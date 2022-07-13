E-bikes have changed the game. Is it time to change the rules?

E-bikes are to transportation what Steph Curry is to basketball*. They have changed the game. And there’s no going back.
The e-bike revolution has been building for years, but it feels like the scales have tipped even more lately due to better and cheaper products on the market, high gas prices, climate change concerns, a growing anti-car movement, a desire for more community-centered mobility, and many other factors.
As I see a larger and larger percentage of Portland’s fleet electrify, it feels like our best practices and transportation policies haven’t kept up. For decades, bike planners have used a playbook that was created with non-electric (also called “acoustic”) bikes in mind. Put another way, all our modeling and assumptions around how to design and engineer a bike-friendly city have been done with a standard, non-electric bike in mind.
But e-bikes are different from their non-motorized cousins. Do they require a different planning approach?
I’ve kept a list of bike planning topics that might need to evolve in order to better serve e-bike riders. Give it a read and let me know if you have something to add…
Time and Distance
It’s easier to go faster on an e-bike, so I think it’s reasonable to assume that most people go faster on an e-bike than a conventional bike. Most e-bikes have a 20 mph top speed, but many of them top out at 28. (Another category goes even faster, but I don’t consider those “bikes” for purposes of this discussion.)
The folks at Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) use an average cycling speed of about 10-12 mph to make all their assumptions about time and distance. Why does this matter? Well, you know those handy wayfinding signs (right) on neighborhood greenways that tell you how far away something is and how long it will take you to bike there? Those assume you ride about 10 mph. (And don’t get me started about how Google and Apple need to have an “E-bike” route option in order to display accurate trip times.)
Signal timing is another big one. Portland has many bike signals, and even more traffic signals that take biking speeds into account. If those calculations are based on people riding 10-12 mph, PBOT’s timings won’t be properly synced to actual behaviors.
The average speed of Portland’s bike fleet has gone up — and will continue to go up — in the coming years. Our bike-specific infrastructure should reflect these higher speeds not just out of respect for accuracy, but because when it comes to choosing a transportation mode, speed matters. Faster bike trip times will make cycling more competitive with driving and will encourage more people to ride.
Route Choices
A big part of local bike planning is deciding where the “bike route” should go. In Portland, many of those decisions are based on the riding behaviors of people on non-electric bikes.
But e-bikes can completely change where and how someone rides. Their larger size, hefty stature, stronger brakes, bigger tires, and so on, embue riders with a greater sense of power than traditional bikes. Add the ease of greater speeds, and you have a vehicle that balances out the power dynamic on the road in a way that adds new confidence to some riders.
Taking off from a stop at a large, sketchy intersection with a load of cargo? No problem on an e-bike. Taking the lane to make a left turn? No problem on an e-bike. Sharing the road with car users? Less of a problem on an e-bike.
When I’m in a hurry on my e-bike, I don’t use designated bike routes as much as I used to. I want the most direct route I can find. And because my bike gives me more confidence to ride in traffic with car users, I find myself on collectors (like NE Prescott or SE Belmont), commercial district streets (N Mississippi, 28th, Hawthorne, NE Alberta) and even arterials (MLK/Grand, Lombard), much more often.
Big crossings, hills, or busy streets that used to be the death knell of a recommended bike route and cause planners to scribble circuitous routes around them. But with e-bikes, we should expand our map and be less afraid to mix cars and bikes.
What would our bike maps look like if we assumed more people were using e-bikes? I think we’d have a lot more direct routes and shorter travel time estimates, both of which would make bicycling even more attractive than driving for more people.
Parking
E-bikes need to be plugged in sometimes. They are heavier, and they often have a much larger footprint than traditional bikes. Their frame tubes also have wider diameters. These are all things bike parking designs need to take into account.
For instance, hook racks are relatively popular in our city. TriMet uses them on MAX and they’re probably the most popular offering for apartment/condo builders because of how they save floor space. Hooks have always been bad in terms of accessibility, but with many e-bikes weighing 55-70 pounds, they are 100% unusable for most people.
