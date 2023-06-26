Organizer of ‘park in’ protest wants drivers to block bus and bike lanes on Division

Portland-based activist and self-described public safety expert, Randy Philbrick (@pdxrandylee), is organizing an event this Friday where he and anyone else who shows up will park cars and trucks in the bus lane and bike lane on Southeast Division Street. “When citizens are ignored, this is what happens,” Philbrick wrote online last week.
According to tweets published by Philbrick under the guise of Portlanders for Positive Impact , the event is a protest against TriMet’s Division Transit project. That project wrapped up last fall and spent $175 million on bus service between downtown Portland and Gresham. It included changes to SE Division that the Portland Bureau of Transportation hoped would improve safety for all road users, speed up bus service, and provide more space for bicycle riders. Some business owners on Division have complained that the medians and other changes have made it hard for customers to access their locations.
Philbrick believes the PBOT is leading a “war on cars” and that “positive change” would be something that aligns more closely with his own ideas. “Tell Commissioner Mapps and PBOT that they need to include all community members in their infrastructure changes,” he wrote in a tweet.
The plan at the event Friday is for drivers to park in the new bus lanes, bike lanes, and the median on Division between SE 112th and 122nd.
Many people have responded with concern that this event will create major safety risks for road users. Philbrick rejects those concerns and says there is “no threat to public safety” and that the event will be peaceful. Here’s more from one of his Twitter replies:
“Cyclists can detour around the demonstration like motorists are made to do when they try to get home or to a local business because of the median. A median that is now a threat to public health and safety… These bike lanes is rarely used anyway.”
[PBOT changing Outer Division plans amid parking and freight access concerns]
Blocking public transit and/or parking in a bike lane is against the law in Oregon. That also hasn’t stopped Philbrick, who thinks that his free speech rights to protest absolve him from following traffic laws (much the same way people might walk in the middle of the street and/or against red signals during a march).
Regardless of what happens Friday, this is a notable escalation of opposition to the Division Transit Project. Some business owners have testified against it several times at City Hall over the years, and City Commissioner Dan Ryan is one of their allies. He has brought up his own personal disdain for the changes at several council meetings over the last year. At a budget work session in March he described a “scary” situation that happened when he had trouble making a u-turn on the newly narrowed street. “This could be dangerous,” he said, before asking PBOT if it would be possible to re-assess the project.
Whatever happens should be interesting. Stay tuned.
Who was it, Yogi Berra, who said that any publicity is good publicity? I bet most city residents don’t even know about these improvements, so such a protest will likely, and ironically, promote greater long-term use of them.
Let’s protest by doing what we already do everyday! Yay!
With all the infrastructure dedicated to everything else, it is pretty clear that there is no war on cars. If looking current conditions, I would say that the car industry has been waging war on every other transit mode for almost a hundred years now.
Nope no rear ‘war on cars’ in the US, as their vehicle license fees, fuel taxes and supportive land uses all pad most local and county government coffers (and attract federal and state capital funds)…even though there is still a deficit based on cost to serve cars in most suburban designed cities.
Are you implying that we should further tax, register and license bicycles?
No, he’s clearly stating that the tax on cars doesn’t sufficiently fund the actual cost of car use and roads.
If you bike or bus to work, and you pay rent or property taxes, you are subsidizing every car driver directly, and on top of that indirectly because roads, highways, parking lots, are in the red, financially. The federal and state governments subsidize the ability for anyone to own a car.
Our taxes go into politicians pockets and pet projects, and then federal grants come and further pad those projects etc while covering the cost of road development. It’s a tale as old as time.
I can’t imagine my life being so empty and miserable that blocking buses is what I want to do on a Friday night.
Actually it may be more exciting for some, depending on their Fridays. [And remember that first adrenaline rush you had when corking your first intersection on a Friday PM?]
Sadly, the national ‘press’ is going to eat this up and support it much more than any 2000s critical mass ride.
Seriously. Someone ought to send him the pedalpalooza schedule if he really needs something to do!
Cold always topple some statues instead!
