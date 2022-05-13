Portland Mayor says plan to reduce car trips by making them cost more is ‘tone deaf’

Mayor Wheeler speaking at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

What was expected to be a boring council agenda item about Yet Another Plan (YAP, I’ll explain later) from the transportation bureau on Wednesday turned into a revealing exchange between Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty about how to approach the city’s efforts to reduce driving in the central city.

PBOT slide.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation completed their “Way to Go” plan late last year and this week it was up for official adoption by city council. The 78-page plan is part of PBOT’s TDM, or transportation demand management, strategy. When it comes to TDM at PBOT, it’s really just a nicer way of saying “We need to reduce driving.” The “demand” they’re trying to “manage” is the tendency of way too many Portlanders have to hop in their cars when they make a short trip.

PBOT is one of the best agencies in America at doing TDM and the Way to Go plan is the first time they’ve put their extensive insights about how to reduce driving into one document. It also comes on the heels of the landmark Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility initiative and with considerable bureaucratic momentum to finally create more sustainable revenue sources.

Long story short: Making it more expensive to drive and cheaper to take transit and other modes isn’t a matter of if in Portland these days, it’s a matter of when. So when Mayor Ted Wheeler openly questioned the key takeaway of PBOT’s report, there were a lot of raised eyebrows and I think I heard even a few jeers from council chambers (meetings are now in person as well as online).

Here’s how it went down…

“It sounds a little bit tone deaf compared to the other efforts we’re currently working on to see our city recover economically.”
— Ted Wheeler, mayor

“We will be forced to make hard choices… We cannot let [economic] recovery be at the expense of climate mitigation.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, commissioner

The head of the city’s Active Transportation and Safety Division, Catherine Ciarlo (a former executive director at The Street Trust), opened up the presentation with a refreshingly candid remark. “A recent NY Times story asked us, ‘Can Portland be a climate leader without reducing driving?’ and unfortunately, the data says we can’t… We are not on track to do that and carbon emissions from transportation are increasing, not decreasing,” Ciarlo said.

PBOT’s presentation then made it clear their top recommendation for how to manage demand is to price car trips — by doing things like charging to enter a “congestion zone” or raise parking fees — and then use that revenue to subsidize other forms of travel and build biking and walking infrastructure.

But while it’s an exciting plan full of solid policies, the elephant in the room is that PBOT has lots of exciting plans full of solid policies

“I’m going to call it a YAP, yet another plan,” said Portland Parking Reform leader Tony Jordan during his testimony, where he also said PBOT has too many “YIPs”, or not Yet Implemented Plans. “We’re like a kid trapped on a diving board trying to get psyched up to jump off producing yet another plan after yet another plan.” Jordan made made a plea for city leaders to act with more urgency and implement some of the transformational policies instead of just talking about them. “It’s time to stop YIP-ing and YAP-ing and start acting on these plans,” he said.

Not even five minutes after Jordan’s comments, Mayor Wheeler wanted to make sure the plan wouldn’t actually take any actions. “I want to be clear for the record that if I vote for this resolution, I’m assuming every component of this program comes back to the city council prior to being funded. Is that accurate?” he asked PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. And she clarified that, “We’re not asking you to fund our plan. We’re actually asking you to accept the vision about where we think we’re going.”

That was a fair question for Wheeler to ask, but he didn’t stop there. He asked another question that revealed his opinions about transit and concerns for PBOT’s assumptions around changing driver behaviors.

“There are significant assumptions around personal behavior. And since this plan is rooted in equity — and since we know that lower income Portlanders are being displaced to the farthest reaches of our city and even into Gresham — a decision that one would make individually to not drive into the city would in large measure be dependent upon there being a good alternative. And as of today, there is not a good alternative. I hope I’m not offending anybody when I say that about a regional public transit system that would not support wide-scale mobility migration to public transit, as it currently stands.

