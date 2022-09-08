Weekend Event Guide: El Grito, Yohhei, Zoobomb’s 20th, and more

You don’t have to be a kid to fall in love with Leif Erikson Drive in Forest Park. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events in the coming few days (including a special event on Monday!).

(Please note: We tend to list meet-up times, not ride start times.)

Friday, September 9th

Cyclocross Playground – 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Rose City Park (NE)

A beginner-friendly ‘cross clinic led by the wonderful Mielle Blomberg. Come for the skills and learning, stay for the cold drinks and chance to win free entry at an upcoming race. More info here.

El Grito Ride – 6:30 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

Everyone is welcome at this ride to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month and uplift and support our local Hispanic and BIPOC friends and neighbors. More info here.

Yohhei Sato Legacy Ride – 7:00 pm at Creston Park (SE)

A memorial celebration gathering and ride for Yohhei to “Keep party going.” More info here.

Saturday, September 10th

Bike Town Hall – 9:00 am at McDaniel H.S. (NE)

Join Oregon state legislators at this annual event to network, talk policy, ask questions and enjoy a bike ride together. More info here.

Sunday, September 11th

Kenton Garage Sale Ride – 8:30 am at Posies Bakery (N)

There’s no better way to explore all the fun sales than by bike. Meet other riders and compare your finds! More info here.

Leif Erikson Gravel Ride – 9:30 am at Chapman Elementary School (NW)

Join two experienced ride leaders from the Portland Bicycling Club and get to know the ins-and-outs of a fun Forest Park loop. More info here.

Cherry Bomb Zoobomb – 6:00 pm at the Pyle (SW)

Help Zoobomb celebrate 20 years (!) with this newbie-oriented bomb. Meet at the Pyle (SW 13th & Burnside), have MAX fare, and be ready to ride downhill! More info here.

Monday, September 12th

LaFART – 7:45 pm at Ladd Circle Park

This looks like it will be very interesting and fun. Don’t ask me any other details, because I don’t really understand what will happen. It’s organized by Eric Ivy though, so you know it’ll be neato! More info here.