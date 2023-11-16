Hundreds roll on ‘strike bus’ to get kids outside and support teachers

The bike bus became the “strike bus” this morning as hundreds of Portland Public School students and their families from five schools joined a ride to show support for teachers who’ve been on strike since November 1st.
While the massive, moving picket line stretched many city blocks and bolstered weary strikers at schools along the way, it was also for the kids. As schools across Portland have started bike buses to get kids to school, many of them have had to do without that fun, active, and social outlet for the past 10 school days.
“I miss my friends. PPS, do the right thing!” read a sign taped to the back of a bike trailer.
This morning’s ride started at Richmond Elementary School in southeast Portland. Richmond PTA President Oom Marquardt told BikePortland it was part of their efforts to make sure kids have some sort of structured activity every day (today is the tenth day schools have been closed). “Usually we have the bike bus in the mornings, so we joined with other schools to join forces and have more impact,” said a beaming Marquardt as she surveyed the huge crowd that had assembled in front of the school.
Glencoe Elementary School PTA President Rob Galanakis helped organize the ride. “Seeing hundreds of people of all stripes and backgrounds showing up to support our teachers, schools, and communities — it was moving and inspiring for me,” he shared with BikePortland. “And more importantly, for our striking teachers.”
At the start of the ride in front of Richmond School, there was a band playing (a version of Johnny Cash’s “I walk the line”), boxes of free donuts and coffee, pro-teacher signs attached to bikes and backs (one young girl’s sign read, “Hot! Cold! Rats! Mold! This is getting really old!”), and Portland’s favorite clowns Olive & Dingo were on hand to make balloons and keep things cheery.
Once the ride shoved off, the size of the group became evident. I estimated about 500 people on bikes as the group spread across the entire street for many blocks on a four-mile loop. The route stopped at four schools along the way, picking up dozens of riders at each one. As the group passed Franklin High School, cheers erupted from picketers standing on the sidewalk.
As music blared from bike-mounted speakers, the joy emanating from riders was impossible to miss. “Joy is a form of resistance,” Alameda Elementary School Physical Education Teacher and bike bus organizer Sam Balto shared. “PPS management and the district will not steal our joy.”
Galanakis hopes the big crowd to get noticed by PPS and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. “I hope PPS takes note of the turnout and will offer our educators a better package, and I hope PBOT takes note of how many parents and kids will bike when the atmosphere is safe and supportive — so many families biking today told me they don’t ride nearly as often as they want because they don’t feel safe or confident on our streets.”
The ride was also a clear illustration of the renaissance of kids riding bikes to school — and how the proliferation of bike buses in Portland has made our community stronger.
— Want to start a bike bus at your school? Email Ride@BikeBusPDX.org for info and encouragement. Scroll down for more photos.
Like the “bike bus” in action & supporting teachers is always good. Supporting their union the PAT? Maybe not the best idea. I know that will ring hollow to most of the BP audience but maybe ask yourself this: Why do you think Governor Kotek & most Portland area state legislators have rebuked the PAT & PPS when they asked for more state $$$ to bail them out of this situation? This is a Portland problem that PPS & PAT are going to have to work out. A “bike bus” supporting teachers is not going to move the needle one inch.
Because the politicians failed the kids. Of course they’re going to blame everyone else. 30+ kid class sizes is absurd. I’m glad the PAT is pointing that out
I know it’s a stretch to ask most BP readers to consider for even 1 second that a union could be out of touch with fiscal reality but that’s exactly where we are with PAT. Even politicians elected with OEA/PAT campaign donations know this especially Governor Kotek. It’s a shame today’s bike bus couldn’t have focused more on the biking aspect and urging both sides to come together in compromise rather than being a PAT rally.
Even OL can read the room once in a while with today’s editorial calling out the PAT nonsense:
“But she (Governor Kotek) should directly acknowledge the harm the strike is causing students and families and publicly press the teachers union – which has long been a generous and loyal donor to her campaigns – to get real about the district’s budget”
The PAT has pointed out correctly how expensive PPS’s bloated administration is.