Are we working with TriMet? Are we somehow coordinating this strategy of, quote, ‘disincentivizing personal vehicle use’ and at the same time, creating a viable, reliable alternative? Because right now that reliable alternative doesn’t exist. So I think it’s asking a lot for people to abandon their vehicles if the only way they can get to work or get their kids to school is with a vehicle.”

Wheeler has been in office for six years. He should know that his city works closely with TriMet on a number of programs and projects (Division Transit Project, Rose Lane Project just to name a few). It’s also jaw-dropping that he’s insinuating PBOT hasn’t been doing enough to build up non-driving infrastructure or that he would speak ill of transit in order to advocate for people to continue to drive at the same rates they do today.

The mayor’s tone (which was borderline annoyed and angry) and questioning sounded very familiar to me as someone who’s observed people for years who get very uncomfortable at the idea of changing driving habits. He sounded much more concerned that PBOT (which is overseen by Hardesty, a fact not lost on anyone who understands politics in Portland) was trying to take away his car, then he did about making sure alternatives to driving exist.

To be clear, there’s no policy on the table that is asking people to “abandon their vehicles”. The idea is merely to consider ways to make driving more expensive for people who choose to go to certain parts of the city at certain times and to glean more revenue from driving in general — both of which are very reasonable, necessary, and effective policies.

After Commissioner Hardesty responded to Wheeler by outlining ways her bureau is making alternatives better (like expanding Biketown, investing in transit and rebuilding 82nd Avenue), the mayor dug in even deeper. He insinuated that PBOT’s efforts to reduce driving in the central city would have a negative impact on economic recovery.

Here’s his comment:

“This is one area where I think it is critical that we communicate with all of our bureaus in our community partners around the economic recovery of the city. Our city is not recovered. And we are spending a considerable amount of time through our economic development efforts to get people to come back to the central city, in encouraging people to shop, to enjoy our public spaces, and recover from both the social and the economic impacts of the pandemic. And I want to make sure that as we talk about increasing the cost of being able to come to the central city, we’re not working against our own interests in terms of helping small businesses in particular recover from the pandemic.

As I hear this presentation, while it’s a good strategy to combine incentives with a regulatory approach to achieve our long term climate goals, it sounds a little bit tone deaf compared to the other efforts we’re currently working on to see our city recover economically.”

It’s important to watch the video. From my eyes and ears, Wheeler is doing more than making a comment. He sounds mad. Hardesty must have felt it because she equaled his emotion in her response:

“I really appreciate your statement and let me just say climate change is real. And what we’re rebuilding coming back must address the fact that the climate is dying. And if we don’t act radically, we will not actually have an impact on that in our lifetime. And it’s not mutually-exclusive to coming back economically…

This is not about a punitive behavior. This is about acknowledging that we’re in a climate crisis and we must change behavior if we’re ever going to get out of it.

… let me leave you with no doubt: We will be forced to make hard choices because we can’t continue to do what we’ve always done and somehow expect different outcomes. Or we can actually set a vision about where we’re headed. I’m all about setting the vision for where we’re headed, not actually reinforcing things that are killing our planet. So I am very happy to vote aye on this… We cannot let [economic] recovery be at the expense of climate mitigation.”

It was a very important exchange on the policy substance, and downright fascinating from a political standpoint.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Sounds like Mayor Wheeler injected an unwelcome dose of reality into the discussion.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

yeah and that might have been all well and good if he wasn’t mayor of the city. It’s one thing for a reply-guy to say this type of thing, another when you’re the most powerful local elected official.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I’d much rather have an elected official who didn’t promise the impossible.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

And the impossible is?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

The most powerful elected official. Outside of the title of mayor, the only additional power the mayor has in Portland is reassigning bureaus among commissioners.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

The insinuation here being that climate action is unrealistic?

The unwelcome reality is very much in line with Jo Ann’s replies. The mayor is a climate coward, not a climate mayor.

