Monday Roundup: E-bikes for kids, car-hating communities, cost of driving, and more

Transportation injustice: In one of the most blatant, car-centric policies I have ever heard about, a town in Louisiana has started a curfew that bans biking and walking from 10 pm to 4 am. Oh hell no!! (KLFY-TV)

The cost of driving: “A team of graduate students at the Harvard Kennedy School estimate that the annual price tag for maintaining Massachusetts’ car economy is roughly $64.1 billion, with more than half of that coming from public funds.” (Harvard Gazette)

Babes on e-bikes: The creep of battery-powered bikes is going into the kids market and Portlander Josh Ross delves into whether or not your kid should go electric. (Cycling Weekly)

Cars are a death cult: I’m not sure when or if America will ever wake up to the fact that our government simply does not care how many people die on our roads. (The American Prospect)

They know: A new poll finds that the public is smarter than public officials and DOT leaders when it comes to understanding basic transportation planning principles like induced demand. (Streetsblog USA)

Car-hating communities are thriving: Check out this cool rundown of online communities and platforms that are gaining big followings for helping people understand and connect to the idea of how absolutely terrible our dysfunctional car culture has become. (Mashable)

Suburban salvation: If we want to reduce vehicle miles traveled, we should not overlook the simple solution of building more destination-rich suburbs. (Slate)

Advice for advocates: “If your goal is to open a door, try the doorknob first before kicking it down,” says this interesting piece by a climate activist about what he calls, “strategic escalation.” (Streetsblog USA)

Shout-out to Splendid Cycles! Only one bike shop in Portland was recognized in the annual Retailer Excellence competition hosted by the National Bicycle Dealers Association: the cargo-bike superstore on the Springwater Corridor, Splendid Cycles. (NBDA)

