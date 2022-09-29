Weekend Event Guide: Endless Summer, Take a Kid MTB, and more

This kid is happy his parents took him to Stub Stewart State Park! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Saturday, October 1st

Sorella Forte Women’s Group Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)
The Sorellas are one of Portland’s largest cycling clubs and they welcome all female-identifying riders on this long-running weekly ride. More info here.

Endless Summer Saturdays – 9:00 am at Deadstock Coffee (NW)
Club Roule is kicking off a new monthly ride series! Show up to Deadstock for some hangs, then choose from one of three route options while you get to know the folks behind this cool local cycling club. More info here.

Take a Kid MTB Day – 9:00 am at Gateway Green (NE)
It’s a national holiday (seriously, it was established by Congress in 2004)! What more reason do you need to participate in this excellent excuse to ride with your kiddos out at the always-fun Gateway Green MTB park? More info here.

Parkrose Pedal – 11:00 am at Parkrose Middle School (NE)
We were at the inaugural event (then called Prescott Pedal) in 2020 and are thrilled that it’s coming back. Join this wonderful community for a school-based ride where kids and families take over the streets to demonstrate the power and pleasure of cycling. More info here.

Know Your Greenways / Lincoln and Ankeny – 12:00 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)
Ride leader Tom Howe is back for what is sure to be another informative exploration of greenways. This time he’ll focus on the very useful east-west thoroughfares of SE Lincoln and Ankeny. More info here.

Sunday, October 2nd

Bike Swap Meet – 12:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)
Clear out your used gear pile and/or pick up some well-priced items at what is shaping up to be a very solid swap. Vendor tables are $10 and come with one drink ticket! More info here.

Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.

Ernest Fitzgerald
Ernest Fitzgerald
11 minutes ago

Doesn’t the Weekend Event Guide usually come out on Friday? Or maybe I’m losing it.

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
17 seconds ago
Reply to  Ernest Fitzgerald

Nope. I might have let it run late and I have no problem putting it out on Fridays. But typically we’ve done it on Thursdays so folks have a little time to plan.

0
Reply