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Not at all.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Steve Cheseborough (Contributor)
Guest
Chezz

Huh? “Reality” means doing nothing to restrict driving or save the planet? Is that what you’re saying? Why?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Bryan, I agree with you.

I thought Wheeler was even-toned and reasonable. Portland faces a problem and it’s not going to be easy to solve. We don’t have the density to support the depth and coverage of public transportation we need to get people out of cars. Yet it’s hard to become adequately dense without increased public transportation moving in lock step with increased density. Conversation tends to turn quickly to East Portland as the go-to neighborhood stand-in for people needing cars, but in reality it’s hard to get around Portland via bus in many areas.

I don’t have an alternative to driving anymore now that our bus route has experienced over a decade of cuts. And if I’m going to get in a car, I might as well drive to Hillsdale or Beaverton.

I’ve got an open mind regarding congestion pricing, but it’s still not clear to me what its specific purpose is. A revenue stream? A way of increasing how many cars a freeway can carry over a 24 hr period by flattening their distribution over time? That doesn’t help with climate change.

It’s OK to ask tough questions.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I will acknowledge that my shock at Wheeler’s statements might have led me to hearing something in his tone that wasn’t there, but he sure did seem to be speaking from a more emotional place that his words let on… that’s what was so revealing to me.

And you are right about the problems we face, but in my opinion, the things Wheeler said and the framing in his head about them shows a dangerous way of actually making them better (especially for a mayor who hasn’t engaged at all on transportation in his tenure, despite ruling over one of the most innovative transportation cities in America).

I also believe on the main reasons our transit system sucks is because there are too many cars on the road. This not only increases transit times due to traffic, but it also reminds me of the problem we have with PPS schools. The schools that aren’t in wealthy areas struggle for enrollment because too many people choose to go out of the n’hood, so the school gets less funding and the spiral continues.

People like Mayor Wheeler are a very importation position and in this moment have a responsibility to do everything they can to improve transit and discourage driving… in a way that’s backed up by sound policy and a good plan (both of which PBOT has in place). The last thing he should be doing is standing up for drivers and using a tone that creates a false sense of zero-sum politics where any gain transit/bike, etc… is a loss for “portlanders”.

No objective person who heard his rant at council would think his heart was in a place of wanting to make transit better. No. It was clear to me he was there to defend drivers against Hardesty’s plans to take something away from them.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Good questions Lisa, here’s a couple thoughts in response.

Regarding density and transit having to work in lock step, why? We already have excessive infrastructure to serve people in cars. Adding density may inconvenience some people, but it will, more importantly, create the conditions possible to improve the transit. It doesn’t have to be a fiat accompli.

The critical thing is to stop wasting our precious time, money, and space on more car infrastructure. And this is where congestion pricing, and other strategies come into place. Congestion pricing and parking pricing are great because they are win-win-win solutions.

Some people will change their modes! That’s a win because they choose safer and less polluting (and often cheaper) options. This also creates some additional capacity for transit and for people who are still dependent on cars.

Some people will shift their trips. As you point out, this doesn’t remove trips, it’s not “green” per se, but it does make the system more efficient, which means it is a win because we don’t have to build more parking or road miles.

Both those wins, by making more efficient use of roads and parking, allow us to repurpose those spaces for other uses. (another win!)

And finally, pricing raises revenue! This isn’t the purpose of the strategy, if it accomplished the previous three goals, dayenu, it would be enough. What we do with the revenue is important, of course. First we should use it to mitigate impacts to low-income residents by GIVING THEM CASH MONEY. They can use that money for parking or tolls or the bus or shoes or a ham sandwich, whatever gets them moving. The rest of the money can improve access, safety, comfort, and reliability of other modes.

This isn’t pie in the sky, these strategies actually MAKE money and they will SAVE people money and allow them better opportunities and access. We just need the will to do it.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Hi Tony and Jonathan,

How did I find find myself in the ring with both of you at the same time? 😮

I’m coming at this very pragmatically, based on what I’ve seen the last few years in SW Portland:

1) Our bus service has been slashed, and with the exception of BHH and Barbur lines, most lines don’t run weekends, nights or mid-day.

