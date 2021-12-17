Portland considers ‘climate and equity’ surcharge on drivers’ parking spaces

“Helping people think there are some climate and equity impacts of their decision to drive downtown and park downtown.”
— Shoshana Cohen, PBOT


(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The City of Portland Bureau of Transportation is in dire financial straits. With a budget that was repeatedly cut before Covid ravaged revenues (which are largely dependent on car parking fees and fuel purchases), there’s not much meat left on the bone. At the bureau’s Budget Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night PBOT staff painted a bleak picture and asked for feedback on where to focus planned cutbacks. Staff also shared some near-term steps to raise revenue that could mean fewer cuts are necessary.

Among those “high level” near-term revenue ideas are three approaches that would increase the price of driving in Portland. In addition to raising meter rates and citation fine amounts, a new idea is on the table: The city is calling it a “climate and equity impact surcharge”. It would be a “small increase” in parking fees, “To begin capturing externalized costs related to driving into the central city.”

PBOT Business Services Group Manager Jeramy Patton said the bureau currently faces a $26 million deficit over the next five years, which would require $4.8 million in annual reductions to balance the budget. “Not to be doom-and-gloom” he added at last night’s meeting, “But our sixth year is looking at about a $22 million deficit just within that particular year alone.” And there’s no help currently on the horizon. “If you look at our our curve, it continues to expand the difference between kind of the revenues that we’re bringing in, and the expenses that are going out the door,” Patton explained.

We’ve known for years how PBOT is over-reliant on auto parking revenue, which puts them in direct conflict of their goal of having fewer people drive cars. The slides below from the November PBOT Budget Advisory Committee help tell that story:

As you can see, massive changes in the central city and significant workplace shifts due to Covid, means revenue has plummeted and remains just 60% of where it was before the pandemic. Shoshanah Cohen, who manages the Pricing Options for Equitable Mobility (POEM) program for PBOT, said the agency was already down $57 million off projections leading up to Spring 2020. “There are no easy things left to cut,” she said, before asking the committee for feedback. “We’re already finding it harder to advance our Strategic Plan goals. It’s harder to make the system safer, more equitable, more climate friendly, improve mobility and maintain our assets…. We are working hard and trying to deliver for all of you, but the reality is $57 million, you know, matters.”

(PBOT slides shown at budget meeting)

Patton then laid out cuts (in bold) under consideration in seven different program categories:

Active Transportation & Safety – $250,000 (total annual budget $1.7 million): This cut would delay PBOT’s work on a “Safe Systems” plan, would reduce ability to manage partnerships around Sunday Parkways and other street activation events, and would lead to reductions for the Biketown For All program.

Sidewalks Bridges & Structures – $560,000 (total annual budget $6.3 million): This cut would reduce maintenance on bridges and other structures, as well as increase time it takes to repair major equipment.

On Street Parking & Parking Enforcement – $976,000 (total annual budget $9.5 million): This cut would lead to cutbacks in customer service, reduce parking enforcement capacity, delay implementation of new parking plans, and reduce capacity for potential changes due to implementation of POEM recommendations.

Streets & Signs – $1.4 million (total annual budget $33.5 million): Would reduce microsurfacing treatments; lower their ability to upkeep pavement markings for lanes, crosswalks, and bikeways; and increase response times for signage replacements.

Right of Way Use – $124,000 (total annual budget $1.5 million): Reduces capacity for issuing permits for pop-up spaces, events, street paintings, and so on; could jeopardize Healthy Business plaza/patio program (unless PBOT starts charging businesses a fee for those permits).

Transportation Systems – $525,000 (total annual budget $3.1 million): Would reduce engineering capacity to develop a more equitable 823-SAFE outreach system; reduces number of safety enhancements made to transportation system.

Support Services – $780,000 (total annual budget $17.5 million): This cut would reduce PBOT’s capacity to support technology and communications-related services, as well as safety trainings, equity programs, and more.

