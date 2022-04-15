Jobs of the Week: Cynergy E-Bikes, Gravity Cartel, Velotech, Local Motion, Cycle Oregon
Posted by Job Listings on April 15th, 2022 at 2:52 pm
Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got five great job opportunities that just went up this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Customer Service Specialist/Greeter/Sales Associate – Cynergy E-Bikes
– Shipping Specialist – The Gravity Cartel
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Bike Rentals Customer Service Staff – Local Motion (Vermont)
– Event Volunteer – Cycle Oregon