I read this comment in barbed jest (which I fully sign onto), but I suspect it’s really quite accurate: From what I’ve read, there’s a strong correlation between a lack of meaning and economic security (so, neoliberalism/”rugged individualism”) and this sort of…coded “rightwing populism”, though it’s not rightwing. Not even sure I’d call it conservative. Grievance populism?
Whatever we call it, you’re on to something!
This is basically a normal day on outer Division. They’ve just made a flier for it.
Anybody else with a car feel like blocking the car lanes instead? This could escalate in a way this person doesn’t like.
Yeah but that’s just called driving 🙂
I would if I could but having different disabilities, I choose not to drive.
It would be nice if people could be less systematically stupid, just for a little bit.
Dude’s wearing an MTR western (a charter bus company shirt)… Interesting.
He’s actually taking the picture while in the driver’s seat of a bus. I bet that’s a big no no with his employer. Anyone want to send s screen shot of it to them and see what they think of their employee using a cell phone while in the driver’s seat of one of their busses??
I hope Parking enforcement schedules some tow trucks to show up!
I remember hearing of protests against cars parked in bike lanes where cyclists just climb over the cars with their bikes. It’s non violent, nothing gets damaged, and it doesn’t affect well behaved motorists. Just saying.
When I was much younger and dumber I used to walk over the hoods of cars that entered my crosswalk – of course in the 90’s it didn’t seem as likey that someone would pull out a gun and shoot me.
Yeah it’s amazing how delusional some of these takes are. It’s property damage that can easily amount to thousands of dollars or even a totaled vehicle. Keep repeating these provocations and someone is bound to act upon them. I fear that the attention this article brings to the “protest” is going to end up with a young and impressionable person seriously injured or worse.
Ignoring the trolls instead of taking the bait and escalating…. what an amazing concept!
Aaaaand, like clockwork, a BikePortland commenter has made a call for violent property damage / vandalism.
Forget sinking to their level…. no, friends, we’re gonna sink way, way lower!
We need to include all community members in infrastructure choices, so to demonstrate that, we’re going to make it as difficult as possible for anyone not driving a car to use this public infrastructure. Just brilliant.
I’m sure there was a comment period on this project years ago that was more appropriate than this.
or
Maybe the buses can block him in for a few days where he’s parked for his little tantrum
or
Nothing to see here, move along
I suggest officials start having some balls and have tow trucks and extra parking enforcement all the round the area. As soon as someone stops it gets ticketed and then towed. This crazy Trump supporters don’t care about reason. City officials need to start having the balls to do the right thing and defend unapologetically
If you can’t make a safe u-turn then you shouldn’t do it, Dan Ryan.
Absolutely! If he feels uncomfortable making a U-turn in his multi-ton metal enclosure, I suggest he try cycling on the same streets before making a judgement call…
Seriously! I was reading that like, WTF is he talking about. “I tried to do something in the wrong place and it didn’t work. Clearly this isn’t my fault. I DEMAND YOU CHANGE THINGS TO BETTER-ACCOMMODATE MY POOR DECISION-MAKING ABILITY.”
Cue Austin Powers trying to turn a golf cart around…
I think the particular issue with Division is that if you feel you can’t make a u-turn, it’s about a mile before your next opportunity to do so. If you get particularly unlucky you face the 3 traffic lights within a single quarter mile stretch.
The division project was very hastily and poorly planned. Part of which is demonstrated through the fact that PBOT made no attempt to beautify the islands or create barriers. They just created a sea of ugly concrete islands. Even worse, they had no sticks on them, so in the deep snow, at times you were left guessing where the islands began an ended.
from what I’ve heard there is a water main running directly below a big stretch of Division, which meant that planting trees was a non-starter.
Yeah it was badly planned though, they promised us trees down that median and didn’t figure out the water main until after they’d started construction.
It definitely was NOT hastily planned- I think the design phase was 3 years long! ANd it was sewer/water mains that precluded median planting
How can it be a mile till your next turn, but 3 traffic lights in a quarter mile??
Had to go to the way back machine to play devil’s advocate. While I do not remotely support this guy’s protest (p.s. hope no gets hurt; hope he has a maxed umbrella policy!), the City is not really looking at these road diets with equity in mind.