With this grim task ahead of them, PBOT staff wanted the committee to give feedback on three questions: “Should the bureau raise revenue in the near-term in order to minimize further reductions?”, “What factors are most important as we consider potential reductions?”, and “How can we communicate with the public about transportation challenges and impacts?”

Slide shown at meeting.

(Click for captions)

To that first question, nearly everyone on the committee (and at the meeting for that matter) was in support of the bureau doing more to raise revenue in the near term. Given PBOT’s financial picture, and the fact that they’ve already gone through the POEM process (which was unanimously supported by city council in October) and have come up with a list of recommendations on how to move forward, the city seems close to releasing a proposal for increased parking fees.

Cohen laid out three near-term revenue options that all relate to auto parking: Cost recovery for parking permit programs, (raise the price of permits to cover the cost to administer the program, which it doesn’t do now); raise meter rates to adjust for inflation (rate has been the same since 2016); and add a “climate and equity impact” surcharge. That last one is the most interesting. Cohen talked about it like it would be just as much of a marketing and behavior-change move as a revenue tool. It would be about, “Helping people think that there are some climate and equity impacts of their decision to drive downtown and park downtown,” she explained. “Sort of like naming that a little bit more clearly, and capturing some increased revenue that can help to support those program areas as well.”

A surcharge that helps educate people about the true cost of driving could also set the stage for larger revenue plans and fees on the horizon. Like congestion pricing, more dynamic meter rates, another gas tax increase, and so on. PBOT has longer-term plans to decouple their revenue sources from fossil fuels so they can get away from this “weird position” (as Cohen put it) of having to encourage driving in order to increase revenue.

As for feedback from the committee, there was very strong support for PBOT to come up with near-term revenue ideas to lessen the blow of impending cuts.

“On raising revenue, this is a good time to do that,” said Matthew Grumm, a PBOT government affairs manager, while reporting back from a breakout group. “In the sense that people know that things have changed and we can use that as an opportunity to say ‘Hey, we know that things are costing more’. People are aware of that. So it won’t be a shock if we say we have to raise some of these rates.”

CORRECTION, 2:50 pm: The story initially referred to Shoshana Cohen as Shoshana Oppenheim. The latter works for a different bureau at the city and I got them mixed up. I regret the mistake and apologize for any confusion. – Jonathan

Adam
Guest
Adam

PBOT should charge what it costs. That number might be so high as to discourage large swaths of drivers which might greatly reduce how much money we actually need to maintain and improve roads. And add tolls.

4 hours ago
Catie Gould (Contributor)
Guest
Catie

Does adding a surcharge on meter rates mean PBOT is no longer interested in performance pricing, which is based on demand? Its possible they would be collecting more revenue already if they were adjusting pricing regularly.

4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

No! Oppenheim mentioned performance pricing at the meeting. Apparently that is something they’re working on in the background but is considered more long term.

4 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

I think the best way to do this is to have a pretty high “floor” or “base cost” on the price of parking, then an additional surcharge that fluctuates depending on demand. This would ensure that a temporary reduction in demand (like, say, during a pandemic) wouldn’t completely destroy the budget.

In other words, #whynotboth.

3 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

There seems to be a common misperception that there’s something wrong with raising revenue from fossil fuels and motor vehicles. Rather than being seen as overly reliant on the behavior we want to reduce, we should see it as a great way to discourage the behavior we want to reduce by increasing the cost, while also raising revenue, helping us meet our goals. I think this idea that we shouldn’t rely on those sources stems from limited understanding of elasticity of demand. Parking and driving are very inelastic, which means you have to raise the price by a lot just to get small decreases in demand. This is good news for transportation funding, because it means we can have our cake and eat it too. Let’s say we made parking downtown $10 per hour. This would both reduce automobile trips and increase revenue, because enough people out there would still pay that price to make up for the reduction in the number of people paying the price. The same would be true for higher gas taxes–lower VMT, but higher revenue. It’s a win-win and helps us achieve our goals. In the very long-term, of course, new revenue sources would be needed if driving really dropped off a cliff. But we’re a very long way from that being a real problem. Our problem right now is that we’re leaving a ton of revenue and trip reduction on the table by severely under-pricing parking and driving when demand is so incredibly inelastic.

