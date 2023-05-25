Settlement in ADA lawsuit says City should clear more campers from sidewalks

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Portland over tents and other personal belongings that block sidewalks.
The suit was filed by Portland lawyer John DiLorenzo back in September on behalf of 10 plaintiffs who claimed their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act were being violated because they are “being deprived of city services” when homeless encampments block city sidewalks.
According to KGW, the parties agreed to avoid a trial and have worked out a settlement through a mediation process. As part of the agreement, the City would not have to admit that they violated any ADA laws.
Here’s what the settlement entails:
The city will prioritize removal of camps on sidewalks by making sure those camps account for at least 40% of overall removals each year for the next five years. The city will also commit to removing at least 500 campsites from sidewalks each year unless there are too few to hit that target, and devote a minimum of $8 million to removals for the 2023-24 fiscal year and $3 million per year for the following four years.
Other terms outlined in the settlement document:
- The city will establish a 24-hour sidewalk camp reporting option through 311 and an online portal, with a streamlined process for people with mobility disabilities to request ADA accommodations.
- The city will be required to send a staffer or contractor to assess a site within five business days of a report, and all report data must be consolidated in a single tracking database of reported sidewalk camps.
- The city will not provide tents or tarps to homeless residents except under certain specific circumstances, effectively agreeing to continue a policy that Commissioner Rene Gonzalez put in place earlier this year.
- The city will post “no camping” signs in areas where there have been at least three campsite removals and at least one ADA accommodation request in a given month.
- The city will pay each plaintiff $5,000 in compensatory damages plus attorney fees, and will provide quarterly written reports on its compliance with the agreement.
This settlement will still need to be adopted by the Portland City Council and they are expected to vote on it at their 9:30 am meeting this Wednesday (5/31).
The timing of this agreement should sit very well with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who’s made significant progress toward a camping ban and has recently allocated funding to speed up sweeps. Wheeler camping ordinance update will be at Council the same day as this settlement.
Tiana Tozer, the lead plaintiff on the lawsuit, told fellow plaintiffs and supporters in an email on Tuesday that the settlement is, “Not everything we wanted” and that “it won’t happen overnight, but we are confident that it will help people with disabilities get a faster response when sidewalks are blocked, and eventually deter camping on the sidewalks.” Tozer also said the settlement will need unanimous support from Portland City Council members to pass on its first reading next Wednesday.
“We need the settlement to be approved on May 31. If it gets a second hearing it will allow the opposition to mobilize and potentially delay the resolution,” she warned.
Watching this issue (through the lense of a ADA PRoW consultant, etc) fester from an acute to now a chronic one in every city (US but not in Europe) I have visited in the last 3 years…I have been wondering when such legal cases [and settlements] would arise collectively. [IMTO: per Portland, the 5 day period to inspect is way too generous to meet the original intent threshold of ADA accessibility*.]
I wish this had gone to court* (in any city in the district of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals) to see where the line in the sand would be post pandemic and the Boise / 2019 Supreme Court non-decision decision: reinforcing that federal and state ADA laws would take precedence legally (in most cases except martial law and other state declared emergencies) or not. I have been contiually surprised that Portland, Vancouver (WA), Honolulu, Seattle, etc. had not made a better effort to balance these two important issues (protecting ADA access vs emergency living spaces for the unhoused in year 2+ of the pandemic) with at least a legally defensible effort to mark and enforce keeping the minimum ADA clearance…as ‘the city’ would do for outdoor seating etc.
Now my follow up question for any council settlements in any city, would be: as many of our communities bike lanes and protected bike lanes also perform as secondary ADA route ways for most wheelchair operators due to poor sidewalk conditions (not campers) then WILL this agreement also keep our bikeways clear for a minimum ADA passage (and cyclist passage)? I can see – in a year’s time – where this settlement could go for Portland…campers cleared from narrow sidewalks into the adjacent bikeway. [In some ways I am glad that I have worked for 3 decades to establish bikeways on our streets (to give emergency protected spaces for pedestrians to step around limited obstacles)…but chagrined that now these same facilities are so degraded by the collective mismanagement of our common sidewalk facilities even before the pandemic.]
Looks promising. The city council vote on this will be very telling. It will point to whom
of the City Council supports the disabled in our community.
Such a difference from an earlier time, and:
“homeless encampments block city sidewalks”
What about other uses that block them, too?
Cars blocking sidewalks
Cars in bike lanes
Bushes, gravel and construction signs in bike lanes
Also see-
No sidewalks
No safe routes to schools
No sidewalks to schools
These all sound like things that are also an issue and also should be worked on.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
The motivation behind this lawsuit is clearly the removal of homeless people from specific areas. Context matters. To suggest otherwise is to forfeit credibility.
Context matters…
You are comparing gravel in a bike lane that cyclists have to navigate to a tent blocking a sidewalk that someone in a wheel chair has to get around.
You apparently don’t know the meaning of “context”
In the middle of the sidewalks blocking ADA users:
Telephone & light poles growing the middle of sidewalks (East Portland)
Sandwich boards
Sidewalk cafes
Bike racks
Signage
Trees and shrubbery
Broken sidewalks & cracked pavement
ODOT signs blocking sidewalks and crossings
out-of-date ADA ramps
A mere three blocks from where the above photo was taken is a city-owned parking lot occupying an entire city block (plus another half block across the street) that could be turned into permanent supportive housing for less money than the public currently spends on policing and emergency medical services for the same number of chronically unhoused people.
So you support Wheelers massive ghetto villages, good to know.
We will see how those work out. I am not as optimistic as you are that 500 drug addicts can get along, maybe you can volunteer to help out?
If you are talking permanent real housing, that is years away, do you have a temporary solution since that is the current problem we are talking about.