And if you thought people were concerned about bike theft with a $750 commuter bike, wait until they drop $3-4,000 on an e-bike! In the e-bike future, folks will simply not ride to a destination that doesn’t have secure bike parking.
Misc.
Other stuff that we need to adjust to the revolution include:
- Education and maintenance: Any nonprofit or government agency that offers bike clinics needs to be ready to answer questions about battery storage, charging, and other e-bike tech.
- Street design: We already offer constrained infrastructure too many parts of our bike network. I’m talking about unnecessary chicanes, awkward transitions from street-to-sidewalk, bollards on paths, and so on. With larger e-bikes (especially the cargo variety), these things create even larger barriers to use.
That’s my list so far. I’m sure I’ll add to it in the coming months and years. What do you think? How else should our best practices and assumptions change to fully embrace this revolution?
*Steph Curry, a member of several NBA championship teams with the Golden State Warriors, changed the game of basketball by introducing a level of proficiency with long-distance shots (“3-pointers”) that was previously unheard of. As the greatest shooter ever he has influenced how everyone plays and coaches the game.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
I’m so glad folks can be on two wheels instead of in cars. I want all bodies to be able to access the outdoor transportation and fun that bikes and ebikes have to offer.
But…here’s my “kids off my lawn” rant. I’m sure people will hate me for saying so, but I’m also sure I am not alone in this sentiment. As a solely acoustic bicycle user, and a car-free person, I’ve increasingly struggled on what used to feel like safe spaces for me (ie the bike path, the bike lane). Now, in addition to the danger of cars, I have to contend with other bike lane or bike path users on machines that are much faster and much heavier than me & my bicycle. It’s not much fun riding 12mph and getting passed by ebikers going 30mph. I know that’s not allowed but it’s happening, and it’s happening a lot. The last time I rode to Boring, the majority of path users were on ebikes, steamrolling me and passing dangerously close.
As the ebike revolution (which I thought would not be motorized heh heh) progresses, it’s likely more and more of those riders will have had little or no acoustic bike experience. As I get older and slower and more vulnerable to injury, and more of my encounters in the bike lane or bike path are with motorized users who may not have awareness of what it’s like to be passed at twice your speed and may not have bike handling skills created from riding acoustic bikes, it’s leading to a scarier world than I’d hoped I’d been working to help build here in Portland. Le sigh.
It feels like the wins bicycle advocates have made here over the years are now benefiting a different group and leaving some of us behind. There’s likely no way to address this without building an entire second set of infrastructure for human powered vehicles only. Of course that sounds ridiculous – probably just as ridiculous as it sounded to car drivers when bicycles demanded safe infrastructure in the past.
I guess all I can do is to ask ebikers to please slow down when passing and/or please give a wide wake to those of us still on acoustic bikes. And, oh yeah, please don’t pass on the right when a rider is turning right and signaling right (this is oddly common!). Thanks for reading, hope I haven’t ticked anyone off too much.
Two wheels, one love.
.
Well said. We need enforcement. We need wider bike spaces. We need people to be more respectful.
Comment of the week!
I have an ebike but I ride it for maybe 5% of trips. I still prefer my regular bikes but will use the ebike for hauling stuff and grocery trips. The only changes I feel like are needed are wider bike lanes where they just have the painted gutter lanes. The ebike is a Radwagon with big baskets and stuff on it so it’s a pretty beefy ride and it’s tough to not have any part of it crossing over the line, especially if I need to avoid debris or something. The other change is more covered bike parking. I feel like people with expensive electronic bikes don’t want them sitting out in the rain for hours.
I’ve invested far too much time in hunting down and servicing away creaks and other sounds my bikes have made to just accept them being called acoustic now that some are electric. If we don’t push back on this trend now, just think of how many mechanics and shop staff will have to deal with people wandering in and attempting to play stairway to heaven on the new bikes.
More seriously though, finding solutions to prevent theft needs to be near the top of the list IMO. Cars are more difficult to steal, but even then the approach when that does happen seems to be “if it turns up we’ll let you know” which feels unacceptable to me, but I’m also not sure of the best alternative. Locks can only be so robust before being too cumbersome for practical use, etc. I do think if we remove the demand for theft, investing in a free and public bike share, then we may see numbers drop.