2) We get increased density, and plans for increased density (West Portland Town Center) but ped/bike infrastructure always seems to be something promised for some uncertain future.

3) SW Corridor light rail didn’t really serve SW Portland, to paraphrase Don Baack, it was a “choo choo train passing through the region without really serving it.”

I’m all for no increases to car infrastructure, no new freeway lanes, get rid of the parking lots downtown. Go for it. You could build 15-story subsidized housing on the Strohecker’s site–that’s all fine with me if it would get me some bus service.

Tony, regarding “excessive infrastructure” for people in cars, yes, but. The problem is that we don’t have infrastructure for the people who are not in the cars. For me, congestion pricing and high parking prices should be about getting people out of cars. But too many of us don’t have an alternative.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Portland style congestion pricing is a re-branding of 1970s era tolling that will almost certainly be used to fund more highways. Proponents can wave their hands and engage in wishful thinking but, as ODOT’s recent survey illustrates, the bulk of any revenue would go to road “maintenance” with, perhaps, a few crumbs thrown to “equity” (maybe).

Some like to assert that equity issues could be addressed by “GIVING THEM CASH MONEY” which could be used for “shoes or a ham sandwich”. This seems to be even more fanciful than the belief that our “centrist” freeway-loving legislature could change their stripes. Free cash for poor people is not being seriously considered by the BAU politicians and power brokers who will ultimately decide how these tolls will be structured. To be cynical, I suspect that FREE “CASH MONEY” is mostly a tactic to deflect criticism. Based on their history of support for tolling without equity provisions, I suspect that many vocal proponents would not complain much if there were no FREE “CASH MONEY” (except for ODOT, of course).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Will
Guest
Will

We don’t have the density to support the depth and coverage of public transportation we need to get people out of cars.

I see people say that, but I don’t see a lot of evidence for it. If you look at early pictures of the NY Subway or the Chicago L, they go through highly suburban, even rural, areas. The Metra Electric, which at its construction connected Homewood (pop density ~267 people/sq mi) to Chicago, had two regular tracks, two express tracks, and two freight tracks.

You’re right that it’s hard to get around by bus, and frankly I don’t think an extensive bus network is the answer for the land area that Trimet covers. widespread automated-light metro running short trainsets at high frequencies is what we should be aiming for. Yes, the up front capital costs are much higher than busses, but the long run savings in operating costs (and protection against operator shortages) is worth it. We underfund Trimet considering both the geographic area and population size that they aim to serve. Lyon Metropole’s versement mobilitie – their transit payroll tax – is 2%. Lyon has a population of 520k and the Metropole population is 1.4 million, covering a land area of 230 sq miles. The population of Portland is 650k and within the UGB is 1.4 million covering a land area of 400 sq miles. But our payroll tax is 0.78%.

To your last question: the purpose of congestion pricing is two-fold: 1) to raise revenue, almost assuredly; 2) to manage demand and pull price sensitive drivers off the road and into other forms of transportation. And they are effective at doing that.

The frustration with Wheeler, at least for me, is that the technical challenges building high-quality transit, pedestrian, and bike infrastructure are largely solved and readily planned for. The policies needed to get drivers out of their cars and onto transit or a bike lane are well known and well studied. What is entirely lacking is the political will to implement those changes quickly and effectively.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Ted Wheeler is wrong on so many levels here.

Firstly, the idea that there is some kind of trade-off here. There is no reason to expect a significant negative impact from reducing driving in Portland, at least in the long term. Long term, less driving = more resources for people (less money spent on owning and maintaining an expensive asset). All of the assumptions about less driving = less economic activity = small businesses failing totally misses the point. People won’t just stop shopping and enjoying public spaces if it’s harder to drive there.

