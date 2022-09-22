Weekend Event Guide: Corker appreciation, Alice Awards, and more

Corkers blocking drivers on NE Grand Avenue during a ride on June 4th, 2020. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Friday, September 23rd

Corker Appreciation Ride – 6:30 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

Corkers (people who stop cross traffic during large group rides) put their lives on the line for us. This ride is your chance to say “thanks” (and get a cool sticker). More info here.

Saturday, September 24th

Sorella Forte Women’s Group Road Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

The Sorellas are one of Portland’s largest cycling clubs and they welcome all female-identifying riders on this long-running weekly ride. More info here.

Free Basic Bike Repairs – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Main City Park in Gresham

Nonprofit Bikes for Humanity will do free basic bike fixes. All you’ve got to do is show up to the park. If you have a bike to donate, you can also drop it off with them at this event. More info here.

Rocky Point Trails Ride – 4:30 pm at Rocky Point (Scappoose)

Join NW Trail Alliance for this beginner-intermediate group ride on the fun singletrack out at beautiful Rocky Point riding area. Must be NWTA member and register to take part. More info here.

Alice Awards – 5:00 to 7:30 pm at Lloyd Center (NE)

Help raise money for The Street Trust and cheer on local transportation leaders at this annual gala event. Stay late for a special edition of Secret Roller Disco on the smooth floors of the old Marshalls store! More info here.

Sunday, September 25th

Harvest Century – All day at McMenamins Grand Lodge (Forest Grove)

Choose from 25, 30, 35, 40, 55-mile looped routes from Washington County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Registration includes breakfast, lunch & dinner, tasty rest stops every 15 miles, custom rider bib, maps + well-marked courses, medical and mechanical support, SAG vans, live music and 2 McMenamins beers, ciders or wines! More info here.

NE 7th & Tillamook Block Party – 4:00 pm

The neighbors who are fighting for a safer lower NE 7th want to bask in the calm vibe of their temporarily carfree street and talk about how to make it permanent. More info here.

Ride Leader & Volunteer Appreciation Soirée – 6:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

If you led one of the 800 or so (!) Pedalpalooaza rides this year or helped make Bike Summer happen, show up and be treated to a wonderful night of friends, food, drinks, and other surprises. More info here.

Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.