Portland-based Vvolt unveils ‘Utility Series’ e-bikes

Vvolts new Slice DLX.

See one in person If you want to see one for yourself, swing by Bike Happy Hour tomorrow! (Weds, 5/10). A Vvolt staffer will be on hand to answer questions.

Portland-based electric bike company Vvolt has launched a new line of utility-focused models. The three new bikes signal an exciting new direction for the company, one that embraces a goal of helping people ditch cars for many trips and use bicycles to get more things done.

“We designed the Utility Series as sensible choices for daily transportation that are less expensive and more fun for riders and their families!” reads a statement from Vvolt. “These efficient and affordable vehicles are designed from the ground up to help folks ride more and drive less.”

All three models offer a single-sized frame that fits a wide range of riders, low standover heights, interchangeable cargo and accessory attachment options, integrated lights, belt drives instead of greasy chains, and hydraulic disc brakes. Prices range from $2,049 to $4,499.

Vvolt launched two years ago and today’s announcement is a sign that the company, which was founded by Showers Pass CEO Kyle Ranson, is poised for growth.

Here are the details on each model:

Slice Lite

Slice Lite ($2,049) The essence of the Utility Family, with a super-simple singlespeed drive system powered by a rear hub motor. It’s the most simple and fun daily transportation we could imagine. Riders can use pedal-assist mode or twist the throttle for added boost when starting. That boost comes in handy when toting up to 40lbs of stuff in the Cargo Module, and the party keeps going into the night thanks to front and rear Multivision integrated lighting. Highlights:

Class 2 ebike | 20mph on pedal assist or throttle

500wh integrated+removable battery provides up to 50-mile range

Torque, speed and cadence sensors provide smooth motor assist

3″ tires front and rear provide passive suspension

Hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors for safe stopping

360º visibility with front and rear integrated lighting

Preorders for Slice Lite are open at $2049, with deliveries beginning in July. Each preorder includes a free front cargo module (a $200 value.)

PIE

PIE A cargo powerhouse. With 100nm of mid-drive torque on tap, riders will flatten hills with up to 440 lbs of total load. Hit the road to an outdoor concert, skip the school drop-off line, or load up for an overnighter at your local state park. The dual-battery system provides 1000+wh of power, supplying 80+ miles of real-world range.

Class 3 ebike | 28mph on pedal assist, with a boost button for easy starts

1000+wh dual battery system | 80+ miles range

Torque, speed and cadence sensors provide smooth motor assist

GPS+4G connected smart system provides theft deterrent and enables OTA updates

3″ tires front and rear provide passive suspension

Quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors for safe stopping

360º visibility with front and rear integrated lighting

A multitude of cargo configurations- compatible with common rear rack accessories as well as Vvolt custom cargo solutions

PIE reservations are open, with a refundable $200 reservation locking in the early bird launch price of $4499 for the premium dual-battery edition. Specifications subject to change prior to production. Deliveries will begin in late 2023.

Slice DLX

Slice DLX Personal urban transportation, optimized. Don’t just believe us, check the results– it’s already won an IDA Design Awards Silver medal and made the final jury at the IF Design Awards. These honors are due in part to the shared attention to accessible sizing, ride quality and visibility shared by the rest of the family, but Slice DLX takes it to the max. We put the powertrain from PIE in a more compact package, offering more torque, power and range than you probably need, then topped it off with sleek integrated rear dropout lighting, premium wheels and powerful quad-piston brakes. Slice DLX will also feature premium finish options including paint-matched fenders and front cargo module.

Class 3 ebike | 28mph on pedal assist, with a boost button for easy starts

600+wh integrated battery | 80+ miles range

Torque, speed and cadence sensors provide smooth motor assist

GPS+4G connected smart system provides theft deterrent and enables OTA updates

3″ tires front and rear provide passive suspension

Quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors for safe stopping

360º visibility with front and rear integrated lighting

Premium colorways w/paint-matched accessories

Slice DLX will be available in late 2023, with a target price of $3999. Interested riders can join Vvolt’s Utility Fam waitlist for additional news as we finalize development.

These bikes look great. We are so excited to see these from a Portland-based company!

They aren’t available for purchase yet, but preorders are open and deliveries are expected later this year. If you want to see one for yourself, the only place you can do that at the moment is by swinging by the Bike Happy Hour tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10th). Vvolt’s Nick Wood will roll over with a late-stage prototype so everyone can kick the tires and ask questions. Hope to see you there!