Secondly, talking about equity and cars – the idea that because poorer, more diverse Portlanders are being driven out to the fringes of the city so we need to invest in car infrastructure and parking downtown to serve them is just flat wrong. The best way to serve less affluent communities who pretty much always have less reliable access to a personal vehicle is through high-quality transit.

I also just want to add that the best way to make a city more vibrant and livable is to ensure the public spaces are welcoming and feel like a place you want to be in. Downtown Portland struggles in feeling like a handful of nice walkable fun areas separated by chasms of parking, busy wide streets and encampments of homeless folks. All of those aspects need to fixed in order for the area to be a truly nice place to be. Have you ever tried walking the mile between SW Washington and 10th and NW 23rd? It is truly miserable. Maybe making that attractive would make more people want to exist in downtown.

If Ted Wheeler actually cared about making the West Side of Portland an attractive place to be, he would be doing things like making NW 13th car-free, or encouraging bus lanes on Burnside, or promoting infill development of under used surface parking lots, or championing building housing for homeless people. But instead he just mindlessly spouts Portland Business Alliance talking points about how badly we need to support small businesses.. by killing the walk-ability in the areas they are and functionally excluding anyone who can’t travel by car.

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
joan
Guest
joan

I share your frustration with how the Mayor is invoking equity and poverty, as if poor folks who live in Gresham can afford the high cost of a car and to drive to downtown Portland and pay to park now when a reliable bus with a transit pass costs a whole lot less. Many folks, regardless of where they live, don’t have cars at all. And if parking was more expensive, it would be easier to find and less frustrating for the Mayor’s rich friends who do want to drive.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Many folks, regardless of where they live, don’t have cars at all.

Most low-income people in the Portland metro area don’t live in twee and exclusionary inner Portland and most own SUVs/trucks/(cars).

Why?

Because in this fundamentally anti-poor society, SUV/truck/(car) ownership is a primary predictor of being able to get and keep jobs.


Urban Institute: Driving to Opportunity:
Understanding the Links among Transportation Access,
Residential Outcomes, and Economic Opportunity for
Housing Voucher Recipients

In comparison with those who are not fully employed at the baseline and follow-up surveys, access to an automobile has a significant, positive effect on the likelihood of adults going from unemployment to employment and the likelihood of adults remaining employed at the two time points. For adults employed at both time points, relative risk ratios indicate that automobile access is the most important determinant. Improved transit between baseline and follow-up surveys is not significantly related to employment outcomes. Public transit may not effectively connect low-income workers to jobs.

From the conclusion:

An implication of our findings is that combining rental vouchers with subsidies for automobile purchases may be one possible approach to expanding the location choices available to low-income households. Alternatively, short-term car rental services such as ZipCar and Car2Go have the potential to address the travel needs of some low-income adults at a lower cost. (See, for example, McCarthy [2012] and Ortega [n.d.]). These services may be particularly useful to households with at least one licensed driver but who do not have sufficient assets to own and maintain a car. Coordination of housing voucher assistance with nonprofit car donation services and rideshare services is a third possibility18.

PS: A society that uses access to “jobs” as the primary mechanism for providing basic welfare is profoundly broken. (I hate it here.)

PPS: I personally would support providing publicly-owned SUVs/Trucks/(car)-share services over subsidizing automobile purchases but both are astronomically unlikely in this failed system.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

I’m quoting Cathy Tuttle quoting the 2015-2019 American Community Survey: “the median income of Portland households that don’t own a car is $23,438.” Yes, many poor people have to own cars. Are they really getting jobs downtown where they are paying for parking? Wouldn’t it be better if they had other options?

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

I’m not challenging Cathy Tuttle’s statistic in the least. My point was that just because low-income people are more likely to be “low-automobile” does not mean that poor people aren’t disproportionately targeted by parking fees.

Are they really getting jobs downtown where they are paying for parking?

