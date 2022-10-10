Human protected bike lane, safety forum planned as response to SE Powell Blvd tragedy

Portland-based nonprofit Bike Loud PDX is not taking the death of Sarah Pliner lightly. The group has been working nonstop since last Tuesday’s tragic collision to make sure something is done to make the intersection where she died safer.
On Wednesday, they are asking everyone to join them for a demonstration on SE 26th and Powell Blvd. The plan, hatched by Bike Loud along with fellow nonprofits The Street Trust and Oregon Walks is for event attendees to stand in the street to make a point about the vulnerability of bicycle riders and the need for more safe space. They also want to increase pressure on the Oregon Department of Transportation to add back cycling infrastructure they removed in 2018.
“Gather in solidarity with us to demand that ODOT restore the bicycle facilities on SE 26th to the state they were (or better) prior to their forced removal in 2018,” a Bike Loud statement sent out this afternoon reads. “We need hundreds of you to come together and stand arm in arm to reclaim this street space for its most vulnerable users. In solidarity, we will demand that ODOT immediately restore the safety infrastructure they forced out.”
This won’t be the first human-protected bike lane Portlanders have seen. In September 2017 over 100 people showed up on Naito Parkway as part of a protest against the removal of a protected bike lane that was first only a seasonal installation. It was made permanent three years later.
Wednesday’s event will start at 3:30. Interested participants are being asked to sign up ahead of time.
In related news, two Oregon State Representatives and one State Senator have organized a forum on Powell Blvd October 20th. Representatives Rob Nosse and Karin Power, along with Senator Kathleen Taylor will host the Community Safety Forum at the Cleveland High School Auditorium at 6:00 pm. According to an event flyer that’s been shared with neighborhood groups, the event will be a, “a community discussion with state and local agencies focusing on solutions for improving safety.”
Representatives from ODOT, PBOT, TriMet and Portland Public Schools are slated to attend. See more information on our calendar.
It would certainly be nice to know more about the cause of Sarah’s death before expending lots of energy on a visible protest.
I’ve stated on this forum more times than I can count that we need more (ANY?) enforcement.
I’ve also explained that I attended the public open houses for the Powell project several years ago and that I advocated for a school speed zone and for red light cameras in connection with the project. I also objected to the removal of the bike lane on 26th Ave. I also objected to the failure to replace the standard drainage grates with curb inlet designs. (Not necessary if it’s not on a bike route according to both PBOT and ODOT staffers.)
We (at least I) don’t know much about the crash. Did someone blow a red light? Was someone turning? Which direction were Sarah and the truck going?
If we don’t know anything about the circumstances of this tragedy why are we advocating for a specific countermeasure?
If, after this visible demonstration, we learn that Sarah’s death had nothing to do with our perceived cause and our preferred countermeasure, will we lose credibility and set back the cause of vulnerable road users?
Don’t interpret my comments and questions as a statement that I believe the system is good or even adequate. It needs lots of work. Let’s be strategic about our actions and advocacy.
Here’s what we do know:
SE Powell is a High Crash Network street, with six fatal crashes since 2017 just between 24th and 37th. ODOT’s own urban design blueprint says highways in “urban mix” areas like SE Powell should prioritize walking, biking, & transit with “wide and comfortable” bike/ped facilities, including separated bike lanes. ODOT has already started reconfiguring outer Powell to match these guidelines. This has not happened on inner Powell, which ODOT has neglected for years along with many other orphan highways throughout the Portland Metro. Inner Powell would need around $31 million in repairs just to meet the city’s standards for a jurisdictional transfer to PBOT. Conflict between vulnerable road users and freight trucks is a recipe for disaster regardless of the exact circumstances of this one crash.
I understand your point and appreciate all the work your done, however even if both parties or either party did something wrong someone is now dead. The infrastructure should prevent stuff like this.
These kinds of “community forums” seem like a delaying tactic when a street is as obviously unsafe as inner SE Powell. ODOT’s own urban design blueprint says wide & comfortable bike/ped facilities should be prioritized where there is a mix of urban uses like residences, businesses, & schools. They already know how to fix the street, they’ve just decided to spend the money on widening freeways instead.
I find it odd that with so many witnesses at the lunchtime crash followed crowds of investigators afterwards, that no one has leaked the result of the investigation yet. The relatives have already been informed of the crash, why the secrecy?
“Gather in solidarity with us to demand that ODOT restore the bicycle fatalities on SE 26th to the state they were (or better)…”
Yikes! I think this should read “facilities”, not “fatalities”. The later is not something anyone wants restored.