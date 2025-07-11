City of Portland: Broadway Main Street project on ice due to Trump budget bill

The City of Portland says a project that would have transformed North Broadway into a family-friendly, civic main street is now on pause due to funding uncertainties.
You might have already heard that a provision in President Donald Trump’s budget bill passed by Congress last week included a complete rollback of a Biden-era transportation grant program. As BikePortland reported in March 2024, Portland received $488 million through the US Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program. $450 million of that was for the I-5 Rose Quarter project and $38.4 million was for the the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Broadway Main Street & Supporting Neighborhood Connections project.
The lion’s share of the I-5 Rose Quarter’s $450 million has now gone back to the feds, and now I’ve confirmed PBOT’s funding for Broadway is also likely gone.
Reached today via email, PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer told BikePortland that the money might no longer be available.
“We are disappointed to share that the $38 million in federal funding for our Lower Albina Streetscape Project (aka Broadway Main Street & Supporting Neighborhood Connections project) appears to have been rescinded last week as part of the federal reconciliation bill,” Schafer said via email this morning.
The project would have allowed PBOT to extend a separate project, the Broadway Pave and Paint (which is locally funded and moving along nicely) west from NE 7th Avenue all the way to the Broadway Bridge. At a meeting in 2023, a PBOT staffer told an advisory committee that the goal of the project was to create a streetscape that would allow someone to, “take a pleasant walk with their young child from NE 7th to Waterfront Park.”
Project elements were set to include: a new, raised bikeway protected from auto users by a planted median; multiple improved pedestrian crossings; a redesign of the Broadway Bridgehead at N Larrabee; improved access to Rose Quarter Transit Center, and more.
Now it’s unclear if the project will ever move forward. And it’s all because of the Trump Administration’s embrace of culture wars and irrational and infantile fear of “equity.” To the current administration, livable streets where you can safely walk with your grandchildren are nothing more than a nefarious plot by liberal Portlanders hellbent on forcing everyone to enjoy their lives outside of cars.
Like much of what comes from the White House these days, the language in the budget bill that slashed this and many other major infrastructure projects across the country was vague and has so far lacked detailed follow-through. This means grant recipients are left in limbo and must plan for the worst-case scenario regardless of what happens next.
PBOT’s Schafer said, “Though we have yet to receive formal notice from USDOT, the bureau is working to determine next steps and will provide more information when it is available.”
The rescission is part of 126 active federal grants totaling $387 million that the City of Portland is having to re-evaluate to make sure they don’t run afoul of new Trump Administration policies around equity and social justice. According to a statement from the City Administrator Michael Jordan, “Portland is facing challenging decisions about how to respond to the Trump Administration’s demands that cities eliminate some policies and programs designed to help Portlanders who are people of color, women, and other oppressed groups overcome hundreds of years of systemic discrimination.” Of the $387 million federal grants currently in play at the City of Portland, a new federal policy impact analysis reveals that 58 of them totaling $197 million fund transportation bureau projects and programs.
I haven’t learned how much work had already been done on the Broadway project, but Schafer added that, “PBOT remains committed to finding ways to improve the safety and function of this important corridor.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Sadly, as predicted — though not specifically this project. https://heregoestrouble.substack.com/p/rescinded-federal-funds-happy-new
I’m curious to know what the other frequent commenters who frequently tell me to vote for Republicans in order to punish Oregon Democrats for some grievance will think about this. Because this is, quite literally, what you get when you vote for Republicans.
Cancellation of projects the city, state and feds don’t have the money for? This is a budget surplus type project, not a funded by debt project and the feds were going to print money to pay for all this stuff. Left or right, it should be pretty unpopular to fund projects in a way that makes construction companies rich and the surrounding residents poorer via inflation or higher taxes.
Because, of course, the only choice in our duopolistic kakistocracy is to vote for a corrupt corp-fascist Dem or a corrupt national-fascist Rep. /s
Hey, how about we get some sidewalks for my neighborhood first.
Thanks,
East Portlander
Why not both?
I want your neighborhood to have federally funded sidewalks too, but are you ready for tens of thousands of people to come to your neighborhood on the weekend?
Let me sign that petition to the orange don requesting that his administration finance those sidewalks!
All cars and trucks, all the time. And only gasoline-powered ones! That’s the Trump vision of the future.
Can we infer that the (much larger) pool of Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods funds for the I5 covers is also gone? If so, it makes sense to contrast what PBOT and ODOT, respectively, are doing with other parts of their projects. ODOT is pushing full steam ahead with the freeway widening despite having a huge budget shortfall and laying off much of the operations staff. ODOT should just pull the plug on the RQ project now.
This is such a cool project. Hopefully they can shelf it for 8 years and we can come back to it again or find some other way to fund it. It’s crazy that our funding works on the whims of election results even after they’ve already been funded.