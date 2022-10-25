Hidden bikeways near SE Hawthorne Blvd pose challenges for PBOT

It’s been almost two years since the Portland Bureau of Transportation decided against building bike lanes on SE Hawthorne Blvd, a move that disappointed local advocates who’d pined for a radical reconfiguration of the street. Sinced then, the city finished a repaving project on Hawthorne that brought some safety benefits, but has largely been seen as a lackluster solution to the problems that remain for bicycle riders.
This past Saturday, PBOT Planner Zef Wagner joined the Southeast Chapter of Bike Loud PDX to lead a tour of upcoming greenways around Hawthorne. Wagner is leading PBOT’s plan to build several new greenway routes intersecting with Hawthorne in an effort to make the area more bike-friendly despite the lack of bike facilities on Hawthorne itself.
There’s no animosity between Bike Loud members and Wagner (he’s attended several of their rides), but it was evident from this weekend’s ride that people haven’t entirely moved on from the Hawthorne decision.
The area surrounding the bustling commercial main street is rife with car traffic in a way that’s inhospitable to people biking and walking, and it spills onto the nearby greenways. People attempting to cross at the newly upgraded crosswalks appear anxious and rush across the street even when they have a green light.
When I’m riding through the area by myself, I might overlook some of the major issues on Hawthorne, but riding with a PBOT staffer and a group of passionate bike advocates, they were impossible to ignore.
Even though some greenway upgrades are better than nothing, they pale in comparison to what advocates think is necessary in order to make this area better for biking. And this focus on Hawthorne-area greenways brings back the same debates that were present when PBOT first decided against bike lanes on the street, citing the nearby Lincoln/Harrison and Salmon/Taylor greenways as viable alternatives.
Portland’s greenways – previously known as “bike boulevards” – make up a network of neighborhood streets that prioritize people biking and walking. The greenways were initially known as “bike boulevards” back when the city began to establish the network in the 1980s after inner eastside residents asked for more diversion to push car traffic off their neighborhood streets.
These days, Portland’s greenway system is made up of more than 100 miles of neighborhood streets citywide which are supposed to provide people a safe, low-stress network of routes they can use without having to deal with a lot of car drivers.
Think of the greenway system is as a shadow network of the city’s “major” streets – a.k.a., the ones filled with shops and restaurants. This means people on bikes don’t have direct and easy access to destinations, and bike traffic is largely hidden from the non-biking public. If you were sitting outside one of Hawthorne’s many coffee shops or strolling between its thrift stores and boutiques, you might never see a bike rider. And if you did see one, it might seem sketchy to ride without a dedicated bike lane next to so many cars. It’s not exactly a great advertisement for cycling.
Even PBOT Bike Coordinator Roger Geller thinks this is a problem. In February 2020 he told the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, “If there was a big green bike lane next them as they were driving with a lot of people biking on it, they might say, ‘Oh, I can see the way to bike. Instead of driving these streets, I just get on my bike.’ But that’s not the case because the neighborhood greenway network is rather hidden, especially to people who are newer to town.”
On Saturday, ride participants pointed out that most people aren’t privy to the greenway system shadowing Hawthorne. Heat map data shows people using bike and scooter share often travel along more dangerous corridors instead of taking the detour to greenways – how much of that is because they don’t know the greenways even exist? This could be an opportunity for more wayfinding along the Hawthorne corridor so people – in cars and on bikes alike – actually know where the good bike streets are.
Wagner said there’s potential for more of this, which could come in the form of special toppers (a.k.a. “rider signs”) on street name signs (at right) or more green crosswalks to indicate bike crossings. These might be good places to start, but in my opinion, a lot more needs to be done to make sure people are aware of Portland’s greenways.
Because most greenways are just residential streets without destinations, a new Portlander may not discover them if they don’t know what to look for, and therefore may not know about the bike network the city has spent so much time and money to develop. And if you never see anyone riding a bike, you’re probably not going to feel compelled to take up cycling for the first time. That’s just basic marketing, and it results in a self-perpetuating downward spiral of bike riders.
When I first learned about the push for bike lanes on Hawthorne, I thought it was a bit overblown: I lived a block away and didn’t have much trouble navigating the greenway system. But I’ve realized now the strong feelings around this topic go deeper than that. I was already a frequent bike commuter when I moved to the neighborhood and so I was willing to go out of my way to figure out the best routes to get around by bike. Not everyone is going to do that. And that’s exactly the problem.
If we continue to hide our best biking streets, we’ll never find the increase in ridership we desperately need.
