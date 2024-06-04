‘Dirt Wave’ MTB event series kicks off this weekend

Trails await you.

(This story is part of a paid advertising partnership.)

If you love mountain biking, this weekend has something very special in store.

Imagine manicured trails in the Coast Range with food, drinks, music and a great crew of folks to enjoy it all with. That’s what Ride the Dirt Wave is all about and the first of its three events kicks off this weekend at the Klootchy Creek Traily system located right off Highway 26 before the Cannon Beach/Seaside turnoff.

We shared a story on this event in its inaugural year in 2023 and it’s back this year with three events. The first event at Klootchy Creek Trails in Clatsop County (off Highway 26) is this weekend June 8-9, followed by events at the Whisky Run Trails in Coos County (July 20-21) and Big Creek Trails in Newport (August 3-4).

Daniella Crowder is an Oregon bike advocate who I met many years ago as part of the state delegation at the National Bike Summit in Washington D.C., a co-owner of a bike shop in Newport, and director of Oregon Rides & Events, the company behind Ride the Dirt Wave. She says the Dirt Wave events are a perfect excuse to discover new places to ride and folks who’ve done them give rave reviews.

“Several people commented to me that they never would have visited all three trails had it not been for the Dirt Wave, and now they are excited they have and plan to return,” Crowder said.

The events offer guided rides, timed races, overnight camping, trails for all ability levels, great food, drinks, music, and plenty of time to explore and great people to enjoy everything with.

And there’s a lot more going on here than just great riding and good times. These events represent a strong community of bike clubs and trail advocates who’ve worked for years to create these opportunities for all of us to enjoy. Another advocacy element is how these events demonstrate that bikes mean business by contributing to Oregon’s tourism economy (it’s no accident that the Oregon Coast Visitor’s Association sponsors the event!).

If you’re MTB-curious, itching to get away from cars and into the woods, or want to explore new singletrack trails while testing your skills against riders from around the state, you should check out the Ride the Dirt Wave event series.

Klootchy Creek Trails

June 8-9, 2024

Clatsop County, Oregon

More information and registration

Whisky Run Trails

July 20-21, 2024

Coos County, Oregon

More information and registration

Big Creek Trails

August 3-4

Lincoln County, Oregon

More information and registration