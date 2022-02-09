Activists rally at TriMet offices to demand better, cheaper transit

Posted by on February 9th, 2022 at 2:35 pm

About 40 people showed up to the rally Friday.
(Photo: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

On Transit Equity Day last Friday afternoon activists teamed up for a rally to advocate for public transit investment in the Portland Metro area.

“TriMet must see itself less as a business, and more as a provider of a fundamental human right.”
— Maia Vásconez-Taylor, Bus Riders Unite

The rally was staged outside TriMet headquarters in southeast Portland, and included activists from Bus Riders Unite (OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon), Youth vs. ODOT (Sunrise PDX) and other community groups.

Transit Equity Day is celebrated on Rosa Parks’ birthday to commemorate how she pushed for all people to have equal access to public transit. Parks’ initiation of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 was foundational to the Civil Rights Movement.

But activists speaking at the rally said that segregation and inequity are still very present in public transit today. They made the connection between accessible, frequent and fare-free transit and the climate crisis, saying that if we want to take serious climate action and get people to drive less, governments need to invest more in public transit and bike infrastructure and less in building and expanding freeways.

Cassie Wilson, a climate, transportation and disability activist who co-founded the Sunrise Movement’s Rural Oregon chapter, talked about her experience navigating transportation as someone who uses a wheelchair.

“I will never be financially secure so long as I’m dependent on a car to get around.”
— Cassie Wilson

Sunrise Rural Oregon chapter leader Cassie Wilson speaks at the rally.
(Photo: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

“Next month I’m spending every dollar I’ve ever saved on a wheelchair lift for my van…It feels like it will never really end, because I’ll always be having to save for the next thing, like repairing my brakes or renewing my insurance,” Wilson said. “I will never be financially secure so long as I’m dependent on a car to get around.”

Advertisement

Speakers at the rally added that people of color and those with low-incomes also face barriers when it comes to being able to get around without having to rely on a car.

“The burdens of our inequitable transportation system are placed on people already burdened by other systems of oppression,” Wilson said.

Back in September we reported on an Oregon Department of Transportation study that showed race and income are directly correlated to rates of deaths and injuries among road users.

High school students from Sunrise PDX.
(Photo: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

People of color are overrepresented in traffic fatalities in Portland, and people who live in lower-income neighborhoods farther from the city center, like in east and north Portland, don’t have the same access to public transit as people who live in wealthier parts of town.

As the sun went down behind the TriMet building and the air started to get chilly, activists at the rally led the group in a series of chants. “We are unstoppable, another world is possible! We are unstoppable, better transit is possible!” the group sang. The famous union anthem “Which Side Are You On” also rang out from the rally, putting a sharp point on activists’ ask that TriMet and the Oregon Department of Transportation choose public transit investment instead of freeway building.

A few TriMet employees, like Multicultural Programs Manager Martín González, showed up at the rally in support of the protesters. Elected officials like Hoa Nguyen, who serves on the David Douglas School Board, and Nadia Hasan, who is on the Beaverton City Council, spoke as well.

“Oregon has some of the highest chronic absenteeism rates in the country. Kids just aren’t coming to school,” Nguyen said. She added that lack of access to transportation is a big reason that kids can’t get to school on time or at all, and wants to do more work to connect TriMet services with public school districts.

Overall, the message at the rally was that public transit is a right, and people shouldn’t be exploited for a profit just because they want to be able to get around freely. Activists called on TriMet to choose serving the people of the Portland Metro area over making a profit.

“TriMet must see itself less as a business, and more as a provider of a fundamental human right. It should be accountable first to its riders,” Maia Vásconez-Taylor, Community Organizer for Bus Riders Unite! said. “Rider demands should be prioritized above any budget, any profit or making any bottom line.”

Advocacy, Front Page
, , , ,

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

JR
Guest
JR

“Activists called on TriMet to choose serving the people of the Portland Metro area over making a profit.”
For various reasons, US transit agencies don’t turn a profit, and TriMet is no exception. So, it’s really a matter of balancing where and how to serve various parts of the region with available tax revenues. That said, the more paying customers TriMet gets, the more funds it can use to spread out and increase transit service. A free transit system would require an additional or increased funding source. The roll-out of the low-income fare was intended to address the cost concerns of low-income communities. I can’t imagine $2.50/day (low-income fare) is a significant cost to folks making a minimum wage of $14/hour (Portland metro). It’s the other things that are squeezing people, like rising housing costs, medical bills, food, inflation, etc. TriMet is also in the unenviable position of following the migration of lower-income folks out to the suburbs due to higher costs of housing in inner city neighborhoods. Lower density neighborhoods are more expensive to serve and the low density plus lack of sidewalks makes anything but driving very challenging for the people who are most cost-constrained. The region has done a great job of locating affordable housing developments along major transit corridors, and that’s definitely part of the solution, as is infill development to support more walkable and transit-friendly communities. People going back to offices, etc. and commuting via transit will also support the transit system with more cash to expand service, as will regional tolling. And of course, TriMet needs more drivers which I just read they are offering $2,500 hiring bonuses! (side rant: Good grief. With all the homeless out there, I think some one them could use that bonus plus a $23/hr wage to improve their situation). I appreciate the pressure the activists are keeping on TriMet and ODOT, but hopefully they realize the solutions to these challenges facing TriMet require a multi-faceted approach.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

TriMet gets 8-18% of its funding from fares.

Public transit should be free. We don’t ask libraries or fire stations to raise parts of their budgets from user fees because we know everyone should have access to them.

