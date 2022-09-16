Weekend Event Guide: Parking Day, FX debut, climate justice gathering, and more

Take to the streets. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Friday, September 16th

Parking Day – All day at assorted locations

Parking Day is a national celebration of using parking spaces for things other than cars. PBOT issued special permits for folks to set up various installations in spots all over town. More info here.

Saturday, September 17th

FX2 / DTP Grand Opening Celebration – Noon to 5:00 pm at OMSI and Division Corridor

The Big Day is finally here: The Division Transit Project will open Saturday with free rides and a fun fest hosted by TriMet and their partners. Grab free swag and take part in this historic day for transportation lovers. More info here.

Climate Justice Gathering with Rep Pham – 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Mt. Tabor Park (SE)

Spend part of your Saturday with one of Oregon’s most effective politicians who understands that climate change is the central issue of our time. Expect some policy talk, a preview of 2023 legislation, networking, and more. More info here.

Sunday, September 18th

Springwater Loop – 9:30 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

Portland Bicycle Club leads this mostly flat ride that’ll do a loop from Sellwood to Powell Butte and back through Southeast. A perfect introduction to a classic route! More info here.

Beaverton-Hillsboro Trail Tour & Picnic – 11:00 am at Merlo/185th MAX Station (West Side)

Meet Beaverton City Council member-elect Kevin Teater and other fine folks on this meet-up and ride that will explore the Waterhouse Trail and other sites along natural areas managed by Tualatin Hills Parks and Rec District. Picnic at the end! More info here.

PDX Unity Ride – 3:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Meet new people and hang out with friends on this ride centering trans, non-binary, women, gender curious, and gender expansive individuals. More info here.

Promoting an event? Know about something we should amplify? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.