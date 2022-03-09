Portland launches new revenue strategy with passage of ‘climate and equitable mobility’ parking fee

Posted by on March 9th, 2022 at 1:15 pm

(Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Can the Portland Bureau of Transportation manage its budget deficit while also working to shift the city’s transportation system away from reliance on fossil fuels? With its new revenue strategy, that’s exactly what it’s aiming to do.

As we’ve explored in the past, PBOT’s reliance on parking fees for revenue has been financially and environmentally destructive. It has created a catch-22: If PBOT wants to reduce Portlanders’ vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and curb carbon emissions, they’ll need to fund programs and projects that encourage options to driving cars and trucks. But in order to pay for them, they need parking revenue.

“This is an unsustainable situation,” said Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who heads PBOT, at the February 23 City Council meeting where she and her colleagues voted to pass a new revenue strategy to address it.

The near-term solution, according to PBOT, is its “Bridge to the Future” proposal. Here are the core policy measures, followed by key slides from their council presentation:

  • A parking “Climate and Equitable Mobility” transaction fee of $0.20 added to metered parking transactions starting this summer to “send price signal to drivers about the costs of driving and support investments in transportation affordability and access.”
  • Staggered parking permit increases beginning this year to achieve cost recovery.
  • Performance-based parking and inflationary rate increases starting in 2023, which will bring base meter rates up $0.40 per hour to adjust for inflation, and adjust rates in the future to account for demand and inflation.

    • Parking revenue currently accounts for 35% of PBOT’s annual discretionary revenue and rates have not been increased since 2016. And unlike the Water or Environmental Services bureaus, PBOT does not increase meter rates with inflation. The agency had cut their budget to the bone even before Covid ravaged it with an estimated $88 million in lost revenue.

    The Budget Office estimates the new on-street parking fee will generate about $2 million per year and it will go directly toward programs that encourage people to walk, bike and take transit (like PBOT’s Transportation Wallet program). The rate increases that will start in 2023 are expected to generate $24 million in gross revenues.

    But there’s a bigger picture to see here beyond new revenue. As urban transportation reformers will tell you, parking has long been subsidized in order to hide some of the external costs of driving a single-occupancy vehicle. With this parking fee, PBOT wants to capture those externalized costs and explicitly remind drivers about them.

    A Portland Mercury article from last week summed up the approach and asked Tony Jordan from Parking Reform Network what he thinks about it:

    For people whose primary form of transportation is driving, these fee hikes may seem sudden and pricey. For parking reform advocates, the price increases are a baby step in the right direction.

    Tony Jordan, director of the Parking Reform Network, sees parking pricing as a key tool to combat car dependency. To Jordan, an adequate parking price is one that equalizes supply and demand. Ideally, according to Jordan, there should always be one parking spot available on a block or a given parking area. That way, there is always a spot available for the driver who needs it, but not so many spots open that the wide availability encourages people to drive because it’s so easy to find parking in the area.

    In populous shopping areas like NW 23rd Avenue, achieving that equilibrium might mean $3, $4, or $5 per hour—whatever it takes to leave space available for people who have to park in the area while encouraging others who have the option to walk, bike, or ride public transit to do so. According to Jordan, if parking spots were priced at their market-rate value, it would illuminate the true cost of driving and foster a larger shift towards public transportation, triggering greater investments in public transportation due to the increased demand.

    “We use market pricing for a lot of things,” Jordan said. “It’s weird that parking is where people draw the line.”

    After these near-term programs are implemented and PBOT achieves some budget stability, it will start looking to mid-to-longer term plans for being able to stay on its feet without the help of parking fees. This may include things like property or payroll taxes going to transportation projects instead of revenue coming solely from transportation or right-of-way use fees.

    It’s amazing PBOT was able to get a parking rate increase through council without attracting opposition, especially amid record high gas prices. If it’s to have the desired impact, and continue to avoid controversy, we’ll have to make sure alternatives to driving are as competitive as possible.

    cmh89
    Guest
    cmh89

    Tax the poor!

    Another regressive tax that will hurt the working class all so CoP can pretend they are concerned about the climate. Increasing costs for people who have no other option because of our dangerous and broken roads is pretty gross.

