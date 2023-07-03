Monday Roundup: E-bikes for kids, car-hating communities, cost of driving, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers have come across in the past seven days…
Transportation injustice: In one of the most blatant, car-centric policies I have ever heard about, a town in Louisiana has started a curfew that bans biking and walking from 10 pm to 4 am. Oh hell no!! (KLFY-TV)
The cost of driving: “A team of graduate students at the Harvard Kennedy School estimate that the annual price tag for maintaining Massachusetts’ car economy is roughly $64.1 billion, with more than half of that coming from public funds.” (Harvard Gazette)
Babes on e-bikes: The creep of battery-powered bikes is going into the kids market and Portlander Josh Ross delves into whether or not your kid should go electric. (Cycling Weekly)
Cars are a death cult: I’m not sure when or if America will ever wake up to the fact that our government simply does not care how many people die on our roads. (The American Prospect)
They know: A new poll finds that the public is smarter than public officials and DOT leaders when it comes to understanding basic transportation planning principles like induced demand. (Streetsblog USA)
Car-hating communities are thriving: Check out this cool rundown of online communities and platforms that are gaining big followings for helping people understand and connect to the idea of how absolutely terrible our dysfunctional car culture has become. (Mashable)
Suburban salvation: If we want to reduce vehicle miles traveled, we should not overlook the simple solution of building more destination-rich suburbs. (Slate)
Advice for advocates: “If your goal is to open a door, try the doorknob first before kicking it down,” says this interesting piece by a climate activist about what he calls, “strategic escalation.” (Streetsblog USA)
Shout-out to Splendid Cycles! Only one bike shop in Portland was recognized in the annual Retailer Excellence competition hosted by the National Bicycle Dealers Association: the cargo-bike superstore on the Springwater Corridor, Splendid Cycles. (NBDA)
Thanks to everyone who shared links this week!
“Louisiana is a stop-and-identify state, so that ordinance is not really to hurt anybody it’s just to stop these people walking that have no reason to be walking,” he said. – Joshua Hardy, Police Chief of Kaplan, Louisiana.
Oh Wow!! I can’t get over the level of government over reach this is. The Police Chief, Mayor and City Council of this medium sized town of 4600 (turns out Racer X was right, mild cyberstalking can be pretty informative 🙂 ) have lost their minds making freedom to travel in the most natural way possible illegal.
Regarding “driving is more expensive than you would think,” it’s also worth considering the time cost of what it takes to earn the money needed to pay those expenses. Purely for the sake of illustration, the authors cite a figure of $26,000/household/year in public costs + direct costs. At an hourly wage of $30/hour, that represents about 867 hours/household/year spent earning the money needed to pay for those expenses. For comparison, the average vehicle travels 13,500 miles per year, or only about 15 miles for every working hour spent paying for it. I urge you not to draw too many conclusions from this: I’ve compared apples to oranges to pairs, and of course all forms of transportation have their own public and direct costs. I did this calculations to illustrate the kinds of orders of magnitude involved.
Another point to consider is that in states that work like Oregon, at least, many of the public costs of road infrastructure are borne by drivers through gas taxes and other vehicle fees, which are captured in the private costs of automobile ownership. That is, the study authors are probably double counting at least some of the costs.
Also, if drivers were not paying for roads, transit would become a lot more expensive to build an operate because TriMet would need to maintain its own road network. Same for emergency services and freight deliveries.
Like some kind of tram network, since trains are significantly more energy-efficient? Don’t threaten me with a good time.
Sure… Replacing Portland’s transportation infrastructure with trains, trains, and more trains sounds like a great way to go. I can’t imagine anything going wrong with that vision. Maybe add in some railbike infrastructure while we’re dreaming.
This drivers paying for the roads is dangerous misinformation that Strong Towns has disproven. They pay a drop in the bucket. If you look at the financial state of Portland, Beaverton, any city that can’t expand borders anymore – you’ll see whatever drivers are paying it is woefully inadequate. Most of the funding for roads comes from the federal level, which is most coming from debt.
“This drivers paying for the roads is dangerous misinformation”
Federal funds come from the gas tax. If you disagree, show me a budget document that demonstrates your point.
You don’t remember the big hubablub in 2014 about this? They haven’t raised the gas tax since 1993. Any attempts to do so are politically killed within moments. America has a long history with loving paved roads but hating funding them.
