Large boulders installed along Springwater Corridor path parking lot to prevent car access

Posted by on March 18th, 2022 at 11:40 am

Boulders at SE 111th and the Springwater Corridor path (that can be seen in the lower left). (Photos: Sent in by a reader)

The Portland Parks & Recreation Bureau (PP&R) has placed about two dozen large boulders around a lot on the northwest corner of the intersection of Southeast 111th and the Springwater Corridor path (map).

A reader sent us images taken yesterday that depict a ring of boulders that prevent anyone from driving onto what was formerly a piece of land used as a parking lot to access the Springwater and Beggers Tick Wildlife Refuge. For the past several years, like many open spaces and natural areas around Portland, the lot has been used by people who live in their cars and/or in tent encampments. The person who sent us the images (who asked to remain anonymous) said they’ve seen the same type of boulder usage just south of SE Foster Road at the Brookside Wetlands area.

“That parking [at the Springwater] was a good thing for the folks that live up the hill on Mt Scott because of access issues,” the person said. “I would not take my 3 year old down Mt Scott to get there via bike. The traffic and the road grade are big factors why.”

The Springwater Corridor is owned and managed by PP&R and we’ve confirmed with a spokesperson for the agency that they installed the boulders. According to PP&R’s Mark Ross they were put in place to prevent people from driving onto the Springwater and into the natural area.

(Photos of the lot before the boulders were installed)

People driving cars on local multi-use paths has become much more common in the past few years. So too has people living in cars and/or leaving them parted-out and abandoned on properties along parks, natural areas, and paths. Willamette Week reported in January that 1,035 people lived in their cars in Portland as of December 2021.

Screengrab from a video by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in 2019.

PP&R has struggled with the issue of cars on their properties, because steps taken to restrict driving on paths can also make it harder for bicycle riders and other users to access them. This came to a head back in January when we reported on the poor placement of large concrete barriers on the Columbia Slough Path in north Portland that created a safety hazard for some users.

The use of boulders to prevent access to specific places has become relatively standard procedure for the Oregon Department of Transportation. It has also been controversial. When ODOT placed dozens of them to displace an encampment along I-405 in southwest Portland in 2019, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who now oversees the Bureau of Transportation, was so “outraged” by the move she filmed a video of herself standing in front of them and urged people to contact ODOT.

Also this week, a reader sent us the photo below of a poorly placed steel bollard on the west side of the North Failing Street Pedestrian overpass of I-5. It was installed by Kaiser Permanente to prevent people from driving from their parking lot onto the path and into grassy areas at the edge of their property.

New steel pole right in the middle of Failing Street bridge path.

Efforts to crack down on people using open spaces for illegal parking, driving, and camping seem to be intensifying. In February Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a new prohibition on encampments adjacent to freeways and high crash corridors (and no, SE 111th is not one of them).

We’ve reached out to Commissioner Hardesty’s office for comment and will update this story if/when we hear back. We’ve also reached out to Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio for comment and are awaiting a reply.

Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Has to be done, unfortunate that it negatively impacts riders and walkers trying to appropriately use the spaces, but no other choice.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

It’s too bad that parking access was lost, as the anonymous person said. However, I do think it’s better on the whole that the area is now closed to motor vehicle traffic.

If it’s too dangerous for this person and their child to access the Springwater Corridor because of cars, would it not logically follow that allowing cars onto the Springwater Corridor itself would also be unsafe?

I, for one, have always been upset to find cars on the bike paths that I ride to work. I ride those paths, in part, because I’ve been hit by a car, and harassed by drivers; I use multi-use paths to avoid those dangers. I think it’s quite valid to see this as invasive, unsafe, and inconsiderate.

I’ve lately seen cars and other private property blocking ADA access to numerous sidewalks on the inner eastside, as well as parked on the grass in the Audrey McCall Beach (one must drive on the Esplanade to reach this), and I resent the private intrusion onto public property.

I think the City has made great strides on turning parking spaces (storage space for for private property) into vibrant civic spaces with its Outdoor Dining Plazas; it’s a shame for the City to ignore equivalent losses elsewhere. For that reason, as well as the obvious safety concerns, I support the placement of these boulders.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Cars on the path vs cars in the proper areas are very different. I myself have called the “rangers” plenty of times for motorcycles on the trail and guess what? Nothing happens. We need answers and real solutions. Cars can access the path in a variety of different areas. Closing parking at one area doesn’t change the other problem.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

“Cars can access the path in a variety of different areas. Closing parking at one area doesn’t change the other problem.”

Well, I’d be happy if the city simply made it impossible or impractical for people to drive on the Springwater Corridor in general! If that requires closing off other motor vehicle entry points, I’m fully in favor.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

I have been involved in noxious weed removal at Beggars Tick wetland. My (past) frequent use of the Springwater and works toward its betterment gave me a feeling of pride and stewardship. I am glad the city is taking steps to discourage use of this public space by people who degrade the commons and who render the park unusable to people with forthright intentions

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
PTB
Guest
PTB

Beggars Tick, which I ride and/or run by on a weekly basis, is trashed. I ran back through the little loop there; full of camps and couches and carts and dismantled electronics, etc. It sucks and I’m really low on empathy (or is it sympathy?) All the work that the city and volunteers have put into trying to restore the floodplain around Johnson Creek has been fully undone. Foster floodplains, Brookside wetlands, other areas along the Springwater; absolutely trashed. Totally unacceptable and you can choose your own reason why. There are several to pick from. My concern is the environment so I’m going with that one. I’m glad these boulders are there. This has been a car dumping site for the last couple years. I now, weekly, see autos on the Springwater and 205 paths. It’s madness. JM, remember the not too distant past when some maniac would end up on the 205 path or something and you’d do a BP article? If you did that now you’d never write about anything else. Driving on these trails is just the norm now. I hate where we are.

Vote Up31Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I have it on good authority that cars on MUPs are acceptable, so long as they’re driven safely.

https://bikeportland.org/2021/09/20/video-bike-thru-north-greeley-avenue-338356#comment-7433509

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

If east Portland is supposed to believe that equity is a real item to be discussed then let me know all the other parks that receive this treatment. I’ll wait.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Here is an example from North Portland: all of the parking has been removed from the access points to the trail on Swan Island. There is no public parking and no safe way to get their by bike.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I am thrilled to City take a pro-active step to protecting our substantial investments in our public natural spaces. These are being occupied and trashed. The cars and permanent camps remind of the Malheur occupation. A few people who feel entitled to permamently takeover private land and refuse any restrictions/ guidance/limits/oversight.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

…in 2019, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who now oversees the Bureau of Transportation, was so “outraged” by the move she filmed a video of herself standing in front of them and urged people to contact ODOT.

I’ve noticed that many things that seem “outrageous” to activists turn out to be “necessary” once they get power. Maybe some of the folks in power are not actually evil, and may, occasionally, actually make the right decisions even if it is not what activists demand (like closing all major arterials to make camping along them safer).

Not an anti-Hardesty (or anti-anything) comment, just an observation.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Phil
Guest
Phil

At least this an admission from a city Bureau that it takes more than a strip of white paint to stop cars.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

Indeed. What we need is citywide boulder equity!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
joan
Subscriber
joan

Until our city creates more housing for people, we aren’t solving the real problems with actions like this; we are just pushing our most vulnerable neighbors elsewhere. Because people are going to go somewhere.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

Sorry, these aren’t my “neighbors”. We are not solving real problems with language like that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Michelle Loffler
Guest
Michelle Loffler

My recollection is that Kaiser paved that piece of dirt and over their curb as a courtesy; it’s not part of an official path.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