“From 2019-2024, the district’s general fund budget has reduced licensed staff by 121 employees, including teachers and counselors, while administration and professional, central office staff staff have grown by 149. Estimated general fund salary expenditures budgeted for 2023-24 for the additional administrative and central office staff are $15.4 million.”
https://assets.nationbuilder.com/pdxteachers/pages/1871/attachments/original/1695687296/A_Manufactured_Crisis_9.2023.pdf?1695687296
Useless administrators are proliferating and they cost more than teachers per person.
A conservative newspaper with an even more conservative editorial board is “calling out” a union? Shocking!
The money is there. PPS needs to lay off useless administrative bloat and get back to funding direct services to students.
“A conservative newspaper with an even more conservative editorial board”
LOL. I mean OL is practically Fox News for Portland. Seriously? When you’re so far to the left even common sense looks like Fox News.
I’ve also noticed no one from PAT or even here on BP is willing to go public and criticize Governor Kotek out of fear of where it may lead. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and Oregon Education Association (OEA) donated nearly $1 million combined to her gubernatorial campaign. Apparently that money didn’t buy much influence in the Governor’s mansion in Salem. Funny that we can’t find a single progressive or Democrat who will go on record to criticize her.
Ha, I was gonna say the opposite. If the O looks like a bastion of socialism to you, it might because you’re extremely far right.
Please do tell Fuzzy Blue Line how you have such intimate knowledge of thoughts and motivations of PAT leadership? Maybe, just maybe, you’re making things up to fit your viewpoint?
Labor supporting pro-labor politicians!? There must be something nefarious afoot!!!
There is a distinct difference between reality and what you read in what conservative publications you frequent.
It’d be great if you could comment without constant gratuitous criticisms of BikePortland readers.
Aw yes, just cut the Fat out.. The typical MAGA anti government scream…
The present funding is not there. the teachers will be out the rest of the year if “cutting the fat” is the budget option.
So simplistic.
Portland Schools need an entire new plan which is not going to help the 3rd graders who now have missed about 2 years of their school time.
A tragedy that Adults should be able to solve but not overnight.
In the meantime, a lot of parents who make the same money as the teachers will go broke paying for daycare…..
Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM Betsy <betsy.w.reese@gmail.com> wrote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxsOVK4syxU&ab_channel=DaMoody1
I’m sorry I didn’t know about this—I definitely would have joined!
What a striking display of support for our teachers
I support our teachers but neither the PAT nor PPS administration. It’s time for COMPROMISE. It’s time to get our kids back in school. This long of a strike after having one of the longest school COVID shutdowns in the country is unconscionable.
Glad some kids got some exercise. Too bad it wasn’t at recess.
PPS could always put forward a serious proposal. PPS engaged in bad faith bargaining for months without putting serious proposals on the table, so here we are.
solidarity with unions indirectly benefits you too, unless you’re so independently wealthy that you don’t need to work
If you really cared about the kids, you wouldn’t be encouraging teachers to accept the ridiculous offer being made by PPS. Kids do not benefit by being crammed 30+ to a classroom
The PPS teachers have been infinitely patient. This is their first strike ever, in what, 100 years?
I remember when our own kids were in grade school in the 1990s, negotiations and strike threat resulted in the teachers agreeing to work ten days without pay in compromise with the district. Not many people would be willing to do that.
Just because teaching, like nursing, or social work, or other professions that are a ‘calling’, is done primarily by people who truly care about what would go missing if they strike, it does not mean they should continue to accept conditions that make it very difficult to do their jobs.
As far as ‘fiscal reality’ goes, it should not have taken 10 days of teachers striking and kids out of school for the state to look at the numbers and make them available publicly and to PAT. That information should have been there from day one of negotiations – January of this year.
And the argument that ‘The money is not there.’ should be met with how to get the money there, not ‘Oh, so sorry, we are scratch, you have to keep working with what we have.’ PPS administration and PAT should be working together to secure the funds they need, not as adversaries.
Listen here to What Teachers Make.
Go Portland Teachers! Stay Strong! Demand what our kids, and our city deserve!