The Monday Roundup: Marketing madness, truck bloat fee, new bike book, and more

Posted by on May 31st, 2022 at 9:28 am

Welcome back from the long weekend.

Quick note: I’m in California visiting family at the moment and only working very sparingly, so things might be a bit quieter around here until I return Friday morning. Lisa Caballero and Taylor Griggs will hold down the fort. Have a great Pedalpalooza kickoff and I’m sorry to miss it this year!

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven eight days…

Doctors’ orders: A medical student at George Washington University makes the case that D.C. has the money and need to vastly improve cycling by creating a network of protected lanes and that the city’s physicians should organize a campaign to convince lawmakers to make it happen.

Marketing madness: Former BikePortland Podcast guest Tom Flood’s latest piece for Streetsblog eviscerates an new commercial for a massive Toyota truck that’s being sold as a stylish way to grab a quick cup of cappuccino.

New Yorker goes on a ride: The venerable publication dives into bicycle history inspired by Jody Rosen’s new book, “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle” which they say is a “set of quirky and kaleidoscopic stories.” (The book also has some fun Portland bits in the culture chapter!)

L.A. killed a freeway: The Los Angeles regional transportation authority voted to end a $6 billion plan to widen the 710 freeway after decades of planning after officials decided, “they must find a new way to lessen traffic without adding lanes.”

Denver, too: And transportation officials in Denver, Colorado have also given up on a major freeway project because it would cost too much and it’s simply not worth it.

Subsidies for cargo bikes: In Italy, business owners can receive a government subsidy of up to 30% toward the price of a cargo bike (up to $2,100).

Automotive media loves e-cars: Motor Trend, “hasn’t been taken over by a bunch of car-hating eco-weenies” say editors of the popular magazine, in a piece explaining why they are 100% on board with the push toward electric cars.

Those other car emissions: Europe will start to regulate not just engine exhaust emissions from cars but another pernicious driving byproduct: tiny particles of toxic brake dust.

Truck bloat fee: Municipal lawmakers in Washington D.C. want to charge much higher registration fees for owners of large pickups and SUVs in a move aimed at tamping down enthusiasm for the absurdly large vehicles.

Thanks to everyone who sent us links this week!

Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

The New Yorker article is by Jill Lepore, one of America’s most lauded historians. Who knew she rode a bike? This piece is more of a 50-year personal history of her relation with bicycles (beginning with her Tyke Bike, through her Big Wheel, Stingray, on to the Bad Boy she rides today). Along the way she chronicles her crashes, biking with her children on board, and her bike hacks. She’s a great writer.

8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

I just listened to this, it is fantastic!

6 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Truck bloat fee: Municipal lawmakers in Washington D.C. want to charge much higher registration fees for owners of large pickups and SUVs in a move aimed at tamping down enthusiasm for the absurdly large vehicles.

The fact that this description emphasized “trucks” even though SUV/CUVs vastly outsell trucks seems to me to be an example of liberal/progressive bias (and lack of introspection). SUV/CUV owners are even more a part of the problem than truck owners.

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=36674

It’s mystifying to me that many USAnian environmentalists/climate warriors drive SUVs/CUVs and are often simultaneously hostile to electrification of light vehicles. This stands in such sharp contrast to democratic industrialized nations where SUVs/CUVs are increasingly targeted by environmental groups via direct action:

Climate Activists Deflate SUV Tires Across Britain

“The group is taking this action because SUVs are a climate disaster – if SUV drivers were a country, they would be the seventh-largest polluting country in the world,” the press release said, as reported by The Independent.

Tyre Extinguishers wants SUVs banned from urban areas and for them to be taxed out of existence through pollution levies, according to the press release, as BBC News reported. They also want to see greater investment in public transportation.

In 2019, a similar campaign in Sweden resulted in a significant decrease in SUV sales.

6 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

“USAnian”

Drink!

5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Hopefully they will include Teslas as well. They weigh as much as an F150, and more than most CUVs.

4 hours ago
