Traffic calming is coming to these Portland streets

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has just released a list of streets where we can expect to see some form of traffic calming in the coming few years.

Thanks to funding from the Fixing Our Streets program (a 10-cent local gas tax that funds safety projects), PBOT is able to attack neighborhood street projects in a more strategic way. We recently came across a new page on their website that lists 23 projects that have either been recently completed or are scheduled for completion by 2024.

Below is the map followed by the full list:

Street Start Point End Point Expected Construction Year NE Sacramento NE 111th NE 122nd 2021 NE Shaver NE 122nd NE 141st 2021 SE 60th SE Flavel St. SE Flavel Dr. 2021 SE Nehalem SE 67th SE 72nd 2021 SE 64th SE Clatsop SE Flavel Dr. 2021 SE Flavel SE 52nd SE Clatsop 2022 N Columbia Way N Fessenden N Smith 2022 N Oswego N Lombard N Columbia 2022 N Buchanan N Lombard N Columbia 2022 NE Ainsworth NE MLK Jr. NE 15th 2023 N Portsmouth N Lombard N Fessenden 2023 NE Fremont NE 122nd NE 141st 2023 NE 139th NE Glisan SE Stark 2023 SE 135th SE Stark SE Division 2023 SW 45th SW Multnomah SW Taylors Ferry 2024 SW Broadway Dr. SW Patton SW Broadway Ave 2024 SE Harold SE 122nd SE 92nd 2024 NE San Rafael NE 122nd NE 132nd 2024 SE Duke SE 52nd SE 72nd 2024 Chicane Pilot Project – Testing lower cost materials for speed reduction impacts SW Burlingame Ave SW Chestnut SW Capitol Hwy 2023 SW Dolph Ct SW Capitol Hwy SW 30th 2023 SE 62nd Ave SE Harney SE Flavel 2024 NE 119th NE San Rafael NE Halsey 2024

PBOT says they considered many factors to choose these streets including: traffic speeds and volumes, safe routes to school designations, and also the street’s equity score. PBOT has an equity matrix map that assigns a score (between 2 and 10) to every census tract using the demographic variables of race, ethnicity, and income. Every project above scored a 7 or higher. “Streets with the highest speeds and traffic volumes in areas of highest needs were prioritized,” PBOT says.

For an example of what type of treatments you can expect in these projects take a look at what PBOT is doing with their North Portland Traffic Calming Project in a neighborhood in St. Johns.

If you feel like a street in your neighborhood should be on PBOT’s list contact Program Coordinator Scott Cohen at scott.cohen@portlandoregon.gov.