    The city that owns the only publicly owned car racetrack in an urban area wants you to think they care about climate change.

    squareman
    Subscriber
    squareman

    When we’re talking about metered parking, we’re talking about certain inner Portland neighborhoods where parking is tight (e.g., NW 23rd) and downtown Portland. When a large and significant portion of all TriMet routes move through downtown, and the (relative) best and most consistent application of bike infrastructure is concentrated in downtown and the routes leading to it, the options are there for everyone. Parking in downtown Portland is cheaper than any other city of a comparable size that I’ve ever been to. It’s time for that to end.

    cmh89
    Guest
    cmh89

    When a large and significant portion of all TriMet routes move through downtown, and the (relative) best and most consistent application of bike infrastructure is concentrated in downtown and the routes leading to it, the options are there for everyone.

    I live in St. Johns. I could take a bus to run an errand. It’d turn a 40 minute round trip drive into probably 2.5 hours depending on if I get lucky with the bus schedules.

    I used to ride my bike downtown to work, but I wouldn’t blame anyone who wouldn’t want to do that. Without riding all the way to N Williams, your options are the death lanes on Highway 30, the death lanes on N Greeley, or the death lanes on N Interstate.

    Low income folks are frequently time poor as well. Asking them to spend 2-3x the amount of time to run an errand is obscene.

    It’s time for that to end.

    No one is going to change mode based on this regressive tax. It’s just going to cost low income folks more. Taking transit or biking from the outer neighbors is both dangerous and a massive time suck.

    Why don’t we build infrastructure that actually empowers people not to drive first and then create disincentives to driving? Things like tolls or more expensive parking are just regressive taxes when there is no reasonable alternative to driving.

    squareman
    Subscriber
    squareman

    Why don’t we build infrastructure that actually empowers people not to drive first and then create disincentives to driving?

    Because it can’t be funded; the system is already underfunded from years of underfunding that have been compounded by the last two years of COVID. How do you propose to pay for it?

    Middle of the Road Guy
    Guest
    Middle of the Road Guy

    How about we tax the virus under the guise of equity?

    Todd/Boulanger
    Guest
    Todd/Boulanger

    Good point about PIR (Parks Department) and how that fits into the climate lense.

    JaredO
    Guest
    JaredO

    Data demonstrate driving and car ownership are related to wealth. Most car-less households are among the bottom fifth in income.

    By and large, the poor aren’t driving downtown (with $5/gallon gas or without) and having to pay for parking. They’re bussing, walking or biking – or, more likely, not going downtown.

    Opposing parking pricing on equity concerns is misplaced, and by and large something done by the wealthy and privileged to protect their subsidized driving. Right now the poor who don’t drive are subsidizing the wealthy who do.

    SolarEclipse
    Guest
    SolarEclipse

    Or maybe take out the onstreet parking for most of downtown? Or maybe every other space? Or every third space? Seems like that’d reduce car trips.

    “Ethel, we had better ride our bikes because it’s impossible to find a parking spot or pay $20 in a lot downtown now.”
    “Fred, that’s true, and it’s so much nicer and safer without all that car traffic.”

    pessamistic in pdx
    Guest
    pessamistic in pdx

    I disagree with Tony Jordan’s assertion that an increase of demand will translate into investment and reform of public transit. I think it’s much more likely that the burden of people wanting to travel without paying more for parking will fall onto rideshares. Public transit is ineffectual for meeting schedules and difficult to plan around as it likely means doubling or tripling time for transit; where Uber, Lyft and the like only add a few minutes. I believe most will defer to using it over Trimet despite being more expensive than parking in the long run. Further concerns include crowding and cleanliness.

    I’m glad to hear that the money from this will go towards supporting travel alternatives and would like to know more on those specifics as they are developed, as it seems much money can be lost to admin costs and planning. (I’ll think this is great way to help make BikeTown FREE) I hope that Trimet takes the initiative to make the changes necessary to provide something more desirable than rideshares and prove me wrong.

    Todd/Boulanger
    Guest
    Todd/Boulanger

    With a 40% drop off in parking fees* and thus demand, this looks like a great time to allocate curb zone space for rapid bus lines, PBL and shared parking (bike corrals, scooter nests, bikeshare docks, cafe tables, etc.)
    [*assuming a linear relation to utilization…vs just not collecting fares / theft etc.]

    David Hampsten
    Guest
    David Hampsten

    Woohoo! Another city revenue stream to siphon off for housing, police, parks, and pet projects, just like the Utility License Fee (for ripping up streets by utilities) of past years!

    Middle of the Road Guy
    Guest
    Middle of the Road Guy

    I swear, there is a checklist of “intersectionality” words the city uses when trying to craft any policy. Just call it what it is – a fee increase.