Here is a Bloomberg article that directly answers your question:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-05-13/debunking-the-myth-that-because-of-the-gas-tax-only-drivers-pay-for-roads
Here is a good Strong Towns article from back then:
https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2014/7/24/some-perspective-on-the-gas-tax.html
I read a lot of your comments, and would love to hear your views on the bleak picture that Strong Towns paints our current transit system. I have been looking desperately for counter arguments to it. I would love to go back to thinking all was as it should be. I am sure you’ve had someone give you think youtube playlist in the past, but from what you write I am not sure you have watched it. If you don’t like this format I recommend the book “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer” by Charles Marohn, the founder of Strong Towns.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJp5q-R0lZ0_FCUbeVWK6OGLN69ehUTVa
Slow day at work, apologies for the 2nd post everyone, but it just struck a chord. Should kids ride e-bikes? The simple answer seems to be no. Children deserve a chance to build muscle, coordination and enjoy the simple and addicting thrill of seeing how fast they can make themselves go. However, I grew up very rural where cars on the road were rare and could be heard from a ways off and indeed most of my early biking was on a bmx off road. So when the author talked about having confidence in traffic on an e-bike it did make me contemplate my personal bias and wonder if an e-bike was good for children. Then I got to this part…. “E-bikes lower the barrier of entry to riding a bike, generally resulting in more fun and less work.”
Right away I realized that the author was coming from a position of serious privilege and doesn’t even seem to be aware of it. I did the math and its roughly $850 for that bike and $550 for the conversion kit which seems the opposite of “lowering the barrier to entry”. Bicycling is of course amazing and to be encouraged at all ages to those who are able to, but articles like this do a tremendous disservice by making it comparable to wondering if one should buy a Mercedes or a Beemer for a child. Problems not normally considered by the majority of the population.
My heartfelt *no* comes from a standpoint of child safety.
The judgement is just not there to use a powered vehicle safely. Witness the many injuries among my classmates from riding 3 wheelers in the 70’s & early 80’s – my brother broke his hand by running into a fencepost (metal) and bending it around his hand.
More and worse injuries than cycling from my memory.
Riding a bicycle, especially on flatter neighborhood streets is pretty equal opportunity. It doesn’t matter if you’re coordinated, a bit chunky or maybe undersized.
Heck, our group consisted of:
We rode *everywhere* and I don’t recall anyone being left behind.
Completely agree and we must be roughly the same age :-). A friend’s parents acquired two Honda 3 wheelers when we were in single digit years. I don’t think they had front suspension, maybe 110cc? They were great fun until an incident involving mud, a hill, a jump, a big empty field and some kind of collision that resulted in my helmet getting cracked when my friend rode over my head. We were completely unsupervised and his parents had told me I didn’t need a helmet and that’s just how it was back then. Hard to imagine that kind of youthful indiscretion on city streets nowadays with phone zombie drivers and essentially very quiet motorcycles.
My friends and I played a game we called Jart War. Amazing no one died. Obviously unsupervised.
Oh, you can’t leave it like that. What was Jart War?? I’ve never understood why the last of the unsupervised generation were parents to the helicopter parenting generation.
If you remember Jarts, it’s those plus a landwar in Asia (all in my friend’s back yard).
Once my kids can ride 20 MPH on a bicycle safely, I’ll let them get a mid-drive. No throttle ever, and class 3 should be illegal for EVERYONE imo.
Concerning the public having a better idea on things like induced demand, it’s really no surprise. Traffic engineering is a fairly anti-intellectual affair in the US. When basically every project is “increasing capacity to decrease congestion” – from “improved” single point/diverging diamond exchanges to adding a “missing” lane – and traffic continues to get worse, of course the public is aware it doesn’t really work. Traffic creation (or induced demand, or induced traffic) is incredibly well documented and has been since at least 1936 with the building of the Henry Hudson bridge in NYC. Yet we’ve had almost 100 years of the same “one more lane will fix it” approach to traffic.
Since the public never has to go through any sort of anti-scientific traffic engineering coursework, they end up better off than the “trained professionals”. It’s all very silly.
Oh, traffic engineering is VERY scientific – but based on the 1950s to 70s. Look at the formulas for trip-generation per new housing unit BDS uses; it isn’t much different from “Dad goes to work/Mom takes kids to school, comes home/Mom goes to beauty parlor/store, comes home/Mom picks up kids/Dad comes home/Mom and dad go out to eat”
Bikes and peds are afterthoughts at best, and clearly too expensive to accomodate for their measly trip numbers.
