The Monday Roundup: Marketing madness, truck bloat fee, new bike book, and more

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven eight days…

Doctors’ orders: A medical student at George Washington University makes the case that D.C. has the money and need to vastly improve cycling by creating a network of protected lanes and that the city’s physicians should organize a campaign to convince lawmakers to make it happen.

Marketing madness: Former BikePortland Podcast guest Tom Flood’s latest piece for Streetsblog eviscerates an new commercial for a massive Toyota truck that’s being sold as a stylish way to grab a quick cup of cappuccino.

New Yorker goes on a ride: The venerable publication dives into bicycle history inspired by Jody Rosen’s new book, “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle” which they say is a “set of quirky and kaleidoscopic stories.” (The book also has some fun Portland bits in the culture chapter!)

L.A. killed a freeway: The Los Angeles regional transportation authority voted to end a $6 billion plan to widen the 710 freeway after decades of planning after officials decided, “they must find a new way to lessen traffic without adding lanes.”

Denver, too: And transportation officials in Denver, Colorado have also given up on a major freeway project because it would cost too much and it’s simply not worth it.

Subsidies for cargo bikes: In Italy, business owners can receive a government subsidy of up to 30% toward the price of a cargo bike (up to $2,100).

Automotive media loves e-cars: Motor Trend, “hasn’t been taken over by a bunch of car-hating eco-weenies” say editors of the popular magazine, in a piece explaining why they are 100% on board with the push toward electric cars.

Those other car emissions: Europe will start to regulate not just engine exhaust emissions from cars but another pernicious driving byproduct: tiny particles of toxic brake dust.

Truck bloat fee: Municipal lawmakers in Washington D.C. want to charge much higher registration fees for owners of large pickups and SUVs in a move aimed at tamping down enthusiasm for the absurdly large vehicles.

