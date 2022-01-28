Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Cento Cycling, Go By Bike, Velotech
Been wanting a change of pace? Or perhaps it’s time to get your foot in the door of Portland’s bike industry?
Check out the excellent job opportunities listed in the past two weeks:
– Inventory Specialist – Cycling Apparel – Part time, $20/hr. – Cento Cycling
– Lead Bicycle Mechanic – Go By Bike
– Customer Experience Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Bicycle Mechanic FT/PT ($19.00/hour) – Community Cycling Center
– Program Mechanic – Community Cycling Center
