How Ranked Choice Voting works (and how it could give bicycling a bigger voice in City Hall)

You know an issue is hot when you go to a Labor Day weekend party and people are talking about it. The issue is Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), and it will be on the ballot this November as part of the Charter Reform referendum to reorganize city government.
More precisely, voters will be voting on a specific type of RCV called Single Transferable Vote (STV).
As BikePortland previously reported, the Portland Charter Commission has proposed a package of changes to voting and city governance after grappling for a year and a half with how to improve the way we run our city.
I wanted to better understand how the STV method was implemented, and I have a hunch that some BikePortland readers would also like to take a deeper dive. So if you are someone who isn’t satisfied until you understand the details, I’ve pulled together a wonkish explanation of STV, and how the method could give bicycling concerns more voice in city government.
The Big Picture
It helps to think of the opinions and candidate preferences of voters as a big conglomeration of information. A good voting method extracts as much of that information as possible so that the candidates we put in office best reflect what voters want.
Ranked choice, single transferable vote is a nuanced way of extracting information about voter preference. Its aim is to make sure every voter has some influence, in proportion to the popularity of their choices. In this way, the fullness of your opinions is captured, even when your first choice is for a candidate who has no chance of winning, or alternatively, who is sure to win.
I don’t understand that 25% bit
On the ballot this fall is RCV with STV in multi-member districts. That means you will rank candidates who are running in your geographical district. The city will be divided into four districts, with three candidates elected to council from each one.
The arithmetic of having three winners is that each candidate will need to capture over 25% of the total vote in their district. Let’s walk through that.
If you have a voting system with only one winner (N = 1)—like we do now—that candidate will have to capture one more than 100 divided by (N+1) votes to win. That comes to 100 divided by 2, or 50% of the vote. That’s what we are used to.
With two winners, N = 2, it becomes 100 divided by 3, or 33% of the vote. Three winners is 100 divided by 4, to arrive at the 25% from the method proposed on our ballot (see table at right).
Another way to think about it is that is mathematically impossible for a N+1 candidate to get enough votes to win. That’s just the arithmetic of voting.
Here is how tabulating the vote works
This is the fun part. And honestly, there is a short YouTube video from Minneapolis Public Radio which does a fantastic job of explaining tabulation in only 2 minutes and 42 seconds using colored sticky notes, dry erase markers and hands. Their explanation is delightful and will satisfy most people.
Here goes my explanation, it’s a little less delightful, but is tailored to being a cyclist in Portland.
The first pass of vote counting is similar to what we are used to—count how many first choice votes each candidate got.
It’s the next steps that differ. Any candidate who passes the 25% threshold is a winner. But how far did they make it beyond the threshold? We are accustomed to declaring elections “landslides” and talking about “mandates” according to how how strong a win is, so the next step—the actual transfer of votes—might take some thought to get used to.
Any win above 25% has “surplus” or extra votes beyond what is needed to win. It is the number of surplus votes a winning candidate receives that will be transferred to other candidates, in proportion to the votes each candidate received as the second-ranked choice of those winning voters.
In other words, the second-ranked choice of all the voters of a first-pass winning candidate are counted and the fraction of the total vote each candidate got is calculated. Those fractional proportions are then multiplied into the number of surplus votes and distributed to other candidates proportionally.
Why it matters for bicycling
I might have lost you in the previous paragraph, so let’s talk bicycles. Let’s say there is an election, and the big issues are police reform, law and order, and renter protection. Under our current system of winner-take-all voting, improving active transportation infrastructure—better bike facilities—can’t break through those hot-button issues.
But under RCV STV you might get a candidate, call her Catherine, who advocates for better bike infrastructure. It’s her main issue. She gets 10% of the vote on the first round. Candidate Joan, who is an incumbent and whose main issue has always been police reform gets 50% of the vote, so she has a surplus of 25% of the district vote. She’s a winner.