I work in the Lloyd area and have multiple lower-income co-workers who are paying to park after long automobile commutes. Now that parking enforcement has ramped up again, fees and fines have become a significant financial/time stress.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

I’m kind of surprised a person of your principles and options would choose to work at a place that didn’t pay their co-workers enough to get to work safely.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

This is a great example of drawing exactly the wrong conclusions from data. The response to poor people needing a car to hold a job isn’t subsidizing car ownership, it’s providing reliable alternatives, and decreasing housing costs close to job centers.

Saying that “oh well car ownership correlates to being able to get and hold a job, therefore car ownership is a good societal outcome” is self evident in a society so thoroughly dependent on the car for everything.

Parking fees and tickets being disproportionate should be addressed by scaling fees based on income, not elimination

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Carrie
Guest
Carrie

Firstly, the idea that there is some kind of trade-off here. There is no reason to expect a significant negative impact from reducing driving in Portland, at least in the long term. Long term, less driving = more resources for people (less money spent on owning and maintaining an expensive asset). All of the assumptions about less driving = less economic activity = small businesses failing totally misses the point. People won’t just stop shopping and enjoying public spaces if it’s harder to drive there.

Way back 10 years ago, one of the big reasons I moved to Portland, was BECAUSE of the non-car infrastructure. And to this day I contribute more to the local economy when I’m out on my bike than I do in a car (more stops, more snacks, more hanging out, more groceries). To equate greater car usage with economic recovery is tone deaf or missing a huge economic opportunity.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Counterproductive
Guest
Counterproductive

Thanks for this important story. People need to get real about climate pollution. In Europe people drive less because biking and transit are simply easier, quicker and cheaper. Yapping about global warming while continuing to massively subsidize and privilege driving until driving is by far the easiest, quickest and cheapest option will get us nowhere on climate. Trying to encourage greener transportation while continuing to lavish drivers with support is like bidding against yourself at an auction—very counterproductive.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Europe is very, very dense.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Joseph E
Guest
Joseph E

Europe is a sub-continent, it is not reasonable to talk about it as a single thing. Parts of Europe with low car usage are quite low density overall, for example Sweden and Finland. Spain and France are also not particularly dense, outside of Paris and Madrid. Most European cities have plenty of sprawling suburbs just like we do. The difference is higher gas prices, stricter car ownership requirements, and better transit, bike and walking alternatives, and many cities have larger, moderately-high density core and near-in suburb areas compared to Oregon.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Steven Smith
Guest
Steven Smith

Climate change Ted. What a leader.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Emily
Guest
Emily

Thank you for this detailed story. It’s great to see Commissioner Hardesty offering clarity and truth around this issue. Wheeler’s comments let us know who he thinks his real constituents are and it’s not lower income Portlanders living outside of the central city. Except to the extent that they’ll come downtown to assist in the economic recovery of his wealthy friends.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

The video links to the whole session. Do you recall about when the exchange between Wheeler & Hardesty happens?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

sorry bout that. It starts around 1:50:00. The “Tone deaf” part is 1:55:00 or so here.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
centrist
Guest
centrist

“There are significant assumptions around personal behavior. And since this plan is rooted in equity — and since we know that lower income Portlanders are being displaced to the farthest reaches of our city and even into Gresham — a decision that one would make individually to not drive into the city would in large measure be dependent upon there being a good alternative. And as of today, there is not a good alternative. I hope I’m not offending anybody when I say that about a regional public transit system that would not support wide-scale mobility migration to public transit, as it currently stands.”

I agree with Wheeler on this. I don’t think the current Trimet system is sufficient for folks who live far from downtown – think east Portland for example.

We should be making more investment in public transit and encouraging folks to take transit, rather than increasing parking fees for example. Think positive reinforcement rather than sticks.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I agree with Wheeler on this.

to be clear, I don’t have an issue with his point… I have issue that he is concern trolling and he seems more motivated by political dislike of hardesty then of actually making things better.