“No Stairway!? ”
“Stairway, DENIED!”
Is “organic” a better description of bikes that are purely human powered?
How about “lithium-free”?
Call em anything cept what they are, electric mopeds ?
A lot of the things you described accurately describe a strong rider on a recumbent trike.
With heavy Marathon pluses, all my commuting gear and not being in top shape I averaged over 17mph on my ride from Goose Hollow to Clackamas this morning. All route finding stuff *always* gets the time way off.
Narrow entrances to bike paths (the one just south of the Sellwood bridge is just a couple inches wider than my 32″ max width) along with unnecessary turns limiting how far ahead you can see all limit the usefulness of a lot of bike paths – to the point where (in conjunction with the first point) I prefer roadways to bike paths much of the time (much as an E-Bike rider probably will).
For MAX I rigged a loop on my trike boom and am able to hang it on a MAX hook rear tire down. It weighs about 40-45lbs with all my stuff on it (tipped up on its back wheel my trike takes up less floor space than a bike on its back wheel) – but then I’m a big strong guy. I’ve seen many a person unable to lift a heavy cruiser style bike or MTB and get it on a hook. Worse are bikes with fatter tires that people can’t even get through a hook.
So, finding ways to address many of the things you’ve pointed out helps more than just e-Bike riders. We do, however, need to be careful to maintain all the accessibility for people on “acoustic” bikes as well though.
Also like Steph Curry due to the increased activity from deep downtown.
But also like LeBron James due to all the traveling.
Please use Lillard next time. This isn’t California, qqq. You’re in Portland. I’ll accept the Bron line however.
I got an ebike a couple months ago. It is a game changer living in the SW hills. It makes trips to the east side a lot more do-able.
> Time and Distance
I noticed that I tend to ride around ~15mph on flat ground. It has turned a 45 minute ride into a 40 minute ride (and arriving barely breaking a sweat). I think keeping the current signal timing would be most equitable as those that don’t have an ebike will still be able to have the benefit of good signal timing. I don’t think wayfinding signs should change either for the same reason and it is not to hard too figure out how much time you should subtract.
> Route Choices
It has most certainly opened up routes I would have previously ignored. What do you mean by “less afraid to mix cars and bikes”? That sounds not good, I don’t want to have to behave like a car. We shouldn’t expect people to take the lane for left turns. Doing so requires a lot of confidence in riding ability, is prone to sitting in traffic during congestion, and puts you in a very vulnerable location. I’m all for more direct routes having better infrastructure.
> Parking
Absolutely needs to improve. Maybe there needs to be a standard in the city code to address this? The bike rack at my local hardware store is a low profile wheel rack. With the added weight of a motor and battery, it puts a lot of pressure on the wheel. Plus, they can’t accommodate wide tires more common on ebikes. And since you can only lock it to the wheel, theft is easy. The city at a minimum should require a standard bike rack so that all destinations will have a convenient place to easily lock the frame to.
I agree, especially on the time and distance thing. Given that it’s unlikely for ebikes to completely replace all conventional bikes due to the different price points, I can imagine that if wayfinding and signal timing assumed that the rider is on an ebike, that would leave a lot of people behind. I wouldn’t want someone on a non-ebike panicking in an intersection because the light turned red faster than anticipated. If anything, longer green lights for bikes of all types would tilt things in favor of bikes, electric or otherwise. As for wayfinding, a potential solution could be to have estimated times for both ebikes and Stairway to Heaven bikes (sorry, Pockets the Coyote). Perhaps have the estimated ebike time in parentheses next to the conventional bike time and in a different color?
Some good observations but I chafe a bit at the suggestion that suggested routes should change based on more people riding ebikes.
IMO routes need to be accessible for all, as there will always be people who stick to acoustic bikes, either by choice or necessity. If infrastructure gets shifted to routes that are only safe/accessible to ebike riders, then acoustic riders get left out.