So lets distribute those 25% surplus votes to other candidates. Looking at the 2nd-ranked choice of Joan’s voters, we see that a whopping 50% of them chose Catherine. Half of a 25% surplus is 12.5% so Catherine’s total vote count becomes 22.5%—the bike advocate has got a shot at winning!
There is a third candidate, Pascal, who is the law and order candidate. He wins with 30% of the vote, or a 5% surplus. Let’s redistribute that surplus. It turns out that 60% of Pascal’s voters chose Catherine as their 2nd choice candidate. That’s 3% of the total district vote which gets added to Catherine’s column, and she too is now a winner with 25.5% of the vote!
And that is how issues which have trouble breaking through to become a “hot-button” number one issue, but which nevertheless have strong community support, can gain representation on the City Council. These are called “minority” positions. I point this out because this is distinct from positions held by racial or ethnic minority voters, and there is a tendency to conflate the two.
The takeaway
Importantly, the process does not lose ranking information. Both Joan and Pascal will know that a large percentage of their voters want better bike facilities, and you might end up with the two of them—opposites on the police issue—supporting Catherine as she pushes bike issues on council.
Moreover, because a candidate might be angling to be the 2nd or 3rd choice of a competitor’s voters, they would be wise to avoid running a campaign that angers those voters who are not ranking them as 1st choice.
Finally, RCV STV does away with primaries. Historically, the turnout for primaries is low, which means that a small percentage of highly motivated voters determines the selection of candidates that the larger voting public will see in the general election.
Not quite done
Of course, there is more to STV than my explanation covers. The process may make several passes through the data, reaching 3rd- and 4th-choice candidates, and beyond. Also, there are methods for eliminating the bottom scoring candidates when it becomes mathematically impossible for them to win. Their lower-ranked voter choices then percolate up to candidates who can still feasibly win.
This video, also out of Minneapolis, goes into greater technical detail about STV starting at minute 20:51. I don’t know what software Portland will be using to tabulate votes, so there might be differences in details, but the Minneapolis video gives a good general explanation of the methods and addresses some of the “what ifs” that come up.
Got other questions or observations about charter reform? Let us know in the comments.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
STV in and of itself is a solid election method that will help improve our democracy by giving voice to more than just the 50%+1 majority. If our city had a parliamentary government where the legislature chose the executive, it would be a great fit. The downside is its cousin, IRV, is what naturally gets paired with it for single-seat elections. IRV (commonly called by its marketing term of “RCV”) is not materially better than our current voting method, and by some measures is actually worse. It does not solve the problem of vote splitting and, as we saw last week in the Alaska House election, it tends to squeeze out the consensus candidate that would win head-to-head against any of the others, favoring extremes. Using IRV to elect the mayor and auditor is not a win for Portland.
I don’t think this is sufficient reason to reject the pending measure. It has plenty of changes that are going to be of great benefit to our city. But it is disappointing to see the commission opt for the least reforming voting method of all the possibilities. Proposing Approval Voting (which is already in use in other cities) or STAR (more expressive, but untested in city elections) would have given our city a voting method that works great in single-seat and proportional multi-member elections. I imagine the commission went with RCV because it’s “popular” and “has momentum,” but the backlash we’re now seeing seems to indicate that wasn’t the straightforward assessment that Fairvote and Sightline were promising.
The problem with RCV is that no one can explain it in a single sentence – it doesn’t fit on the front of a ball cap.
And the fact that results are also not clear and easy to explain makes RCV a target for “Stop the steal” charges.
Even the dimmest person can understand “One person, one vote” – and the winner is the candidate who got the most votes.
I agree with Clay that we need to vote for charter reform in November b/c our current gov’t is awful and unsustainable, but I want to see some really smart people figure out how to explain RCV in a very CONCISE way.
The sad truth is, simple things don’t tend to work very well. We need to embrace some complexity if we want solutions that really make sense. I hope enough voters understand this.
More likely than the pro-bike candidate getting elected is the super pro-police candidate (who would appeal to a lot more folks than a pro-bike candidate would) gets elected.
