Metro Councilor-elect Ashton Simpson: Why I’m voting ‘yes’ on charter reform

It’s eye-opening to see exactly which interests have the most direct access to the halls of power, and which entities encourage or prohibit bold leadership. And, as an exhausted dad on the campaign trail, I certainly learned about the structural limitations that make it harder for many Portlanders to ever consider running for office.
It’s with this background that I’m endorsing Measure 26-228, the campaign to reform Portland’s City Charter on the November ballot.
As a nonprofit director, a two-time candidate, and now a Metro Councilor-elect, I’ve spent the last five years with a front row seat to how local governments, electoral campaigns, and advocacy movements interact. Each of these experiences have given me opportunities to reflect on both where we’ve made strides towards transportation justice, as well as what systemic barriers are blocking us from solving ongoing challenges including investing in East Portland, reducing traffic fatalities, and ensuring more Portlanders live in safe, walkable neighborhoods. It’s eye-opening to see exactly which interests have the most direct access to the halls of power, and which entities encourage or prohibit bold leadership. And, as an exhausted dad on the campaign trail, I certainly learned about the structural limitations that make it harder for many Portlanders to ever consider running for office.
It’s with this background that I’m endorsing Measure 26-228, the campaign to reform Portland’s City Charter on the November ballot.
Anyone who wants to see safer streets, more bike lanes, and a government more responsive to the campaigns of active transportation advocates should be voting to adopt a new charter for Portland’s city government. Despite wholly inaccurate rhetoric from the measure’s skeptics, Portland’s charter reform consists of three simple components; professional, centralized management of our bureaus, ranking candidates in future city elections, and creation of four City Council districts each electing three representatives. Each of these changes will not only make our local government more efficient and accountable, but each will also make it easier for us to make Portland a more safe, walkable, equitable city for everyone.
Professional bureau management pays massive dividends
It will be a complete game-changer for city bureaus to possess the long-term stability of oversight from a nonpolitical City Administrator. PBOT, for example, has been led by four different Commissioners over the past six years; and in our current charter the Mayor could change commissioner assignments despite election outcomes, a fifth could take over post election. The constant churn of leadership slows our ability to build long-term campaigns for the bold, visionary changes to our streets that we need. Eliminating the commission form of government will also resolve political tensions that have historically discouraged collaboration between bureaus. We need better coordination so that Portland’s bureaus work together to, for example, build bioswales, crosswalks, and improved lighting simultaneously without months of red tape.
It’s worth noting that under our current system, nobody running for City Council knows what bureaus they’ll be assigned by the Mayor. Even a candidate who prioritizes transportation improvements currently can’t promise they’ll have any power to enact change. Measure 26-228 means that all of the 12 Commissioners who get elected have power to influence transportation policy.
Ranked choice voting cultivates new leadership likely to support transportation reform
Have you noticed how many of our campaigns for safer streets, affordable housing, and better transit service seem so popular with the public, but somehow rarely translate to the priorities of city leadership? Research shows that elections run with ranked choice voting are more likely to elect women, people of color, the working class, and renters. Under Measure 26-228, City Council will better reflect the full preferences of Portlanders.
Not every person who gets elected with this model will share all of your values – in fact, I’d expect plenty of opportunities for all sorts of Portlanders to win elected office. But that is actually the point – greater representation of perspectives will bring new voices to city hall. Many of them will care deeply about safer streets in every neighborhood.
East Portland needs better representation for true investment
In my work with Oregon Walks (who endorsed Measure 26-228 this month), I’ve seen the disconnect between the city’s decision makers who mostly live in the central city and the communities in east county who continue to struggle. It’s hard to articulate the hopelessness that so many East Portlanders feel with regard to gun violence, economic hardship, rising rents, and anxiety around crime and homelessness. East Portland is home to so many of Portland’s communities of color(including my family), and there’s so much work to be done to tackle lingering inequalities.