Ebike-specific route infrastructure could be a good idea if it is in addition to fully-accessible routing. But it seems like active transportation of all kinds has to fight over a relatively small pool of resources compared to cars, so dedicating money to ebike infra would likely be a net negative for people on regular bikes.
…engineer a bike-friendly city…
There’s no vault full of lessons learned about how to engineer for human powered machines. Bad transitions, small radius turns, chicanes, rough pavement and small gaps between obstacles that offer a 20mph hard stop if you hit them are every day trials in Portland. Speed bumps as a standard feature of bike routes? That’s not exactly catering to human power.
The bike that people will ride the most is the one that’s most useful for the trips they take daily. I have one bike with road grime, another with tires actually up to pressure, and three covered with dust. I’d say most people would be happy (and ride more) if they sell up their various bikes and get one solid ebike with some cargo capacity and about 50 mile range at medium power.
I’m not impressed by the way some folks use their ebikes but if everybody gets one I’ll have a much better selection of places to ride.
I don’t mind e-bikes if they only assist on hills and 15mph is a fine maximum. The current motorized bike is more motorcycle than cycle IMO. Just like other earlier comments, I am encouraged by more people using modes other than cars. I have had long discussions with fellow cyclists and we don’t mind if you need electrics to keep you “up to speed” with the flow of bike traffic but to completely pass everything non-motorized in the bike lane regardless of fitness is a bit silly. I enjoy the pace, the time to converse and see life pass ya by!
I’ve seen some planning and policy documents discussing the idea of “micro mobility lanes” or “small vehicle lanes” meant to be inclusive of bike, e-bikes, scooters, cargo trikes, etc. To me it comes down to size of the lanes and the speed differentials. Maybe there’s an equation by which the greater the speed differential between vehicles expected to mix in the lane (say, 10mph to 30mph), the wider the lane needs to be, to give more room for safe passing and natural sorting of slower vehicles to the right. I mean, if there are more and more people using small vehicles rather than cars/trucks, there can be more road space allocated! I don’t think it’s enough to just leave bike lanes and infrastructure the same size but expect it to be used by more and more varied types of vehicles.
How about we use the power of induced demand for good for once?? Instead of adding more lanes for cars and watching them fill with more traffic, let’s add more lanes for not-cars and watch them fill up!
I appreciate the positivity of the article, and you’ve suggested some great things that would benefit all micromobility users. But there are some other aspects to the e-bike boom that have the potential to actively degrade the experience for the old-timey “acoustic” cyclist. Some examples:
1. Will increased speeds bring more calls for helmet laws? What are the chances that any helmet law would only apply to e-bike riders?
1b) How about compulsory licensing?
2) What sort of inevitable high-speed incident might cause lawmakers to re-think the so-called Idaho stop for cyclists?
3) Many municipalities allow/encourage cyclists use sidewalks (See Waterhouse Trail Gap) With the speed/size of ebikes, I can imagine some local governments changing this and telling all bikes to use the lane, saying that “Well they all go 25mph now, so no biggie.”
Nuanced planning and intelligent policymaking could, of course, answer the inevitable answers to the above cases: “Well, just make sure the planning/law accounts for different kinds of bikes.” I hope that ends up being true, but in your calls for new approaches to planning to account for ebikes, I would caution us to “Be careful what you wish for.” There may come some situations where you have to ask yourself what planning tradeoffs to acoustic bike access you’re willing to trade away to account for ebikes. There may be some serious tradeoffs in ebike-aware planning that you don’t expect that end up make riding an acoustic bike even harder than it is now.
If this is a “Revolution”, its a pretty lame one… Bike use (regular and e-bike) continues to fall in Portland…How are they considered a Success?
I would expand the design changes a bit:
1) Corners on MUPs: larger radii for faster bikes or adding speed advisory signs. I saw a moped rider wipe out taking the curves along Lombard (at N Ramsey) too fast.
2) no more wheel gutters- maybe widespread moped use will get the City to FINALLY commit to using ramps for universal accessibility and stop relying on wheel gutters and cheap elevators.