I mean, anyone with a brain cell understands that our transit system doesn’t compete with driving. It’s insulting for Wheeler to think he’s actually sharing something new by saying that.. And that’s one reason why I think he’s not saying that to educate folks, he’s saying this to divert attention away from the plan (Which is yet another win for Hardesty this week), and he’s worried about the pace of change away from the precious car-driving status quo.

It’s also totally messed up in my opinion to be the mayor of Portland for six years and then ask hollow questions like “are we working with TriMet? Are we working on alternatives?” Dude come on. Obviously we are. And we are on the cusp of making great progress in the stick part of the equation that will allow TriMet to flourish and you choose this moment to throw shade and express your car-driving grievances? It’s just so revealing.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Cheseborough (Contributor)
Guest
Chezz

Wheeler’s Marie Antoinette-esque “Let them drive cars” is not the comeback he pitifully thinks it is.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

“We should be making more investment in public transit and encouraging folks to take transit, rather than increasing parking fees for example. Think positive reinforcement rather than sticks.”

Exactly. All the stick is going to get us is eventually a bunch of Republicans in office.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

We will be forced to make hard choices because we can’t continue to do what we’ve always done and somehow expect different outcomes.

Kudos to Commissioner Hardesty for making this very important point. It’s the peak of absurdity to think continuing to allow cars and their drivers to rule the streets – our sacred public spaces – will somehow be different in the future.

We must invest in public transportation, walking/rolling spaces and bike infra…TODAY! Disincentivize driving while concurrently investing *substantially* in viable non-car transportation options. Prioritize people over the car and oil companies…That’s the way, Mayor Wheeler.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
damiene
Subscriber
damiene

This is what makes me most…nervous, let’s say, about the techno-optimism (I’m going to re-coin this as techno-panacea-ism) with self-driving and electric cars (particularly from some frequent posters here). Because yes – electric cars are absolutely better from a polluting standpoint than their ICE counterparts. And yes, I absolutely believe that there will come a day – probably not too terribly far off – when self-driving cars will be better than people in most conditions (not because they’ll be good, but because people are just crap at driving). But at the end of the day, these are really excuses to “do what we’ve always done and somehow expect different outcomes”.

There is no realistic techno-panacea that allows the least efficient form of transportation to remain dominant without drastic negative effects. None.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Because yes – electric cars are absolutely better from a polluting standpoint than their ICE counterparts.

Thank you for acknowledging something that so many here quixotically dispute.

There is no realistic techno-panacea that allows the least efficient form of transportation to remain dominant without drastic negative effects. None.

Not globally. But is it possible that that Portlanders will be whizzing around in their climate-controlled Wall-E-mobiles while large swathes of our planet remain inhospitable and poor? Everyone assumes that sustainability requires greater equity. I’m not so certain.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I’ve talked to a few City employees, and they comment they are being forced back to their old physical offices because of the misguided Mayor and his failed policies during the past 2 years. Somehow, he expects them to save the city by buying a few lunches from downtown eateries. They comment on how they should be getting rid of office space instead to save the taxpayers money.

Of course, forcing them back means many of them are driving because of how far TriMet has fallen. More pollution. More gas consumption. More dangerous driving. More need of parking.

Yeah, our major is so out if. Too bad he’s finally waking up after being asleep for the past 2 years. Too bad this is the direction he’s going instead of doing what’s right for the climate.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
NE Portlander
Guest
NE Portlander

This is the most relevant part of your comment:
“forcing them back means many of them are driving because of how far TriMet has fallen”

I don’t want to get sidetracked on city hybrid work policy, but if one of the arguments against returning is the above comment, then I do think there’s a lot to be said for eating your own dog food. Many people don’t have the option of pressuring their employer to allow remote work. What about them?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Steve Cheseborough (Contributor)
Guest
Chezz

Thank you, Jonathan, for endorsing Hardesty’s reelection on Twitter today. I hope it will affect some BikePortland readers who might be undecided. Hardesty is the only choice for transportation, climate, and justice. Her opponents are even to the right of Wheeler.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

This exchange helped me make up my mind to vote for commissioner hardesty.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
John L
Guest
John L

Downtown office buildings are half empty. Employers are downsizing office space and/or decamping to the suburbs. Downtown businesses are struggling and closing. Reasons are many. Covid, remote working, rising taxes, crime and vandalism, homelessness, high rents, etc.