If you as a citizen do any basic research like a traffic count, you are patted on the head and told that since you are not An Expert, your data is moot. Only paid, serious people, please!
Makes one wonder what would happen if they proposed the Mt. Hood Freeway these days.
Mandatory, with apologies to Upton Sinclair: A traffic engineer can not be made to understand something if his paycheck depends on his not understanding it.
“If you as a citizen do any basic research like a traffic count, you are patted on the head and told that since you are not An Expert, your data is moot. Only paid, serious people, please!”
Exactly. No other “experts” are seen as off-limits for questioning at public meetings or hearings compared to engineers, especially traffic engineers. Criticizing an architect’s or lawyer’s presentation is fine, but questioning a traffic engineer often results in the meeting chair interrupting, with “Are you a registered traffic engineer?” If not, you’re ignored.
Once at a Design Commission hearing the traffic engineer claimed there were 25 on-street parallel parking spaces available. I testified that the curb length was 87′, meaning there was room for only 4 parallel spaces if they were just over 20′ long. The Chairman did the “Excuse me, Mr. qqq, are you a registered traffic engineer?”
“No, but I’m a grade school graduate, so I know that 87′ divided by 25 spaces would mean each space is less than 4′ long.”
“So the answer is no, you’re not a registered traffic engineer.”
“Oh, traffic engineering is VERY scientific – but based on the 1950s to 70s.”
That’s also a perfect description. Pretty much everything wrong with today’s transportation systems was done according to the accepted traffic engineering science at the time things were built.
“anti-scientific traffic engineering coursework”
I have taken a lot of this type of coursework, and none of it was at all “anti-scientific”.
Traffic engineering is a technical occupation that has very little to do with “science”.
A summary of how science works:
A question (hypothesis) based on knowledge of peer-reviewed literature and/or new evidence that can be tested via empirical observationExperimental design with an emphasis on sufficiency of analytical and statistical approachesExperiment and/or observation as benchmarks for testing hypothesesInduction: reasoning to establish general rules or conclusions drawn from experimental dataRepetitionStatistical validation/modeling of methodology and dataVerification and testing: critical exposure to scrutiny, peer review and assessmentRepetition of results by independent investigators
Splendid really does have the best customer service of any bike shop I have ever been to, well deserved.
The streetsblog piece on the smart growth for america poll has an incorrect link. What’s also missing is any link to the poll itself. This is critical to assess whether there was bias in framing of questions or whether the underlying methodology is sound.
To be blunt, many of the polls and data being bandied about by urbanists and transportation alternatives proponents are straw polls at best and political push polls at worst . This can be seen in this case by the fact that the poll was actually designed to test “messaging” rather than a pure opinion survey (with statistical models that adjust for demographics and internal bias).
That E-biking with kids article is ridiculous. The author is pro e-biking with kids, but only in a very specific circumstance that will be completely unattainable for most families. For every Islabikes out there, I see 100 Rad e-bikes. We are not going to see mass adoption of Islabikes/Woom e-bikes…
No shade to Splendid–I’m friends with an excellent mechanic who works there–but with a little digging I see that the NBDA Dealer Excellence awards have to be applied for by the dealer in question, which has to severely limit the number of shops in consideration. Which I think is an important bit of context.
“Cars are a death cult: I’m not sure when or if America will ever wake up to the fact that our government simply does not care how many people die on our roads. (The American Prospect) “
Well I don’t know about the rest of the USA, but this is definitely true of Portland and our recent PBOT leaders (Chloe Eudaly and Joann Hardesty). Hopefully Mingus Mapps can change course.
Latest pedestrian death in Portland:
https://katu.com/news/local/police-identify-pedestrian-killed-by-hit-and-run-driver-in-ne-portland
Kaplan, Louisiana mayor Mike Kloesel said, “It’s not usually a good thing” when you have people walking around at night. Welcome to the Land of the Free! Meanwhile in Taiwan:
Wow! You mean the dynamics of Kaplan, LA are different than a large city in Taiwan?
It would appear so, since one clearly values personal freedom of movement, and the other appears to be some kind of oppressive regime that restricts personal freedom.
One has a vibrant night life, the other has a liquor store.
BTW, Taiwan is a great place to visit. Kaplan, LA probably less so.
I think the population of Kaplan are outnumbered just in that one street in Taiwan.