Jobs of the Week: 10 new opportunities available!

The local bike economy must be chugging along nicely given all the listings we’ve had recently. We have never shared 10 opportunities in our weekly jobs roundup!

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Bicycle Mechanic – Clever Cycles

– Tour Guide/Shop Staff – Cycle Portland Bike Tours and Rentals

– Order Management Specialist – Stages Cycling

– Master Mechanic – Cyclepath PDX

– Mechanic/Customer Service – Citybikes Worker Owned Cooperative

– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Full Time Bike Mechanic – West End Bikes

– Full or Part Time Mechanic – Joe Bike

– Bike Tour Guide Wanted – Pedal Bike Tours

– Customer Advocate – Ride with GPS

