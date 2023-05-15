Monday Roundup: Keeping it simple, social cities, kids in the streets, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
And now, let the Roundup begin…
Kids are leading the way: Child-centered street safety movements like bike buses, kidical mass and school streets are sweeping across Europe (and the U.S.!) in what is the most hopeful and exciting wave of activism in many years. (The Conversation)
Consume less: With all the excitement around electric cars and buses and trucks, we need to hear transportation officials talk a lot more about consuming less energy overall. (The Intercept)
Hungry for batteries: A national nonprofit has launched a new campaign (with an adorable mascot named “Watts”) that encourage e-bike riders to recycle their batteries. (People for Bikes)
Arrested mobility: Urban planner and author Charles Brown understands the myriad ways we interpret and enforce laws around human movement and how that enforcement is a reflection of a systemic bias against Black, brown and other people of color. (War on Cars Podcast)
Charge those drivers: Great news from New York City where the Federal Highway Administration has just blessed their plan to become the first place in America to institute a congestion pricing plan. Let’s hope the idea spreads! (Curbed)
Influencers: TikTok and Instagram are allowing new voices to reach new audiences and educate folks about urban planning and transportation in exciting new ways. (American Planning Association)
Fewer cops, better streets: While some are celebrating the return of Portland’s Traffic Division, a new report from Los Angeles makes it clear that many traffic safety violations should and could be enforced by non-sworn, trained civilians. (L.A. Times)
Parking on the ‘Air’: When venerable interview Terry Gross of NPR’s Fresh Air sits down to talk with the author of a new book about how parking policy has impacted American life — from the lack of affordable housing to the evolution of the shopping mall — you do not want to miss it. (NPR)
Social cities: Even the U.S. Surgeon General understands that the way we design our public spaces and our transportation infrastructure — and what we choose to do on in our streets — can help reduce the epidemic of loneliness in America. (Planetizen)
Steal this idea: In Quebec, there’s an innovative new traffic signal that only turns green when/if drivers are traveling at the recommended speed. (Streetsblog Mass)
K.I.S.S.: Bikes have gotten increasingly complicated over the years and there seems to be a movement to swing back to the basics via a renewed interest the “right to repair” ethos. (Velo Orange)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
From an article in the links of “We’re Another Step Closer to Congestion Pricing”
CONGESTION PRICING
AUG. 26, 2021
What It Will Take for Kathy Hochul to Get Congestion Pricing Right
“Policies may need to be established for essential workers that may have to drive but do not have the ability to shift their work schedules,”
What are the guarantees being built into the Oregon Congestion pricing that will prevent them from being a tax on blue collar workers? I haven’t seen any, has anyone seen anything concrete? For me it’s admittedly academic as I was gentrified out of Portland a few years ago, but my friends/coworkers are still there and facing this issue.
“What are the guarantees being built into the Oregon Congestion pricing that will prevent them from being a tax on blue collar workers?”
What’s the point of having a congestion tax if you subsidize a significant percentage of the people creating the congestion? You can’t keep punting every revenue-generating mechanism to people who make more than everyone else in traffic.
Just institute a wealth tax – and let’s see how that flies.
Thank you for noticing!
I’ll believe it when they actually try it and find that it works. Until then, it is not an evidence based solution.
I listened to this over the weekend. It was a good story (though not a ton of new material for those versed in the topic), but the author repeated the fashionable myth that if a developer can save money building, the rent will be lower.
It won’t be.
It’s kinda mind blowing how the author of the loneliness article comes close but won’t mention WFH as a factor in the surge of feelings of isolation. But sure, it’s all just a decline in church attendance and social media. And the built environment is obviously a huge factor at play right now, yeah, definitely. Staying at home and working from the basement or spare room? Maybe not interacting with another person in the flesh at all in a day? Nah, that’s totally cool!
But you never have to leave your house! No commute! What could possibly go wrong?
Sadly, in Uhmehrka suggesting that someone reduce their GHG-spewing and ecocidal consumption is viewed as some sort of taboo guilt trip that would extinguish any support for decarbonization. And perhaps this is true.
This reluctance to live in a manner consistent with sustainability is why I can’t stand the climate movement in the USA. On the one hand they plant gardens blocking oil trains and on the other they drive their GHG and air toxic-spewing cars to some random protest while bragging about eating prime rib on instagram. As far as I can tell, the climate movement in the USA is a feel good movement that seeks minor victories to give people some sense of “doing something” while our ecocidal system churns away and continues to macerate people who live in designated sacrifice zones.
PS: People living in the PNW are remarkably insulated from the climate crisis so this is not about you at all. It’s about whether you have compassion for the countless people who will suffer because you drove your SUV to slurp up the beef pho you advertise to the masses on social media.