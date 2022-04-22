Oregon snags second place in 2022 ‘Bicycle Friendly State’ rankings

Posted by on April 22nd, 2022 at 12:52 pm

The League of American Bicyclists’ 2022 ranking of best bike states.

According to The League of American Bicyclists, which recently released its 2022 list of the most bike friendly states, Oregon is the second most bike friendly state in the United States, coming in right behind Massachusetts. We made second place the last time the League published their rankings in 2019, when we were beaten out by Washington.

Speaking of Washington, our neighbor to the north slipped from its first place placement for the first time since the League started publishing these rankings, this year coming right behind us at third place. (Psst: while we enjoy a little friendly Pacific Northwest rivalry, keep it between the Ducks and the Huskies. We want to see all states succeed when it comes to biking.) California and Minnesota came in at fourth and fifth respectively.

The rankings are determined based on five factors, which are outlined below. Here’s how our report card looked:

Oregon is one of 10 states to have adopted all five of the League’s ‘bike friendly actions,’ which include a Complete Streets policy, a safe passing law, a statewide bike plan, spending 2% or more of federal transportation money on biking and walking and having a bicycle safety emphasis area.

Oregon comes in at first place nationally for bike commuting mode share, as almost 2% of commuters bike to work here. This number is higher in cities like Portland, Eugene and Corvallis (the last of which beat Portland handily as Oregon’s top city for bike commuting in 2020), and we’d like it to be higher statewide, but considering how rural much of Oregon is, coming in first place here is nothing to scoff at.

Advertisement

Despite doing so well overall, the League did provide some ideas of how we can improve in their individual state report for Oregon. These suggestions are things Portland bike advocates talk about often, like how we need to increase mode share in non-emitting modes of transportation like biking and walking, and that “reducing or increasing scrutiny of projects to increase motor vehicle capacity will be key to achieving reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.” With multiple anti-freeway campaigns taking place in Portland right now, there is certainly the people power to make this happen.

The League praises Oregon’s bold commitments to climate action, but also says leadership needs to act to reduce transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions in order to actually meet those goals.

In fact, the League calls out the Oregon Department of Transportation by name, saying they’ve had “high-profile opportunities for cultural changes at the agency” but haven’t acted on those opportunities as they should.

“As a national leader in bicycling and walking, how the Oregon DOT and other partners navigate these changes can have national impacts. The League hopes to see positive cultural changes that embrace equity, communities, and active transportation gain momentum moving forward,” the report says.

Advertisement

Taking a 10,000 foot view, this report shows some national improvements, stating there has been a “marked increase” in bicycle friendly actions over the last 10 years.

“We found many states answering the call to design safer streets for all people. The League of American Bicyclists congratulates every state that is taking action to improve the safety and experience of people bicycling. Since 2015, we have seen the number of states taking all five of our recommended Bicycle Friendly Actions nearly double,” the League reports.

It’s good to see national trends indicating biking and bike safety is on the rise. There has been much ado about the ‘pandemic bike boom,’ and with this report, it looks like leadership is at least attempting to meet the demand.

Since I’ve lived in Oregon for so long, it’s hard for me to remember what biking anywhere else was like, and I think I take it for granted how nice it is to bike here. That being said, we can acknowledge we’re doing a comparably great job while still holding our leadership accountable.

You can read the whole report here and find out more about how the League suggests leaders act on making their states more bike-friendly.

Front Page
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)Aaron Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

So Oregon has 3 A’s, 1 A-, and 1 B+ while Massachusetts has 3 A’s, 1 A-, and 1 D. I guess I’m not understanding how that puts Massachusetts in first place and Oregon in second… If there are subjective factors that favor Massachusetts, that’s understandable, but then why have a rubric like this?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)
Author
Taylor Griggs (Staff Writer)

I agree with you, it’s definitely weird. I was also confused and probably should’ve made a note of that. I don’t know the answer for sure, but in the reports they focus a lot on MA’s Covid-related response – how they were particularly good at using the pandemic as an opportunity to create open street programs and remove cars from the roads.

I think the other thing might be the leadership in MA – in the MA state report it says the state is particularly well-positioned to improve biking through IIJA funding. Perhaps they don’t think ODOT is stepping it up as much? Either way, I agree the grading is kind of confusing and would probably take it with a grain of salt. The more objective data are what to keep an eye on.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests