Weekend Event Guide: Endless Summer, Take a Kid MTB, and more

This kid is happy his parents took him to Stub Stewart State Park! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Saturday, October 1st

Sorella Forte Women’s Group Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

The Sorellas are one of Portland’s largest cycling clubs and they welcome all female-identifying riders on this long-running weekly ride. More info here.

Endless Summer Saturdays – 9:00 am at Deadstock Coffee (NW)

Club Roule is kicking off a new monthly ride series! Show up to Deadstock for some hangs, then choose from one of three route options while you get to know the folks behind this cool local cycling club. More info here.

Take a Kid MTB Day – 9:00 am at Gateway Green (NE)

It’s a national holiday (seriously, it was established by Congress in 2004)! What more reason do you need to participate in this excellent excuse to ride with your kiddos out at the always-fun Gateway Green MTB park? More info here.

Parkrose Pedal – 11:00 am at Parkrose Middle School (NE)

We were at the inaugural event (then called Prescott Pedal) in 2020 and are thrilled that it’s coming back. Join this wonderful community for a school-based ride where kids and families take over the streets to demonstrate the power and pleasure of cycling. More info here.

Know Your Greenways / Lincoln and Ankeny – 12:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Ride leader Tom Howe is back for what is sure to be another informative exploration of greenways. This time he’ll focus on the very useful east-west thoroughfares of SE Lincoln and Ankeny. More info here.

Sunday, October 2nd

Bike Swap Meet – 12:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)

Clear out your used gear pile and/or pick up some well-priced items at what is shaping up to be a very solid swap. Vendor tables are $10 and come with one drink ticket! More info here.