Historically and currently, East Portland has lacked the political clout to demand investments to address these challenges. Only two people living east of 82nd Avenue have ever been elected to City Council in Portland’s history. Measure 26-228 would ensure that East Portland would not only have three elected officials from East Portland – they would directly answer to an EastPortland-specific electorate. Thanks to multi-member districts, it’s likely that at least one (if not all three!) East Portland councilors would incorporate mobility justice and safer streets into their political platform. If we want to reverse the trend of skyrocketing traffic fatalities, East Portland in particular needs substantial political representation to get the investments in safer streets that are commensurate with the challenge.
I don’t want to claim that charter reform will fix all our problems – we must be clear-eyed about the challenges Portland faces. But passing Measure 26-228 to empower everyday Portlanders to tell city council it’s time to advance reforms for transportation and racial justice is a crucial first step. We must empower city hall to be more effective, transparent, and accountable. In my forthcoming role as Metro Councilor, I’m excited to collaborate with a reinvigorated city government that is better prepared and equipped to fight for safer streets and walkable communities for all.
Join me in voting Yes on Measure 26-228.
Ashton Simpson was elected to the Metro Council in May 2022 to represent District 1, and his term begins in January. Ashton is the former Executive Director of Oregon Walks, the state’s pedestrian advocacy organization.
Guest opinions do not necessarily reflect the position of BikePortland. Our goal is to amplify community voices. If you have something to share and want us to share it on our platform, contact Publisher & Editor Jonathan Maus at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
Portland’s commission form of government is a disaster and needs to be replaced.
I have previously stated on this forum that I would vote for the charter amendment, but I am beginning to waiver. Willamette Week has a good endorsement editorial on the subject.
We’ve elected some really poor commissioners in recent years. I’m worried that the new proposal would guarantee that a few of those would be elected because appealing to voters on a single issue (which might not even be within the city’s scope of services) might get them a spot on the council thus diverting the council’s and city’s time and resources from needed focus.
I’m conflicted….
Perhaps you can get a more certain outcome by voting no now and then supporting the alternative proposal that will be on the May ballot if this one fails. That one is similar, but with a less “interesting” voting system.
You could do that if you want to replicate the scandal happening in LA currently
You’re gonna have to connect some dots for me there. How does a no vote on this mess lead to racist city counselors?
Lost in the falderal of their comments towards Bonin’s child was the fact that they were discussing how to gerrymander the city’s districts to disempower Black voters, move economic assets into their districts, and punish Nithya Raman by removing core constituencies (renters) from her district. This type of gerrymandering, not for partisan gain but to gain political power, entrench class privilege, hurt “rival” racial groups, and for personal gain is absolutely endemic to the single member districts Mapps is proposing. LA got caught on tape, but the same thing is playing out in Chicago, SF, and Seattle right now.
What WW and other commentators don’t understand is that ranked choice voting rewards moderation. Each district would attract at least two candidates for each “lane”–say mod/right, mod/left, and progressive. It’s pretty likely that each “lane” will each get a seat. But the candidates most likely to win are those who can pick up votes from other lanes in second and third rounds. The inflexible ideological candidates will be pushed out.
It’s actually a very good system. It’s been used for over 100 years in Ireland and Australia.
The Mapps proposal being pushed by the existing political class is built for career politicians (who want predictable elections) and NIMBYs.
Vote yes!
This horribly written measure will allow someone to be elected to office with less than 25% of the vote with 3 council members per district. This will flood our city government with all kind of crazies and extremists (you think it’s bad now?). With three council members per district there will be even less accountability as there will not be one person in charge or directly responsible for anything and our city will fall into even more disfunction. Please, if you care about the future of Portland vote no and wait until the spring for the better ballot measure.
For someone complaining about “wholly inaccurate rhetoric”, this is a pretty wild (and entirely unsubstantiated) promise; none of these outcomes is an any way a given, or even more likely than not.
Yes!
In May 2023, Commissioner Mapps and other commissioners will put an alternative charter reform proposal on the ballot for us to vote on.
It is basically the current 26-228 proposal BUT with more districts (seven, I think) each electing a single commissioner. There will be an option for Portlander to vote for electing those commissioners through rank choice voting (RCV) or through the current primary-general system.
