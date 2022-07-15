Jobs of the Week: Vvolt e-Mobility, Kerr Bikes, City of Springfield

Need a new job? Want a better job?

We’ve got three great opportunities that just went up this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Assembly Technician (Contract) – Vvolt e–Mobility

– Bike Mechanic – Albertina Kerr / Kerr Bikes

– Planners – Transportation and/or Land Use – City of Springfield



For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.