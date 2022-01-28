Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Cento Cycling, Go By Bike, Velotech

Been wanting a change of pace? Or perhaps it’s time to get your foot in the door of Portland’s bike industry?

Check out the excellent job opportunities listed in the past two weeks:

– Inventory Specialist – Cycling Apparel – Part time, $20/hr. – Cento Cycling

– Lead Bicycle Mechanic – Go By Bike

– Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Bicycle Mechanic FT/PT ($19.00/hour) – Community Cycling Center

– Program Mechanic – Community Cycling Center



Advertisement

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

— Sign up for our Job Listings email.





Front Page

jobs of the week