Here’s an article with a map of where Columbia corridor workers lived, from 2016. Note that primarily, they live in East Portland, east of i205. In 2023, go observe the businesses that still remain in Columbia corridor. A lot have moved- Washington Co, Columbia Co, etc. all have been offering some very attractive tax incentives. A lot that remain are distribution centers.
Portlanders divided sharply by geography on the local gas tax – BikePortland
If your good paying and benefitted job that you worked at 15 years with a high school diploma moved across town to Hillsboro, what would you do? Transition to knowledge work and take a pay cut or go into debt for school? Commute via train- Trimet from deep east Portland to Ruby is north of an hour + last mile connections. Factor in a family and it becomes glaringly clear why this protest is happening. The City is pushing living wage blue collar/trade/manufacturing jobs outside of the City core; while using a broad strokes inner City approach to transportation. The mentality of forcing people to change without options is pretty darn divisive.
I’d love for folks to commute to Hillsboro to Gresham via light rail but you’re ignoring reality if you think that someone is going to sit for 3+ hours on a max vs drive. Ultimately, as much as I hate outer East Portland stroads, there does need to be some compromise or at least effort put forth by the City or Multnomah County to retain living wage job paying companies rather than letting them slip to outer ring counties.
Blue collar/middle class working folk keep getting pushed out (happened to me 5 years ago) leaving the wandering homeless absorbing more and more of the available resources and the upper crust office/academic/trust fund types busy tut tutting while the city metaphorically burns around them.
Yep, it seems the college educated non profit, Multnomah County and Portland government employees care more about virtue signaling their ideology rather than providing essential services and keeping good blue collar family wage jobs in Portland Metro.
Exactly. I live out here. I work in Tigard. If I took public transit versus driving, I’d spend 12 more hours a week commuting to and from. That is absurd, and nowhere close to tipping anybody towards using public transit out there.
The area has always been ignored though. The North/South bus gap is now from 122nd to 162nd. Until 5 years ago it was from 122nd to 181st. That area has always gotten shafted when it comes to public transit. Even more now as they chop away service to MHCC
I really appreciate this in that it highlights the siloing between housing, transportation, economic development, and land use policies. Sure, it’s far more difficult and complex to create complimentary and symbiotic policy, but without it you have folks on 147th/Division driving to Hillsboro every day.
Given the new city council districts includes an East Portland/Columbia Corridor proposal, I wonder if there will be a push for a new mass transit line along 122nd to the airport and out to the port facilities & Lombard?
Traffic violence also has an equity dimension. A pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be hit by a car in outer East Portland than a pedestrian in close-in neighborhoods. That’s in large part because of the wide, fast streets. The Outer Division Safety & Transit Projects should mitigate that somewhat.
https://www.portlandmercury.com/transportation/2023/03/13/46399773/traffic-deaths-in-portland-remain-record-high-for-a-second-year
Your response to montavillain is both defensive and implicitly classist. Please try to acknowledge that people who live on the periphery and in suburbs often live their because they can’t afford to live in twee inner PDX and are therefore not the narcissistic monster pick-up driving suburbanite stereotype that YIMBYs love to mock.
You’ll never arrive at an optimal solution if Equity is an input because you are trying to engineer for a predetermined outcome.
A more optimal solution would be a social safety net and dense urban social housing but generations of brutal capitalist brainwashing rots any capacity for critical political thought.
Montavillain, you bring up a lot of good issues. I wanted to remind everyone that TriMet’s Forward Together plan for revised bus service, also looked at these issues:
https://trimet.org/forward/pdf/TriMet%20Forward%20Together%20Transit%20Existing%20Conditions.pdf
That report has maps of residential density, job density, how many jobs you can reach by transit in 45 minutes (by residential location). I love looking at maps, some of you may too, and it is good to know that TriMet also considers jobs and density when designing service.
Thanks for the link. Always interesting to look back on old articles and note the extreme ideological shift of this blog in the past 3-5 years.
