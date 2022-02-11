Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Cascade Bikes, Yakima Products, Castelli

Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got four great job opportunities that just went up this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Coordinador De Andando En Bicicletas Y Caminando (ABC) – Community Cycling Center

– Mechanic – Cascade Bikes

– Validation Technician – Yakima Products

– Development & Supply Chain Project Manager – Castelli Cycling USA



Advertisement

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Front Page

jobs of the week