I think to the extent that “minor issue” candidates get elected, they’re going to be largely conservatives on issues like homelessness and policing and driving, who have a lot of support in all districts in Portland, but not enough to get elected currently.
I am quite sure a city council elected under the new regime will be whiter than the current crew, and I’d be willing to bet that they’d be more conservative and pro-business* as well.
So… be careful what you wish (and vote) for.
*Because in a crowded field where voters feel overwhelmed by choice, those with name recognition — incumbents and well financed candidates — are going to have an easy time finishing in the top 3.
This seems a really bad way to elect people? Why would we want someone to win who normally would only have gotten 10% of the vote? How is that a good idea? Imagine instead of a bike candidate we replace that with a a far right proud boy candidate. They might have normally only gotten 10% of the vote and lost, but now with this system we have a proud boy on city council?
If Catherine were a well off NIMBY who wants to preserve her district’s character the math might work the same way. I am not at all convinced that this system of voting will result in a more progressive government — and especially so with the ongoing “regressive” changes in Portland’s demographics (e.g. the rapid loss of lower and working class demographic cohorts).
When someone trots out the “NIMBY” slur, I stop listening. It’s been used to the point where it’s essentially just a dog whistle for so-called progressives.
NIMBY is a widely applicable term for people who support things like zoning and free parking.
I’d argue the point of an electoral system isn’t to prejudice the outcome toward one political philosophy or another, but to accurately reflect the political desires of the population. In that regard STV is more effective than our current system.
Soren, if you look at the geographic voting results, your lower and working class cohorts don’t vote for the progressive candidates. Rene Gonzalez won Portland east of the 205. That is the lowest income area of Portland and also has the highest proportion of foreign born. Also if you deem Sarah Iannarone progressive, she lost badly east of the 205. It is your inside of Cesar Chavez crowd that were her biggest supporters and who are the most “progressive.” In a vast generalization, the inside of 39th crowd is more educated, less diverse, and thus less likely to be working class. It is also higher income.
And thus you see that as time goes on and less educated people move out of Portland, the government has moved further to the left. Its white, college grads in this town who vote “progressive.”
This is apart from your assertion that a more progressive government will make Portland a better place. It depends on how you define “progressive” but I don’t agree with that assertion. But again, thats not my point.
Nice try, Lisa.
On a good day I understand RCV, but if I were a teenager I’d say STVs are harder to grasp than STDs.
As I have pointed out before, the populist argument that we have the only council-administration system in the country is greatly misleading, for what we have now is a variation on parliamentary governance, the primary feature of which is elected officials overseeing ministerial bureaus, as appointed to do so by a “premier” member of parliament, usually called a “prime-minister.”
This is by far the most popular kind of representative governance in the world. Our city’s system is non-partisan, so our elected mayor functions as “premier,” assigning bureaus. Among the five, he is only “primus inter pares.” It is a really good structure for us. But it demands smart voters.
In the system you advocate the mayor is a figurehead, the council is fragmented among special interests, and the only real power resides in the city manager. In her sense of “noblesse oblige” she might condescend to humor the likes of Joan, Pascal, Catherine, et. al. from time to time, but need not, for their power is fragmentary and they can do her no harm.
Our present system may be prone to “silo-effects,” but they have proven to be manageable if we elect mayors like Bud Clark and Vera Katz, who gave us 20 consecutive years of good governance between them. The sorry dingbat mayors since have much to answer for.
Your system would trade ephemeral “silos” for a coagulant “bunker,” presided over by an unelected autocrat.
In November I shall vote “no” on this issue, right after I write in “Greta Thunberg” for governor.
“Geez folks, just vote smarter like me.”
Yeah, it really seems like if you assume a world with “smarter voters” it shouldn’t matter what system of voting you use because “smarter voters” would just make the right choice every time.
In defense of primaries… who is going to be doing the in-depth candidate profiles and reviews that we normally don’t get until the general election (with just 2 candidates per race) on 12 or so candidates in each of up to 3 races across the city? How is the harried voter going to make sense of it all?
