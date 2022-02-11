Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Cascade Bikes, Yakima Products, Castelli
Posted by Job Listings on February 11th, 2022 at 9:58 am
Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got four great job opportunities that just went up this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Coordinador De Andando En Bicicletas Y Caminando (ABC) – Community Cycling Center
– Validation Technician – Yakima Products
– Development & Supply Chain Project Manager – Castelli Cycling USA