Or, perhaps more relevant to BikePortland, we don’t charge people fees to ride on an MUP, walk through a park, or drive down Burnside because paths, sidewalks and roads are part of a city’s infrastructure. TriMet already recognized that fare enforcement fines were making their service worse, not better, and despite the budget hit it (mostly) eliminated them. The fares themselves should be next.

And when some misanthropic creep jumps on this thread to say we need fares on TriMet to keep people experiencing homelessness from riding it, it just underscores that these fares are not meant to fund the service but are used to exclude people out of cruelty. Even if you accept the dystopian idea that we should prevent “undesirable” people from accessing public services, is that more important than climate goals? Los Angeles’s version of Metro (also called Metro), for instance, is exploring using congestion pricing to fund free transit (LA transit’s farebox recovery is 17% of its budget), with the explicit purpose of reducing climate impact.

Kansas City; Talinn, Estonia; and the country of Luxembourg have made public transit free, along with lots of other small cities. If Portland, Metro, and ODOT really wanted to put their money where their climate pledges are, they’d make Portland the next one.

So yes, “additional or increased funding source[s]” are necessary — because we shouldn’t just make public transit free, we should make it vastly more frequent and accessible. And hey, if ODOT can plow tens of billions of dollars into freeway expansion, there’s plenty of money to go around; surely we can hire more drivers at better pay, build some new Rose Lanes to make bus skip-queues the norm, expand BRT, and make all Max trains physically accessible.

Making public transit free also disentangles the necessity of mass transit from the vagaries of ridership. You point out that “the more paying customers TriMet gets, the more funds it can use.” That’s a bug, not a feature. To use my analogy again, we don’t hope for more house fires in order to fund the fire department.

tl;dr Public transit is a public good, and we should act like it.

(References are available by googling; if I insert links here it’ll get flagged as spam. According to publicly-available TriMet budget PDFs, fare revenue for 2020 was $81k out of a total revenue of $850k [9.5%]; of course that was a down year. In 2018, fare revenue was 17.4%.)

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

10 thumbs up. Thoughtful and rational.
Will take some political capital and leadership.
Locals can’t do it all, we have 2 senior Senators and long term congresspeople that don’t seem to help out a city in need in their state.
Contact them..

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

fares are not meant to fund the service but are used to exclude people out of cruelty.

Do you really think that the reason people are concerned with the transit system feeling a bit like a rolling shelter is because of “cruelty”? I want transit to feel safe and welcoming and, dare I say it, pleasant to use for people who are going to places. Call me misanthropic, but I doubt I’m the only one who doesn’t want to deal with people who are high, behave erratically, are partially clothed, wear their mask on their forehead, or offer me a bite of their muffin (the gesture was nice, but the way the offerer kept loudly arguing with god and staring at my wife made us both so uncomfortable we changed cars). These are all things I saw on my Christmas Eve Max ride. It will be a while before I try again.

When I use transit, I want to be in the company of others who generally follow the rules, don’t demand my attention, and can keep their clothes on in the middle of winter. I want transit to work well, to be clean, to be safe, and to feel safe. Most of all, I want people who have alternatives to ride transit by choice.

So no, it’s not cruelty that motivates people to support fares; it’s a desperate desire for transit to work better, to prove that it can be an alternate to driving, to provide a hassle-free ride for people who need it or just want it. If I thought making transit free would bring us closer to this vision, I would support it in a second.

Max currently runs on the honor system, so it’s effectively free for a lot of folks. As my last ride showed, eliminating fares works out pretty much exactly like opponents fear it will. And, as a result, a great many transit riders have switched to using their cars, which is making it that much harder for us to meet our climate goals.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Side rant: Good grief…

Almost anyone who wants work can find work these days.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

They seem to be rallying in the wrong place. If you want free transit, the funding has to come from somewhere. Start with City Hall, or head down to Salem. Trimet could offer free transit, but they would have to cut service somewhere. You can’t squeeze blood out of a turnip.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Hippodamus
Guest
Hippodamus

I support fare free transit, but I think the conversation ignores that the other demand they’re making is to have frequent transit in more places. Until we have frequent transit for everyone (which we desperately need), we should continue to have low income fare programs. If you could find 15% of TriMet’s budget to replace fares, I would argue that we should just use to expand service rather than make fares free. Someone like me should continue to pay until we have enough revenue to have frequent service for everyone. Only then do I think it should be free for me. As for lower income folks, we should make it extremely easy and free to ride transit. Transit passes should come automatically with SNAP benefits, free school lunch eligibility, low income housing, etc.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Philips
Guest
Philips

As a current TM employee I have some thoughts.

I dare anyone who thinks transit should be “free”, including all these keyboard quarterbacks and do-gooders to ride TriMet and tell me how they like sharing a bus/train with a cacophonous menagerie of unmedicated, unsupervised folks.

Fare collection, or at least the fig-leaf of it, is the only thing standing in the way of the system devolving even further into a shuttle truly only for the indigent, can haulers with 50gal trash bags leaking can juice and thieves with carts piled high with (your) stolen bike parts. Their disruptive and menacing behavior has driven away almost all our paying customers with delays for medical, police and biohazards becoming a daily and often hourly occurrence.

Asking the transit system to serve them to the detriment of law-abiding hard working people who pay a ton in taxes to make it all run, does them and us a great disservice. And if you really don’t care about the other riders, why not go all-in, remove the seats, leave them idling 24/7 in the Expo Center parking lot to provide shelter without any of the ancillary hassles.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: fast, safe, reliable transit you actually want to use OR rolling homeless shelters for the mentally unstable. Choose one. You cant have both.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