3 hours ago
Doug Hecker
Guest
Doug Hecker

Climate taxes and surcharges on top of the gas tax. Really can’t make this up.

3 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

I agree, it sounds great!

3 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Take transit or ride a bike. You can avoid all the fees!

2 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

It’s darkly comical that the proposed solutions to PBOT’s parking dependency is to make its budget even more dependent on parking. As far as I can tell, Schoupian market fundamentalism has done more to reinforce Portland’s bureacratic third rail of transportation politics than any parking lot developer.

3 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

Any economist would tell you that the best taxes are taxes on consumption of things you don’t want people to consume…and we certainly want people to consume less parking…so how is this a bad thing exactly? Yes, I suppose it means PBOT will be “dependent” on parking, but it’s also not a barrier to reducing parking supply and demand because you can just raise rates in response.

In other words, the problem is not dependence on parking fees. The problem is keeping parking fees too low. If they went up automatically with any increase in demand or reduction in supply, there would be no problem with this system.

1 hour ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Many of these losses are directly or indirectly related to the pandemic. The ARPA stimulus funds were specifically designed to offset such costs, particularly for municipal transportation departments, for the next 4-5 years. Why has Portland not helped PBOT with these expenses with ARPA funding? Did not PBOT ask for such funding? What did the City of Portland spend their $207,895,373 on, exactly?

3 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Citywide parking permits; no publicly-available free parking anywhere without a time limit.
Prebates to all residents, based on income, up to fully paying for parking permits for those who can least afford it.
Also interested in creative ways the city could increase the cost of operating privately-owned paid parking lots through taxation, land use or licensing fees.
All of this in addition to a climate and equity increase on meter rates they are already considering.

I appreciate that PBOT should be more adequately funded by the city budget outside of fossil fuel-based revenue (I suggest transferring money from the police budget!) but in the short term this would both discourage driving and raise revenue.

It should go without saying — but some dense commenter will always squawk if it’s not explicitly stated — that increasing the cost of SOV driving can’t exist without improvements in alternatives for people walking, biking (personal or Biketown) and using transit (TriMet should eliminate the fares from which it takes only single-digit percentages of its operating budget). Just making the cost of living in Portland higher for folks who have been priced into far-flung neighborhoods ill-served by transit or safe active transportation routes and thus currently dependent on vehicles is clearly inconsistent with Portland’s values, or goals of equity.

2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

– Citywide parking permits; no publicly-available free parking anywhere without a time limit.
– Prebates to all residents, based on income, up to fully paying for parking permits for those who can least afford it.
– Some kind of significant taxation of delivery vehicles for the privilege of being able to arbitrarily block traffic (both motor vehicles and bicycles). Delivery by truck in the city should be expensive; deliveries by cargo bikes or at hubs should be the norm.
– Also interested in creative ways the city could increase the cost of operating privately-owned paid parking lots through taxation, land use or licensing fees.
– All of this in addition to a climate and equity increase on meter rates they are already considering.

I appreciate that PBOT should be more adequately funded by the city budget outside of fossil fuel-based revenue (I suggest transferring money from the police budget!) but in the short term this would both discourage driving and raise revenue.

It should go without saying — but some dense commenter will always squawk if it’s not explicitly stated — that increasing the cost of SOV driving shouldn’t happen without parallel improvements in alternatives for people walking, biking (personal or Biketown) and using transit (TriMet should eliminate the fares from which it takes only single-digit percentages of its operating budget).

Just making the cost of living in Portland higher for folks who have been priced into neighborhoods ill-served by transit or safe active transportation routes and thus currently dependent on vehicles is clearly inconsistent with Portland’s values, or goals of equity.

Anyway, PBOT should end free public storage of private vehicles within city limits.

1 hour ago
