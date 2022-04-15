Jobs of the Week: Cynergy E-Bikes, Gravity Cartel, Velotech, Local Motion, Cycle Oregon

Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got five great job opportunities that just went up this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Customer Service Specialist/Greeter/Sales Associate – Cynergy E-Bikes

– Shipping Specialist – The Gravity Cartel

– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Bike Rentals Customer Service Staff – Local Motion (Vermont)

– Event Volunteer – Cycle Oregon



