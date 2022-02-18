Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Ruckus Composites, Kerr Bikes
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 18th, 2022 at 2:18 pm
Hiring in the local bike industry has gotten off to a strong start this year. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or need a change of pace, check out our latest job listings.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Retail Manager – Community Cycling Center
– Development Manager – Community Cycling Center
– Shop Assistant – Ruckus Composites
– Lead Bikes Worker – Kerr Bikes
– Sales Associate – Community Cycling Center
Advertisement
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.