I wonder how Mr. Philbricks’ employer (MTRWestern in North Portland) is thinking about him Tweeting using a photo with a business logo’d uniform on?!. May be MTR Western wants more contracts from the City and Trimet? https://mtrwestern.com
Let MTR Western know your opinion on traffic safety and large vehicle operator behavior:
info@mtrwestern.com
https://www.yelp.com/writeareview/biz/yewbzPN6HApRN0ZEzJXRGA?return_url=%2Fbiz%2FyewbzPN6HApRN0ZEzJXRGA&source=biz_details_war_button
Are you you trying to get him in trouble with his work because he is planning a protest that as posters have pointed out will probably be indistinguishable from a regular Friday night?? That’s pretty low!!
MTR in turn is owned by Seattle Hospitality Group https://www.shgllc.com/
Wondering why this post is okay given your deletion of my comments about the driver who acknowledged killing Adam
Joy with his car.
Hi joan,
I feel like this is a lot different. First, there was no death and possible crime involved. Also, Philbrick has posted video of himself in his bus and wearing his uniform online, so it’s not as though he’s trying to hide his identity. I also happen to know Racer X personally and he does not have ill intentions with his comment. I know you too and I’m not saying you had bad intentions with your comment – just sharing some of the thinking I do to make these decisions.
Pray tell, what’s the justification for posting this guy’s employer’s contact info if not to try and get him fired?
Jonathan, you’ve gaslighted yourself.
Yeah that’s true. No reason to pull the guy’s employer into this. I will edit that out. Thanks.
update: On 2nd thought, I don’t think we will edit Racer X’s comment at this time. Philbrick has voluntarily brought his employer into this himself. I think it’s valid for the public to be able to give them feedback based on what Philbrick is doing in the public realm.
Hi Joan,
I made the call to exclude the driver’s personal information in your comment about the Adam Joy crash, and I also approved Racer X’s comment above. Let me try to explain my reasoning.
First off, both decisions were intentional. I most certainly thought about the difference between RacerX exposing Philbrick’s employer, and editing out similar information from your post.
The difference for me came down to the fact that Philbrick is on internet, he is already using that medium to publicize his political activities. He was using Twitter. The whole point of Twitter is that it invites pile-ons and storms. He chose that, it’s his element, he understands those terms of engagement.
The situation with the driver who killed Adam Joy is different. We have a system for resolving traffic incidents. It has problems and doesn’t work as well as I would like, but it presumes innocence.
You wrote at the time that you didn’t know why BP was “protecting” the driver, and went on to say that you weren’t “suggesting folks harass the guy.” Well, then what was BP protecting him from?
Hey Jonathan, your comment section is once again doxxing a private citizen.
Just FYI
I disagree Jeff. Unless I’m missing something, Randy Philbrick has already outed himself by posting videos online and calling himself the founder of this group.
His Linkedin resume is silent on what his actual public safety training training has been per current / past state certifications other than a CDL Class B (school bus driver etc.). I will assume he has substantial on the job experience seeing what drivers can do when they hit / run over vulnerable roadway users…both as an EMT/ volunteer and HGV operator.
Are you cyber stalking him now?? Seriously?!?
What’s wrong with trying to find out more about someone? Once this person took the step of hosting an event like this, I think the community has a right to know who they are.
Posting his employer’s contact info is a prompt to try and get him fired.
Get real.
Not much more than posting his opinions online in his uniform while sitting in his employer’s vehicle IMO.
Blocking Division is an odd choice in East Portland – 122nd is main street out there, not Division – and blocking the street will be much more disruptive for inner portland and Gresham-based traffic who will in any case have east-west alternatives along Powell, Stark, Glisan, and so on. Bicyclists can use the lanes on Powell and/or the 4M. Both the Division bus and the Blue Line terminate at the same location. The whole thing is ironic on so many levels – congestion, travel modes, land use – that in some ways it may end up being a bit of a publicity stunt for Trimet without them having to pay for it or even endorse it.
Dude, I am so tired of the psychotic response to the Division safety project. It is so easy to drive on, just go the speed limit and pay attention. This is such disgusting and entitled behavior.