A busy, fully populated, economically vibrant downtown is vitally important to Portland. The city has done too little to address the problem, but council seems to be feeling the pressure to ramp up the actions.

While the city is focused on trying to bring downtown back, raising obstacles to a major way that many people prefer to come downtown is not a timely thing to be doing.

Before assuming that Trimet will become the favored mode for those people, we probably need to see Trimet right its ship. Trimet ridership is barely 50% of 2019 levels. Again, multiple reasons. Covid, remote work, crime and conditions, labor shortage.

In the longer-term, after downtown has come back as much as it can, personal vehicle disincentivizing plans can be assessed and implemented.

Right now, I understand why Mayor Wheeler might have a pragmatic concern about any attempt to start implementing those plans now, or perhaps even to commit to doing so someday.

Businesses large and small are deciding right now whether to commit to downtown. Property owners are deciding whether to invest in buildings and projects. A lot of those decision makers might share the reaction BP is ascribing to Mayor Wheeler – indeed, many or most Portlanders might.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dawn
Guest
Dawn

The mayor is right.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
gb
Guest
gb

All we need to do is rake the forest some more. Wheeler is spot on. “Climate crisis” is just a Chinese hoax. We can have our cake and eat it, too! Even the IPCC raves about the wonders of “carbon sequestration”! Let’s all keep whistling past the graveyard of phony “climate apocalypse” and get that old economic recovery roaring again!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

How about we tax the fudge out of the middle/upper classes who drive the most per capita and use the revenue to build infrastructure that addresses our unequal and ecocidal transportation system?

Oh wait a sec … no one is discussing this in this thread or at city hall.

Never mind.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
gb
Guest
gb

What I find most remarkable and touching here is, in a debate over how to protect poor people from bearing undue burdens for the sake of climate, we have to rely on a millionaire timber baron heir to be our champion, against a Black civil rights activist from a low income background! My, my, Goddess certainly works in mysterious ways!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Marjorie J. Simpson
Guest
Marjorie J. Simpson

This is indicative of what’s wrong with Portland politics. PBOT rolls out Yet Another Plan that’s full of the term “equity” while at the same time being impractical from the standpoint of the communities equity is supposed to help (due to TriMet limitations, inability to bike long distances to work, inability to telework, high car dependence, and so forth). Hardesty assumes a cheerleader role and disregards any of the practical issues the PBOT report presents. It falls on Wheeler to talk practicalities.

Result: Hardesty is applauded and gets Maus’s endorsement, even though by any objective measure she has been a failure (PBOT’s Vision Zero isn’t working with most pedestrian deaths ever last year, Portland is not meeting climate goals while other cities are doing better, only 8% of Portlanders think our city is heading in the right direction, we’re breaking last year’s already record homicide rate, Hardesty’s Civic Life bureau can’t make a dent in the graffiti, PBOT properties are filled with trash from homeless encampments, homelessness up at least 50% from 3 years ago, people and business are moving out of Portland). Wheeler, who is trying to address much of the above through “emergency” orders because Hardesty is too busy cheerleading to actually demonstrate progress, is demonized for raising practical questions about the Yet Another Plan.

In the meantime nothing really gets done, City Council jumps from one emergency to another (7+ years of a housing emergency!), people can’t discuss practical solutions because that’s somehow bad, impractical solutions are somehow good, and the ones that suffer the most from this dysfunction are the marginalized communities that we’re supposedly trying to help (record homeless deaths and overdoses last year, and trending higher this year).

The ship is sinking, and BikePortland names Hardesty best captain ever!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
