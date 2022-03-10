Let’s help Oregon get smarter about e-bike purchase subsidies

Posted by on March 10th, 2022 at 10:52 am

“What if I told you you could get a $1,500 subsidy if you bought one?” (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The level of buzz around e-bikes in advocacy and policy circles in Oregon right now is off the charts. Specifically, there’s a ton of momentum around the idea of creating a financial incentive for people who need help buying one. At a meeting of e-bike advocates this morning that enthusiasm was on full display.

Donate!

Help Oregon broaden access to e-bikes. Donate to a PSU-led research project via this form (hosted by The Street Trust).

As we’ve reported, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that some type of e-bike purchase incentive bill will be introduced in the Oregon Legislature in 2023. But what type of incentive would work best? If lawmakers get behind a bill that leads to an e-bike subsidy, what should the amount be?

When this topic came up at a meeting of the E-Bikes For All Working Group (convened by Forth) this morning, Portland State University researcher and nationally renown e-bike expert John MacArthur said he and his team are actively trying to answer that question. MacArthur has already garnered attention for his work tracking the dozens of e-bike incentive programs that exist around the country. A white paper to summarize that work will come out next month.

But as the e-bike revolution grows and larger cities look to hop on the bandwagon, the incentive discussion is maturing along with it (California is leading the way with a $10 million e-bike subsidy program set to launch later this summer). Cameron Bennett, a PSU grad student who works with MacArthur, said most cities offer a subsidy between $100-$400, but, “Our inclination is that that’s way off of what’s actually going to change minds.” He thinks it will take $1,000 or more to push people over the edge, especially folks in lower-income brackets who need it most.

To better inform how to structure incentive programs, MacArthur is working on national survey to find out how much money it will take to entice buyers. But since all politics is local, before they support an e-bike incentive for Oregon, legislators have told him they want to hear directly from Oregonians. At this morning’s meeting MacArthur said he’d love to do an Oregon-specific survey, but he doesn’t have the funding to pull it off.

Advertisement

(Source: PSU Transportation Research & Education Center)

In order to convene a panel of Oregonians and conduct a scientifically valid preference survey, MacArthur said he needs a minimum of $2,500 (more money would net more panelists, more data, and more credibility for the survey). And given the details of his current research contract, there’s only a short window of time to do the work.

That’s when another person at the meeting, The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone, chimed in. She asked the group if they would feel comfortable “passing the hat” to get this money raised ASAP so MacArthur and his team could get started.

One person spoke immediately and said they’d pledge $100 if nine others matched them. The chat suddenly filled with several more pledges and the tally was soon close to $1,000 in a matter of minutes! The support illustrates the intense interest among bike advocates and EV leaders to promote electric bikes.

A few minutes later, Iannarone had set up an online form she said would direct donations to this project.

If you think e-bikes have potential to help improve the lives of Oregonians and make our state a better place, please consider dropping a few bucks into the hat to make this vital piece of research into a reality.

Huge props to Iannarone at The Street Trust for taking action on this so quickly. Here’s that donation link again.

And before you say it in the comments, I agree it’s sad we have to do bake sales for stuff like this while there’s so much money splashing around electric car projects at the moment. But we can either complain about that and continue to get left at the curb, or we can do some work and move forward together.

Hippodamus
Guest
Hippodamus

I put some cash in. Is there a way we could get updated on how much was raised, by how many donors, and what that money will buy (assuming it’s above the minimum)?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Cool Hippodamus!

And I’ll look into finding out that info.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Just to pull some figures out of thin air.
Total household income:
Less than $75K: $1,000 subsidy
$75 – $150K: $500 subsidy
Greater than $150K: $0 Subsidy

Edit: gotta watch those greater than less than symbols! Yikes!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Sliding scale of subsidy based on the cost of the bike and the income of the individual applying for the subsidy. Subsidy is cut off at $75k total household income. For most e-bikes and incomes under $75k the subsidy should be in the $1,000 range. All bikes are eligible for some amount of subsidy (not sure why we would exclude people who want to ride and get solid exercise), e-bikes receiving subsidy must have a maintenance plan associated with and included in the purchase of the bike. The last thing anyone using a bike lane or a bike path needs is for someone who could barely afford the bike to think brake pads, rotors, and associated drive train parts last as long on the bike as the car they may have just given up.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Why do I have to pay taxes so you can ride an E-bike?
I want a new road bike, can I get subsidy for it? Will you pay some taxes so I can get one?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

Why do you pay taxes to for highways and freeways that you never drive on? Or food stamps you never use? Or yes: e-cars that you will never get to own?

You must be new to the concept that the government subsidizes a lot of goods and services for Americans other than you.

This E-bike incentive will be designed for lower-income households who could use an e-bike to replace a car or in the least reduce the costs of car transportation (maintenance/gas). Most often than not, transportation is the second highest cost (more than food!) for American households, and its undoubtedly because most of us have not option other than to drive. This will help some at least obtain the option to reduce this cost, as a standard ‘acoustic’ bike is just not feasible for most to replace these trips.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
Ron
Guest
Ron

Hoping for point-of-sale implementation. Maybe get pre-approved for subsidy and show at POS. Anything other than making people who barely have money wait to get it back.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
