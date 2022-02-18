Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Ruckus Composites, Kerr Bikes

Hiring in the local bike industry has gotten off to a strong start this year. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or need a change of pace, check out our latest job listings.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Retail Manager – Community Cycling Center

Development Manager – Community Cycling Center

Shop Assistant – Ruckus Composites

Lead Bikes Worker – Kerr Bikes

Bike Mechanic – Kerr Bikes

Sales Associate – Community Cycling Center

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

