Jobs of the Week: Kenton Cycle Repair, Intercity Transit, the CCC, The Ranch at Rock Creek
Posted by Job Listings on March 28th, 2022 at 4:06 pm
Did you even realize we often get job listings for opportunities far beyond Portland’s borders?
Yeah it’s true. This week it happened twice, with jobs listed in Olympia, Washington and Philipsburg, Montana.
Learn more via the links below…
– Director of Diversity and People – Community Cycling Center
– Lead Bike Mechanic in beautiful Montana! – The Ranch at Rock Creek
– Bicycle Mechanic – Kenton Cycle Repair
– Education and Outreach Assistant – Intercity Transit