I’m going to vote “no” on 26-228 and vote “yes” on the May 2023 measure.
Why? Because 26-228’s “single transferable vote multi-member district” (STD MMD) is s recipe for chaos and gridlock at best, and throws out “one person one vote” and “majority governs” principles.
Here’s how that works. Suppose in your district, 65% of voters choose candidate “A”, 20% choose “B”, 10% choose “C”, and the remaining 5% choose other candidates. Under 26-228, A and B and C will all be elected to council representing the district, with equal council votes.
A, despite having 65% of voters’ support, will be outvoted on council by B and C, even though together they got only 30% combined. So the minority, not the majority, governs.
For voters who chose A, their vote is only worth a fraction of the votes by the voters who choose B, and an even smaller fraction of the votes by voters who chose C. So no more one person one vote.
Council will be controlled by candidates who lost the popular vote, in some cases who could barely get 10% of voters to pick them. It will be impossible to get anything done if it is remotely controversial. Candidates with extreme positions will get elected, because the “bar” to get on council will be so low. Once elected, with the free publicity and paid staff of an incumbent, those candidates will be very hard to dislodge. So, chaos and gridlock.
Not a single city or town in the US uses STD MMD. It’s a terrible idea. The Oregonian, Willamette Week, the Skanner all oppose it – and that’s a pretty wide ideological range.
I say, let STD MMD be tried by some town that isn’t in desperate need of decisive action to right its sinking ship. Portland can’t be the guinea pig. We have enough problems to tackle.
Your description of multi-member vote tallying is incorrect.
I had to simplify the example, because it will take a bunch of computer code and multiple calculation iterations (probably preceded by additional rule-making plus litigation, and followed by more litigation) to actually process an election under 26-228. The actual text of the charter amendment is below and it is the opposite of simple.
But essentially, votes for the top candidates in excess of the bare minimum threshold needed to elect them in the first round get passed down (“transferred”) to the remaining candidates pro rata to the votes they originally got. If none of the remaining candidates’ votes including transferred votes get them over the threshold, then the bottom candidate is eliminated, votes are re-transferred, the calculation is re-run, etc, until someone gets elected. Then those elected candidates’ excess votes get transferred down pro-rata to the remaining candidates, and the iterative elimination, calculations, re-transfer, etc, is done again, until a third candidate finally gets elected.
This is, by the way, my other reason for voting “no”: 26-228 sets up a stupefyingly complicated election process. Lawyers will be happy and judges will weep.
Folks can read the language for themselves:
“Councilors of each district are elected using a proportional method of ranked choice voting known as single transferable vote. This method provides for the candidates to be elected on the basis of a threshold. The threshold is determined by the number of seats to be filled plus one, so that the threshold is the lowest number of votes a candidate must receive to win a seat such that no more candidates can win election than there are seats to be filled. In the initial round, the number of first rankings received by each candidate is the candidate’s vote count. Candidates whose vote counts are at least the threshold are declared elected. Votes that counted for elected candidates in excess of the threshold are called surplus. If fewer candidates are elected in the initial round than there are seats to be filled, the surplus percentage of all votes for the candidates who received a surplus are transferred to the next-highest ranked candidates in proportion to the total numbers of next-highest rankings they received on the ballots that counted for the elected candidate. If, after all surpluses have been counted in a round, no additional candidates have a vote count that is at least the threshold, the candidates with the lowest vote counts are successively eliminated in rounds and their votes are counted as votes for the candidates who are ranked next highest on the ballots that had been counted for the eliminated candidates, until another candidate has a vote count that is at least the threshold or until the number of candidates remaining equals the number of seats that have not yet been filled. The process of transferring surpluses of elected candidates and eliminating candidates continues until all positions are elected.”
I think the city government needs updating I guess but its amazing how just 10 years ago with about the same population and the same type city council, this was a well run city that everyone wanted to move to..
It’s not just the format, it’s the people we elect. It’s been a bad run but maybe we hit bottom and there is a way out by making sure the current crop does not get another term doing anything related to government in this city.