Traffic calming is coming to these Portland streets

by
(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has just released a list of streets where we can expect to see some form of traffic calming in the coming few years.

Thanks to funding from the Fixing Our Streets program (a 10-cent local gas tax that funds safety projects), PBOT is able to attack neighborhood street projects in a more strategic way. We recently came across a new page on their website that lists 23 projects that have either been recently completed or are scheduled for completion by 2024.

Below is the map followed by the full list:

Street Start PointEnd Point Expected Construction Year
NE SacramentoNE 111thNE 122nd2021
NE ShaverNE 122ndNE 141st2021
SE 60thSE Flavel St.SE Flavel Dr.2021
SE NehalemSE 67thSE 72nd 2021
SE 64thSE ClatsopSE Flavel Dr.2021
SE FlavelSE 52ndSE Clatsop2022
N Columbia WayN FessendenN Smith2022
N OswegoN LombardN Columbia2022
N BuchananN LombardN Columbia2022
NE AinsworthNE MLK Jr. NE 15th2023
N PortsmouthN LombardN Fessenden2023
NE FremontNE 122ndNE 141st2023
NE 139thNE GlisanSE Stark2023
SE 135thSE StarkSE Division2023
SW 45thSW MultnomahSW Taylors Ferry2024
SW Broadway Dr.SW PattonSW Broadway Ave2024
SE HaroldSE 122ndSE 92nd2024
NE San RafaelNE 122ndNE 132nd2024
SE DukeSE 52ndSE 72nd 2024
Chicane Pilot Project – Testing lower cost materials for speed reduction impacts
SW Burlingame AveSW ChestnutSW Capitol Hwy2023
SW Dolph CtSW Capitol HwySW 30th2023
SE 62nd AveSE Harney SE Flavel2024
NE 119th NE San RafaelNE Halsey2024

PBOT says they considered many factors to choose these streets including: traffic speeds and volumes, safe routes to school designations, and also the street’s equity score. PBOT has an equity matrix map that assigns a score (between 2 and 10) to every census tract using the demographic variables of race, ethnicity, and income. Every project above scored a 7 or higher. “Streets with the highest speeds and traffic volumes in areas of highest needs were prioritized,” PBOT says.

For an example of what type of treatments you can expect in these projects take a look at what PBOT is doing with their North Portland Traffic Calming Project in a neighborhood in St. Johns.

If you feel like a street in your neighborhood should be on PBOT’s list contact Program Coordinator Scott Cohen at scott.cohen@portlandoregon.gov.

Boyrd
Boyrd
12 hours ago

Love to see the calming on Oswego and Buchanan. Cut through cross traffic makes the n central greenway pretty uncomfortable and uninviting. Hopefully this will help to improve conditions.

Amit Zinman
Amit Zinman
12 hours ago

I love these simple calming projects, but those that I’ve seen so far seem to appear in streets that are already medium calm rather streets with fast car traffic. For example, lots of work was done to calm SE16th in the Buckman neighborhood, leaving cross streets like Hawthorne, Belmont and Morrison as fast and busy as before, in some cases (as the missing light turn on Hawthorne) less safe for bikes trying to clear the intersections.

bArbaroo
bArbaroo
11 hours ago

Is anyone else puzzled at the sometimes present contradiction of the 15mph signs posted on the traffic calming infrastructure, then not far down the road a standard 20mph sign is posted? I feel as though I’ve seen this in more than one location.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
11 hours ago
Reply to  bArbaroo

yes I agree it’s a confusing thing to have both of these signs posted by the city at the same time and place. What’s happening here I think is that 20 mph is the legal speed limit, but 15 mph is what PBOT is advising people to drive. Yellow signs are known as “advisory signs” which means they contain mere suggestions are not binding law. The white sign with black letters are the legally binding signs.

Watts
Watts
10 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Is this another example of PBOT trying to use ambiguity to achieve what it can’t through actual rules? I’m thinking specifically of the green crosswalks as a point of comparison.

Matt
Matt
8 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

To the extent that an advisory speed lower than the speed limit is a form of ambiguity, it’s a form of ambiguity that I’ve seen all over the country, mostly on highways and freeways. So it’s not just a quirk of PBOT, quirky though their infrastructure can be.

maxD
maxD
10 hours ago

2 years seems like a snail’s pace- any idea why they would move so slowly? Are they doing this work in-house and are short-staffed? This seems like the perfect project to procure all the materials at once, and hire a conctractor to bang them all out at at once. Le the contractor scheudle the work so they can minimize trips. I don’t think these strets require more traffic control than a road closed sign- I can’t wrap my head around this timeframe.

Frank Perillo
Frank Perillo
10 hours ago

The speed bumps don’t work all that well. People still bomb over them seemingly not to care as their junk cars bottom out and scrape over them. It’s just added noise pollution.

Henry
Henry
8 hours ago
Reply to  Frank Perillo

You can’t prevent all of it, but speed bumps are better than nothing at all. These projects are big wins for Portland’s cyclists – I’m so excited!

cc_rider
cc_rider
8 hours ago
Reply to  Henry

“Something crappy or nothing at all” seems to be a pretty consistent theme with PBOT.

I’m happy they are adding speed bumps but, for at least the two roads in my neighborhood, you could solve the problem for next to nothing with a well placed traffic diverter.

Its the through traffic that is speeding down the street. Make it so you can’t go from Lombard to Fessenden on Oswego or Buchanan and magically the speeds will drop.

But the first priority for PBOT is making sure that we don’t inconvenience cut through drivers enough to get them to take an actual through road.

10 hours ago

PBOT is…actually…doing something on a street in Southwest that’s north of Beaverton-Hillsdale? Miracles do exist! Super happy to see this.

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
9 hours ago
Reply to   

Yeah <blank>, I fell out of my chair when I saw this list, I’m still trying to get up off the floor. Thank you, thank you PBOT for Bway.

The projects south of BHH are really good also, wow.

Over the past few years, several cut-through streets on the hill have benefitted from Southwest in Motion and Safe Routes to School traffic calming projects: SW 16th has new speed bumps; there’s been traffic calming on Vista in front of Ainsworth Elementary (and they moved the flashing school zone light to a location that actually precedes the school); Bway got a stretch of jersey barriers installed to protect pedestrians; the bike route on Montgomery through Talbot up to Fairmount has been improved, and pedestrian crossings along that route too.

After years of nothing happening, the past three have been active.

Charles
Charles
8 hours ago

Unfortunately for SE Flavel, the speed humps that were put in have the exact spacing that allows most any car to slightly cross the center line and go over them at well above the speed limit. What a joke.