Don’t worry, this is Portland land of “mostly peaceful” protests. Lol.
Yep. Note the calls for vandalism / physical confrontation and doxxing of the protest organizer above. Apparently that’s allowed if it’s “our” side.
People in East Portland. Our streets are dangerous and people are dying give us more infrastructure…. No not like that! I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again this is an education problem. People don’t understand what it means to make a road safer e.g. more difficult to drive fast and erratically, so when PBOT does make a road safer they throw a tantrum about being slightly inconvenienced.
Then again some people don’t actually care about road safety and just want to drive fast I’m guessing Mr. Philbrick is that type. The “This issue doesn’t affect me personally so I don’t want it addressed if it inconveniences me in any way” type. Of course like most of those folks he’ll sing a different tune if it does have a personal affect on him. If he really cared about equity he’d block the car lanes too.
So it’s okay to protest via the flattening of SUV tyres but it’s not ok to block bike/bus lanes? What types of protests are ok and what are not? Only ones that are considered “correct”? Who decides this?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyre_Extinguishers
One can be in favor of civil disobedience as a concept, without being in favor of all actual instances of it.
I’m OK with the right of someone to protest in this manner even though I vehemently disagree with their goals/aims/politics. I would also support an assertive counterprotest, if one were to develop. The commons cease to be public space if acceptable use is determined in an authoritarian manner.
Then again, I also think that when protestors burn the occasional motorvehicle in France the lack of legal repercussion is admirable. Genuine democracy is messy. Perhaps, some day democracy will come to the USA.
Never before has the German term “backpfeifengesicht” come to my mind so quickly…
Where are all the folks who defend protesters breaking the law to make their point? Doesn’t this constitute a low level form of the civil disobedience that people celebrate as part of democracy in other contexts?
I personally think this will amount to a big zero, so it’s interesting how others are reacting. On the other hand, he’s got eveyone talking about it… so he’s off to a good start!
When “corkers” block traffic, BikePortland cheers.
2 fridays ago, I got swarmed by a group ride of vespas. It was pretty nasty- they were spewing large clouds of exhaust, driving dangerously close to me, passing me on both sides- no thansk! Then they proceeded to cork the intersection so they could ride together. I found it entitled and annoying to have have to sit through 1-2 minutes of noisy, smelly crappy vespas just so they could take over the street for their unsanctioned ride. Pretty minor, but still an unwelcome inconevience on my way home from work. I get why cars would be annoyed by corking, I think it should (mostly) not be used.
I actually agree with a lot of the issues brought up. Recent changes to division, and the changes to glisan that closed an entire lane have created a ton of issues. The roads are a nightmare and I steer clear of them whenever possible. However, this protest is a terrible idea in my opinion. You’re going to see an issue, and to fight the issue you’re going to protest in a way that makes all the issues worse? No. I don’t support that. There are enough problems in that area. The last time I was driving down division I watched a dozen or more vehicles unable to maintain their lane due to the sharp lane variations to accommodate the medians. Not that it can’t be done while maintaining your lane. These people just weren’t able to or didn’t care. You want to protest something, protest the monkeys behind the steering wheel. And do so from the sidewalk like civilized people.
All such protests which seek to annoy and inconvenience the public are ill conceived in my opinion, regardless of which particular interest group they promote. (No moral judgment here, simply expressing my opinion.) It is however amusing to me when proponents of such tactics for causes they happen to support are offended when someone with a different perspective turns the tables on them. After all, What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Let’s all seek to behave better towards one another.
If there’s one thing that makes me think twice about getting involved in Portland “bike activism” it’s the tone deaf hypocrisy that pervades everyone’s attitude and actions.
Bringing more attention to this “protest” seems to be what this article is doing. What’s the intended result? A counter-protest? An angry mob?
Hi Jaene,
This post is an effort to make people aware of what I deem a newsworthy event. That is it. Read the post and make your opinion based on the post itself — rather than what you are reading in the comments. Thanks.
Just me iwould be spitting throwing coffee at cars as I ride by for blocking my lane also iwould kick cars that block me. I’ve done it before n I’d don’t all again.