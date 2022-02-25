Jobs of the Week: REI (Hillsboro), Clever Cycles
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on February 25th, 2022 at 8:32 am
The 2022 hiring frenzy has continued this week with three more great job opportunities coming in.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Certified Bike Technician – Starts at $19.15/hour – REI Hillsboro
– Bicycle Technical Specialist FT – Starts at $17.30/hour – REI Hillsboro
– Sales Person – Clever Cycles