For all their problems, primaries (which could be held using proportional voting) help the voters focus and give everyone time to dig deep on a manageable number of candidates. It strikes me that the proposed system will give endorsement bodies much more power (likely leading to “approved” slates or de facto political parties), and might also dampen turnout the way the primaries do now (they’re just too much to bother with for a lot of people).
I see this all as empowering the political and business classes at the expense of the rest of us.
Personally, I am incredibly frustrated at how the Charter Commission gaslit all of us. “Oh, you want charter reform? Ok, here’s an incredibly Byzantine package that you must unquestioningly accept or you get NOTHING.” Reading BP’s coverage on this, it seems that intelligent, well-meaning people can’t even agree on how to explain this or how it is going to work. Lisa has been doing an admirable job, but you shouldn’t need a 1,000 word essay to explain how representatives get elected.
I really hope Mingus Mapps makes good on his promise to release a simplified reform package before November. If he presents something that eliminates the commission system and adds geographic representation, with a promise to get it on the ballot next year, then I’m a hard no on the current proposal. I want to vote yes on charter reform, but the well is poisoned on this go-round.
100% this. It’s beyond frustrating. I just wanted to vote to end the commissioner form of government. Instead we got this all or nothing s***show of a measure because the review commission felt they knew what was best for everyone. If we don’t agree they are just going to take their toys and go home and we get nothing. I really hope Mapps can fix this the next time around cause we can’t afford another 10 years of this same dysfunctional system.
I’ll echo your frustration with the all or nothing approach the Charter Commission has take with this hugely important issue.
Its also super frustrating that our current leaders handpicked the Charter Commission and now 3 of the 5 (Wheeler, Mapps, and Ryan) are trying to kill the proposal. Shouldn’t they have done a better job of screening Charter Commission members? It reminds me of Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski complaining that the supreme court justices they voted for overturned Roe v Wade. Uh…they should have known that beforehand.
I will wait to see what Mingus Mapps comes out with and hope that its at least worthy of some debate against the proposed reform.
You mean they should have vetted prospective committee members to ensure a preordained outcome rather than pick folks they believed would do a good job and see what they could come up with?
It is no contradiction with saying that 1) Commission was a group of smart, dedicated people, who put in a lot of hard work; and 2) I see some fundamental problems with some of the recommendations they made, and we probably shouldn’t accept their proposal without modification.
That also appears to be what Wheeler, Mapps, and Ryan (and lots of other folks) are saying. Sometimes committees don’t get it exactly right on the first try.
RCV would be easier to explain without the multi-member districts. Alaska just held a special election for its US Senate and Congress seats using RCV, and it worked out fine.
Still, it really is not mathematically mysterious how winners are selected in a multi-member district election using RCV, it just takes a higher level of numeracy to understand. The numeracy skills of the general public though are pretty poor, and people tend to reject things that would require them to think harder than they’re used to.
I think the charter commission could have helped its cause by going with, say, a nine member council, elected in single-member districts using RCV, and letting the mayor have veto power.
Nonetheless, these rules are not going to be set in stone. Voters can still amend the charter down the line no matter the outcome of the election.
If you are too dumb to understand ranked choice voting you should not vote.
Alaska just showed it works, A conservative state that wanted a reasonable conservative and not a Trump supporting idiot like Palin, selected as the second choice a very reasonable Democrat who won.
They didn’t have a problem, people who want instant results like the media doesn’t like it, but the media is anti democratic anyway, who cares? In the end, the best person won.
So a conservative state ended up with a democrat? That sounds great to me but how is that good for the state if the majority wanted a conservative? I bet Alaska is having some serious second thoughts right now on rcv. If that can happen in Alaska it seems like that could happen here where we end up with conservative councilors that only a minority of the city wanted
I am personally trying to wade through all the information and misinformation that both sides are putting forth in support and against the charter reform.
My thoughts and open questions thus far are…
I welcome people who are more knowledgable to provide clarity on any of the above.
Well we were already inching closer every day to a single party system, this will really seal the deal. Thumbs down.