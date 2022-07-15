Jobs of the Week: Vvolt e-Mobility, Kerr Bikes, City of Springfield

Need a new job? Want a better job?

We’ve got three great opportunities that just went up this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Assembly Technician (Contract) – Vvolt e–Mobility

Bike Mechanic – Albertina Kerr / Kerr Bikes

Planners – Transportation and/or Land Use – City of Springfield