If one thing was clear from the Bike Loud ride, it’s that the community fire for Hawthorne bike lanes is still burning.. So who knows? Maybe the saga isn’t over yet.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
I’m pretty darn happy riding greenways (Lincoln, Clinton) that are parallel to “destination” streets (Hawthorne, Division). Ok, maybe I’ve been bashed into complacency, but here we are…
But what I really hate is biking up Lincoln and trying to remember if I’m supposed to turn up 28th or 32nd or 34th to hit my actual destination. What if we could bolster our greenway signage, almost like what they have for highway exits?
“Turn here for Bagdad Theatre/Powells”
“Last Brewery For 8 Blocks”
“Thai Restaurants: .25 Miles Left, .4 Miles Right”
And then like the article said, have signs on Hawthorne along lines of “Two Blocks To Greenway Route”.
That exact thing is what some folks ask for at the Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting. Like what ODOT does on freeways where you know which exit to take if you want Starbucks or McDonalds, or whatever.
Wagner said at the BAC that PBOT has considered this but thought it might not work if a sign goes up and then a business goes under or moves. To which I was like, “so change the damn sign!”.
But yeah, I like this idea.
But my favorite idea is to stop prioritizing car users on main streets and let bus and bike riders have the space they deserve.
Worth pointing out that the freeway signs you reference are paid advertising. Businesses pay ODOT for that privilege, which is why it’s all McDonald’s and Subway and other chains who can afford it. I personally don’t think public agencies should advertise private businesses.
Oh.
Thanks! I was always curious about if they were paid for or it. Good to know.
And yes, I agree signing businesses would be cumbersome. You guys already did a bit of this in 20s right? There are a few “business district” signs on the greenway pointing to 28th.
Obviously, Hawthorne is much longer and I think that’s where the issue lies. Of course, some sort of bike on Hawthorne would fix all this.
On that note, could we create a few “bike access zones” on each block? These would be like a parking space or two on the corner that would receive bike traffic from side streets and give bike users a place to either park or dismount and get situated to walk on the sidewalk? Sort of like a bike welcome zone?
I like the sign toppers I’ve seen in rural England and Canada that point to local businesses, distances, and so on, often maintained by the rural municipal corporation (i.e. by local volunteers, often by the businesses themselves).
Since Portland already has an established network of 95 neighborhood associations, they could subsidize each one to change the signs as needed rather than engage in the much more expensive and longer process of government work orders.
Inner SE problems:
Outer SE problems:
I get it Soren, but the way I see it, people who have the comparatively amazing bike infrastructure of inner SE Portland need to be using it. The infrastructure has been built but clearly some people don’t know about it. It’s not a sob story that we don’t have wayfinding signs directing to Powell’s, but maybe something like that would help get wealthier Portlanders who live in the central part of the city to actually use what they have. This will have a positive ripple effect to people out in east Portland because less car use anywhere is better for everyone.
I am very skeptical of these “carrot” approaches when driving is so easy and convenient. And this is especially true in the context of a demographic tidal wave that continues to displace people who bike out of inner PDX.
Geller’s recent presentation to the BAC echoes many of the points I’ve been making here for years:
.
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2022/july_2022_bac_presentation2.pdf
I agree that Geller’s point there was correct – but I don’t see it as either/or. I think there is a demographic of people (however small) who would be more likely to bike if they were influenced by the knowledge that there was a big bikeway two blocks down. I don’t think people fully realize how fast it is to bike most places in this city (especially if you live anywhere downtown or within 40ish blocks of the river on the east side) compared to driving. With more education about that, I do believe some people could be convinced.
Obviously that’s not the only thing stopping people, and it definitely needs to be more difficult to drive. Let’s do both! Add signage (not super expensive or difficult) and make it harder to drive in inner PDX.
Wow, yuck , I dislike this idea very much. I have come to believe that traffic problems that use more signage as a solution are not really solved at all. One need not pedal far to find some intersection “fixed” with signs and/ or road paint. Some are effective and ugly, some ugly, and some just get run over.
Signs and road paint have their place, but should be a solution of last resort, not a go-to design solution. Let’s de-sign all city streets as much as possible, and build intuitively safe spaces.
https://bikeportland.org/2013/04/22/riders-discover-woman-driving-car-on-glenn-jackson-bridge-bike-path-85780
This isn’t thought fully through, but I wonder if center turn lanes can be used as bike lanes. Those center lanes are usually empty.
Where there are raised pedestrian refuge islands in the center lane at intersections, as in the current Hawthorne Blvd, ramps on the ends of those islands could allow cyclists to simply keep riding the center lane both midblock and through intersections. Of course cyclists would have to stop for pedestrians, as they have to now.
Where the center lane is used as a left turn lane (not referring to Hawthorne, but other streets) cyclists will need a way to get around cars waiting to turn left. Maybe curbing can be added to let a cyclist get around those waiting cars, without having to merge into the travel lane. Those intersections often could use more curbing and raised areas (pedestrian refuge islands and curb bumpouts) anyway, to make pedestrian crossing easier.
