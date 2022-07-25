Dawn of the ‘throttle kids’

Tweens and Teens are embracing electric bikes for transportation, but it’s technically against the law.
By Hood River resident and cycling advocate Megan Ramey (@bikabout)
We are currently living through the next great transportation revolution. It may be difficult to see it while you’re in the midst of it, but the rapid development of the e-bike market – the development of the tech, the emergence of focused retailers, and finally widespread consumer adoption – is a market shift on the scale of the debut of the practical automobile a century ago.
Each of these major disruptions comes with promise, and with challenges.
From what I’ve seen, one of the most interesting new challenges with e-bikes are how teens and tweens have flocked to them. In the immediate sense, teens getting around town by e-bike instead of a car is a wonderful thing. Where we live in Hood River, Oregon, we see teens going to lacrosse practice, going to the waterfront to swim, going to school, and going to after-school jobs by e-bike every day. We lovingly call them “throttle kids” because they seem to prefer the Class 2 style bikes that can be powered via a throttle without any pedaling at all.
Traditionally, all of those trips would’ve been in a car – either piloted by the teen, or their parents. I’m thrilled to see “one less car” each time these kids zoom by, and their parents will probably tell you how nice it is to get the time back from being a taxi driver. In the longer term, they represent a potential for a generation of kids to envision a life getting around in something other than single occupancy cars for short trips. A teen who grows up using an e-bike is much less likely to feel like an $800 monthly truck payment is 100% mandatory as an adult.
Now on to the challenges.
The short of it is that the legal system hasn’t yet caught up to the technology, so most people are just doing whatever feels right. Even in states like Oregon, where it’s illegal to ride an e-bike under 16 years old, there are no ordinances or fines for police to cite, making enforcement more or less impossible. In a practical sense, if teens are riding responsibly, there’s not actually a problem to “fix” here. But the teens who are handed an e-bike are not necessarily also trained how to ride in an urban environment, which means someone’s going to get hurt.
All it’s going to take to have this conversation explode is a teen hitting a baby stroller or a senior citizen, or just as bad, hitting a fixed object like a pole or parked car. Crashes like this unfortunately happen with non-electric bikes every year, but if it happens with someone who is under age riding an e-bike, the media frenzy would be harsh. We could see overly restrictive laws passed, police changing their enforcement stance, and a general public backlash that sets bike advocacy back decades. As always, it’s best to get ahead of the issue and create these laws in advance, and not in reaction to a tragedy.
In the long-term, Oregon’s e-bike-related laws should be modified to define the class system (we’re currently one of 15 states without the three class, tiered categorization system), as well as allow kids of all ages on e-bikes with some constraints. Luckily, we have a Washington law to copy-paste which allows kids and sidewalk biking for class 1 and 2 e-bikes.
For a shorter term solution, we need to educate our kids.
This fall, I’ll be coordinating an education and awareness campaign with the Hood River Valley School District and the Hood River Police, letting parents know about the existing law. The school district received the ODOT Safe Routes to School Education grant which funds a program manager at all eight schools. Through this program over the next two years, elementary and middle school students will learn how to bike and older students will learn empathy, etiquette and laws of walking and rolling for transportation. High schoolers will have the option to take an e-bike learners program and e-bike field trip. For any middle school students who pass a biking safety test and receive a “badge” for their bike , I would suggest cities adopt an ordinance to allow kids under 16 the privilege of lawfully riding an e-bike, which can be revoked.
Two weeks ago I had a meeting with Hood River Police Chief Neal Holste. He assured me his team will never pull over a suspected teen on an e-bike because officers want to be seen as allies and don’t want to cause trauma (and yes I’m aware he and I are both white and his assurances might not be as comforting to riders or parents of color). Chief Holste also acknowledged my fear that if anyone gets hurt (or worse) due to a teen on an e-bike, enforcement may get ratcheted up.
My daughter is 12 and rides our e-bike while we ride acoustic bikes. She can even pilot the heavy Urban Arrow cargo bike and loves the sense of accomplishment in hauling stuff that comes with it. She has been riding a bike for transportation since she was in kindergarten and I trust she will be ready to e-bike solo next year.
