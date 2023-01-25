After a walker is killed, BikeLoud says city should improve safety near Lents Park

A nonprofit that pushes for safer cycling has swung into action following a traffic collision on Southeast Holgate that left someone dead early Monday morning.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, they responded to a call just after 3:00 am on Holgate just west of SE 92nd Avenue. They found a person in the road with severe injuries and a car driver who had stopped to see what happened. The injured person, who police say was a pedestrian, died shortly after at the hospital. It was the third person killed while using this intersection since 2016.
This stretch of Holgate is adjacent to Lents Park and has a tragic history of deaths and injuries. The Portland Bureau of Transportation ranks it ninth citywide on its list of high crash intersections. Between 2015 and 2019, two people were killed, five people were seriously injured and 44 other people suffered minor injuries due to traffic crashes at this location.
BikeLoud PDX is dismayed that the street outside Lents Park is so dangerous. In a letter sent Wednesday to PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps, PBOT Interim Director Tara Wasiak, and members of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, BikeLoud Chair Kiel Johnson wrote, “We ask for an immediate traffic safety solution at SE Holgate and 92nd and a plan to extend the bike lanes from the Holgate Transit Station to the neighborhood greenway on 87th Avenue.”
In 2009, PBOT installed buffered bike lanes on Holgate from SE 122nd to the I-205 bike path, but the lanes end about one block east of 92nd. BikeLoud wants PBOT to extend the bike lanes about 0.3 miles west to an existing neighborhood greenway on 87th. In their letter, they argue that buffered bike lanes also offer pedestrians a safe space and can improve visibility for people trying to cross the street.
We don’t yet know what exactly happened early Monday morning, but when PBOT first installed the bike lanes on Holgate they reported a 19% decrease in the number of people driving over the speed limit.
Johnson and BikeLoud are calling on PBOT to live up to their Vision Zero commitments which call on the city to respond to every fatal crash with an evaluation of how it happened and to determine what safety changes are needed. “Where feasible,” reads PBOT’s Vision Zero website, “put swift, temporary traffic and operational changes in place.”
“The section of Holgate where this crash occurred is dominated by space for cars,” Johnson writes in his letter. “It took two months for PBOT to reinstall the green bike boxes at SE Powell and 26th after Sarah Pliner was killed. We hope that PBOT can work just as quickly to extend the Holgate bike lanes and make this stretch of Holgate safer for all road users.”
So far this year, three people have been killed while walking on Portland streets. Just last night someone was hit by a driver and killed while walking across SE Powell and Foster Road.
This is simply heartbreaking and makes me feel ill. We have loveless streets that have been handed over to the fossil-fuel military-industrial complex. Drivers have killed three people walking our streets in just over three weeks in 2023!?! Commissioner Mapps – nay, the entire City Council – ought to declare a public health emergency; car violence is an epidemic and it ought to be treated with the urgency that it deserves.
To maintain the status quo is to bolster the white supremacist infrastructure that exists today. If Portlanders and our “leaders” are serious about being anti-racist/anti-fascist we will rebuild our streets and public spaces with Love, for the People. Car supremacy IS white supremacy. You put an end to one and the other will wither for lack of oxygen.
people have died but that tragedy is not evidence of an overarching conspiracy to support fascism and racial subjugation.
Yeah, and the 97% of Portlanders who own cars will just roll over and let that happen.
I won’t even touch the racist nonsense.
Declaring public health emergencies is the epitome of virtue signaling. You can throw that in the heap with the 2030 bike plan, sharrows, and #ZeroVision
What an odd statement. Especially when the usual suspects also scream about how bike lanes and sidewalks are the trojan horse of white supremacy through gentrification.
Car supremacy exists because cars speak directly to the heart of human selfishness. All the negative externalities of driving are put on others. You’ll find that’s a trait that permeates through all groups, be it ethnic, religious, or nation.
Alright, I’m gonna respond. I think you have a point about the difference between antiracist promises and antiracist actions. Some folks are having a real hard time with your choice of language but I hear your point. I promise it’s in good faith and I would like to know your thoughts.
I work in East Portland in a majority POC environment. Obviously not going to say where because I don’t want some internet weirdos to dox me. I am white myself and always seeking to learn and improve my own understanding of race and racial issues. In my conversations with many POC colleagues and clients, they see the city’s efforts to improve safety – such as the Division upgrades – as white elites imposing their will and limiting the freedom of Black and Brown communities. Fast, big, and loud cars are seen by many within these communities as a symbol of freedom and prosperity. Trying to slow those cars down is met with the same (understandable) skepticism as any other enforcement mechanism or structural change to society.
Is it okay to steamroll over those communities’ concerns and build infrastructure they aren’t really asking for? I don’t know your racial or ethnic background, and won’t speculate. However, I have seen too many white advocates try to “whitesplain” why making it harder for people to drive is actually good. How can we get those people to step out of the way and drop the white savior complex? Who are the voices in our Black and Brown communities calling for safer streets and how can we signal boost their messages? What do the people in East Portland actually want done to improve the safety of their streets?
For all the talk/money spent on making East Portland more bike/ped/transit friendly it still feels like there is a long way to go. Lents Park is awesome, it’s fairly close to where I live (4 to 5 miles), and my favorite local sports team plays there (the Pickles). But it’s really annoying to get to by bike, with the safest feeling routes going fairly far north or south of the park. The bike lanes on Holgate need to extend to Foster, and it needs to be done now – before someone else gets killed.
NO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT = TRAFFIC VIOLENCE. This record setting number of traffic deaths unfortunately is the “new Portland” we voters brought on ourselves. I hope Mapps can reverse course. He seems to know traffic enforcement (INCLUDING TRAFFIC POLICE) is a vital component of reducing traffic related deaths and injuries.