Might need to prohibit trucks from stopping in the center lane to load/unload.
Anyway, just a thought. I know that I often ride in those center lanes.
It could work – Minneapolis has some 2-way bike lanes where they would normally have turn lanes, in the downtown core, and of course there is the famous center protected bike lanes on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the Treasury.
Portland’s greenways – previously known as “bike boulevards” – make up a network of neighborhood streets that prioritize people biking and walking.
I’ve got a question regarding the greenways prioritizing people biking and walking. For folks on bikes, you can take the lane, correct? That’s the only way “prioritize” makes any sense.
I think the story makes a solid point regarding people’s general knowledge of greenways. They are simply not promoted properly at street level. The signage is small and some greenways (the 53rd stretch between Glisan and Halsey, for one) are way too popular with cars to feel like a “low stress” experience.. And do the cross streets have any signage or indication that a person is entering or crossing a greenway?
I use the greenways extensively, but they feel — as too much Portland bike infrastructure does — like a nice concept half-heartedly implemented.
When I moved to Portland, my bible was the pocket version of the city’s Bike Map. It was widely available at bike shops.
City could extend that to smartphone app form, possibly as an overlay to Google Maps.
Marking landmark businesses on it (Baghdad, etc) would also help with the way-posting issue.
This greenway has gotten significantly better since Eudaly implemented the Slow Streets program during the pandemic and Hardesty made it permanent. Before the pandemic during rush hour it was almost a guarantee that a driver would try to sprint past me before an oncoming car or traffic circle but now I can’t remember the last time it happened. Not saying it’s perfect but it’s definitely improved.
I offer insight on Oregon traffic law hesitantly (so feel free to correct me) but I believe cyclists are able to take the road on the majority of streets. But obviously it is not a comfortable experience to have someone 10X your size and weight tailgating you for miles on end, so most people don’t do this. Prioritizing biking means diverting car traffic off the streets and tailoring them to slower travelers. Speed bumps, one-ways, planter box diverters – those are all ways PBOT tries to manage traffic on the greenways. It works better some places than others.
Only on neighborhood greenways that have “bikes may use full lane” signs. On neighborhood greenways that lack these signs a person cycling is legally obligated to move “as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway” when a cage driver wants to pass them.
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_814.430
ORS 814.430 is one of the many Oregon traffic statutes that I violate as often as possible.
It’s definitely a lot less safe for cyclists now especially going east because of the grade. At least before there was another lane drivers could use to go around a cyclist now they try to use the middle lane before the next refuge island.
It’s foolish to think someone is going to go a half mile out of their way to go a mile down the street. Even drivers complain about having to do such things which is why they have to be physically prevented from cutting through neighborhoods. The end result is less cyclists and more dangerous passes by drivers.
I live in the Montavilla neighborhood and bike commute several times/week to South Waterfront. I regularly ride the Lincoln, Salmon, and Clinton east/west greenways. The most dangerous part of my commute is ALWAYS the section on Salmon between Cesar Chavez and 30th, and even more so the section of Clinton between 26th and 34th, because of all the drivers desperately searching for parking or quicker through routes and zipping across the greenways. The long-term safety solution MUST involve reducing auto trips. Period.
I take Geller’s ideas about why folks are riding less with a grain of salt. It’s not because the low traffic streets are somehow hidden (they’re a lot more visible now than they were when riding was more fashionable). It’s that people simply ride less. It’s not in the air, and it’s no longer such a part of our culture. It’s not what people do.
I don’t know what it will take to change that, but building infrastructure and adding signage on greenways is probably not it.
Perhaps (and this is a wild idea) the reason cyclist still ride on Hawthorne despite there being neighboring greenways is that THEIR DESTINATION IS ON HAWTHORNE
I bike on Hawthorne for the same reason people drive on Hawthorne—it’s often the quickest, most direct, and (literally) smoothest way to get where I’m going. Because the speed limit is 20mph, I’m almost alway able to “keep up” with vehicular traffic, even when that traffic exceeds 20mph, which it usually does. I have learned, the hard way, to take the lane whenever I can—more than once I’ve come very close to being right-hooked on Hawthorne by oblivious drivers making turns.
I will say this, which is especially germane to this article: I also sometimes choose to bike on Hawthorne, rather than use a parallel “bike friendly” route, precisely because it’s not bike-friendly. i.e., I make myself a visible reminder to motorists that cyclists exist and deserve to use the same streets that they do.
The obvious short-term solution for Hawthorne is to replace the existing parking lanes with protected lanes. This can be done without removing any concrete median islands. Would just take a bunch of concrete curbs and some paint.