Parents, please spread the word to educate our e-biking teens and tweens so this amazing privilege continues.
Megan Ramey recently became the first Safe Routes to School Manager for Hood River Valley School District and is passionate about childhood mobility. She is also the founder of Bikabout, a board member for Columbia Area Transit and the Active Transportation Representative for ODOT Region 1 Area Commission on Transportation.
Not sure what they have to do with cycling… the gateway to motorcycles is better than cars I guess but they won’t be going back to walking or pedaling if they ever did…
It has NOTHING to do with cycling, but it’s certainly a good way to squeeze every last remaining resource out of the earth before we finally fry ourselves to oblivian like ants under a magnifying glass.
Will this culminate into the upper-middle class version of Baltimore’s 12 o’clock boys?
If these teens have an e-bike instead of a 3rd or even 4th car for the family, that’s a big improvement. I’m not sure that is the case, however. In places like Hood River, I doubt any of these kids are going to be e-biking in February.
A bicycle blog should focus on using bicycles instead of 3rd cars.
BP has jumped on the e-bike train as if they are bicycles… I guess since riding bicycles is declining in the city, they need a larger audience?
They have 2 wheels I guess but so do Harleys, I would cover those, it a far more lucrative clientele.
I imagine part of it is that regulation is likely to get stricter eventually. Rules don’t generally come around for things until they gain critical mass. My example would be drones being around for 5+ years before the FAA took major interest and started issuing licenses.
I imagine ebikes are coming close, and I assume there will be similar rules to Europe in that anything above a class 1 ebike will be subject to license and insurance.
Though there is the current state of minimal traffic enforcement. But that too may change at any time.
No class 2 without drivers license and motorcycle endorsement. Class 1 OK for use by anyone wherever “analog/acoustic” bicycles are allowed.
Please never use the terms acoustic or analog to refer to actual bicycles.
Your bike is not “acoustic”. It’s just a bike.
When talking about e-bikes and not e-bikes, its useful to be able to specify which. Similarly to ice cars and electric cars.
It’s actually quite sad that kids are given yet more options to exert less energy. As if this new generation wasn’t sedentary enough already.
They are merely existing in the environment the adults have built for them. Places in Hood River are too far away to pleasantly walk anywhere, its miserable in the winter, steep hills, and no bike infra. You say “just go play outside” and then berate them when they find a way to do so.
At least the kids in the photos are wearing helmets – the kids illegally riding ebike mopeds and golf carts out here in Greensboro NC don’t even bother.
As others have noted, ebikes are not bicycles, they are electric mopeds. Instead of a traditional moped’s 2-stroke gas/oil engine, ebikes have motors powered by electricity generated by (in Oregon as of 2020) 38.91% hydropower, 26.47% coal, 21.50% natural gas, 7.01% wind, 3.47% nuclear, 1.67% solar, and less than 1% of other sources. Actual bicycles are powered by whatever you had for breakfast.
Having beef in your diet is going to offset any CO2 benefits from deciding to go with a regular bike. How do you know someone isn’t charging their ebike with their own solar panel? In sprawling Portland, where the buses suck, the only viable options to get around the city without a car are ebikes.
Ebikes are bicycles, 1500W motors capable of 30+ mph are motorcycles.
What are you talking about? You can get around on a normal bicycle, people always have. You need an E-bike if you are physically impaired.
Most are not.
SW Portland to central east side is not viable commute on a traditional bicycle. Sure its doable, many have, I have, but my ebike is the only thing keeping me from driving over most of the time.
shhh.. Don’t tell JM..
If I recall, one had to at least pedal a moped to get it going. For those pictured, I believe you just push a button to activate the motor. So for brevity let’s just call them motorcycles.
All those bikes pictured are 750W hub motors, none of them are going anywhere as fast as the slowest 50cc scooter. Sure, you can just use throttle only but then range is significantly reduced. It would be disengenious to call them anything other than what they are, class 2 ebikes.
It’s not just kids that need education on e-bike rules, courtesy and safety. At the point where they are going 25mph+ on multi-use paths or shared sidewalks like the Sellwood Bridge, with no pedal power, they should be treated like Vespas or gas-powered mopeds.