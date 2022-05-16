The Monday Roundup: Biniam Girmay, a city for cars, illegal squats, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable items our editors and readers came across in the past seven days.

Big “S” and a big e: Specialized is bringing back their “Globe” brand as a utility electric-bike aimed specifically at replacing cars.

A car city: Almost half of the entire area of downtown Santa Rosa, California is devoted to car usage or storage.

Dockable scooters: Lyft, the company that operates Portland’s bike share system, has just launched the nation’s first dockable e-scooter stations in Chicago. This exciting maturation of scooter infrastructure could come to Portland someday.

Blinder blindspots: A study by driving advocacy group AAA found that semi-autonomous cars hit bicycle riders crossing in front of them one-third of the time.



Gravel in WaPo: “Gravel” riding continues its ascent into the mainstream with a primer in the Washington Post — and a route resource group based in Bend gets a mention!

Ban on “squat” trucks: Interesting news from South Carolina where lawmakers have banned a certain type of lift on trucks due to safety concerns.

Outdoor riding is back: Just weeks after a massive sell-off of Peloton stocks, indoor riding company Zwift has also announced layoffs and shrinking ambitions as people ditch the basement for fresh air and real roads.

A win for Africa: A professional cyclist from Eritrea is very close to realizing his dream of being the first Black rider to win a stage at a Grand Tour.

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week.

