Weekend Event Guide: Gold sprints, Springwater cleanup, and more

Friday, March 6th
Gold Sprints – 7:00 pm at Gigantic Brewing (SE)
Team CX Pistols has teamed up with a new team, Superare Racing, for a night of gold sprints. Just imagine a bunch of folks pedaling like crazy on stationary bikes in head-to-head competition. It’s great to race or watch. And this event is a fundraiser for Superare’s hosting of the classic Banana Belt road race at Hagg Lake coming up in April. More info here.
Saturday, March 7th
Springwater Cleanup – 10:00 am at Splendid Cycles (SE)
Join volunteers from SOLVE for a cleaning party on bikes along the splendid Springwater along the Willamette River. More info here.
Yarn Crawl – 10:00 am at Close Knit (NE)
All Bodies on Bikes has organized what looks to be a fun tour of yarn shops, starting on NE Alberta. Route is about 30 miles. Come get your knit on! More info here.
Civil Unrest Bicycle Club Ride – 1:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)
This ride is open to everyone and will have some great news for folks with disabilities who’ve been looking for an adaptive bike/e-bike. Find Tink at the meet up spot to learn more. More info here.
Sunday, March 8th
Women’s Only Ride with Pas Normal Studios – 9:30 am at Cyclepath (NW)
Get ready for a big endurance ride to mark International Women’s Day. More info here.
Overlook Neighborhood Bike Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)
Come meet fellow residents of this wonderful NoPo neighborhood and explore the streets. Expect a short ride that’s family-friendly. If you’re lucky, ride leader Nic will bring his baby boy along! More info here.
— Did I miss your event? Shout it out in the comments blow, let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
