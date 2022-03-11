Jobs of the Week: 10 new opportunities available!

Posted by on March 11th, 2022 at 9:37 am

The local bike economy must be chugging along nicely given all the listings we’ve had recently. We have never shared 10 opportunities in our weekly jobs roundup!

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Bicycle Mechanic – Clever Cycles

Tour Guide/Shop Staff – Cycle Portland Bike Tours and Rentals

Order Management Specialist – Stages Cycling

Master Mechanic – Cyclepath PDX

Mechanic/Customer Service – Citybikes Worker Owned Cooperative

Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Full Time Bike Mechanic – West End Bikes

Full or Part Time Mechanic – Joe Bike

Bike Tour Guide Wanted – Pedal Bike Tours

Customer Advocate – Ride with GPS

