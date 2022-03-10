Weekend Event Guide: A midnight mystery, a memorial time trial, a market ride, and more

Hey everyone!

As you may have noticed, Portland cherry blossoms are starting to bloom, which remind us that spring is just around the corner. It may be rainy this weekend, but just like those cherry blossoms, joyous group bike rides are starting to appear more often and we even have a bike race on this week’s menu.

Friday, March 11th

Midnight Mystery Ride – 11:00 pm.

Once every month, folks gather to follow a mystery ride leader to a fun midnight mystery destination. The start location will be announced by the organizers on the same day of the event. “At midnight we ride!” More info here.

Saturday, March 12th

Michael Myers Memorial Time Trial – 9:00 am at Vancouver Lake Regional Park

Online registration for this event closes on Friday. This is a chipped time race of a 12.42-mile track with 84 feet of elevation gain. Prizes, raffle and breakfast burritos are part of the day. More info here.

Cycle Cats Crown Point Ride – 9:30 am at the Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

Have you ever been to Vista House and the Women’s Forum? Have you already visited and wanted to check it out again? The Cycle Cats are going on a 60ish-mile to these emblematic landmarks by the Gorge just for the sake of the weekend. More info here.



PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (multiple meeting locations)

Every Saturday, folks gather up at multiple locations on the southeast of the city and casually ride to the PSU Farmers Market. Once there, a chill stop follow to get to buy groceries, goodies and share with other bike community fellas—usual ones, ocasional ones and newcomers. An improvised post-ride often follows. More info here.



Monthly Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 10:00 am at Foxy Coffee (N)

The Overlook Neighborhood Association (OKNA) organizes this beginner-friendly, family-friendly ride. It is a great way to converse about transportation-related issues and solutions as well as the future of getting around in the neighborhood. Folks also have the chance to meet and chat with neighbors while also going for a coffee. More info here.

WeBike March Ride – 12:00 pm at The Cart Blocks (W)

This time WeBike are going on a multimodal adventure around west Portland. The tour includes some walking, with segments on MAX and bike, for which free transit and BikeTown tickets will be provided. After the ride The Street Trust will treat attendees to tacos at The Cart Blocks. A friendly reminder that this event is intended for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming folx, 2 spirit, femmes, and women. Registration is required. More info here.

Sunday, March 13th

Bike Loud N/NE March Meeting – 12:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

This Sunday, Bike Loud north & northeast chapter monthly meeting will count with the add-on of the local lawyer and mobility champion, Chris Thomas. After a due bike ride, a space will be made available for the their special guest to answer questions regarding PBOT’s Healthy Blocks permitting process and the requirements to have your neighborhood street closed. More info here.

Corvidae BC – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

Join Corvidae Bicycle Club on a Sunday Funday ride towards Sellwood area. The mystery route includes a couple of park stops on the way. More info here.

