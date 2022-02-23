Non-police traffic camera bill passes Oregon Senate committee

Posted by on February 23rd, 2022 at 3:15 pm

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. (Not shown: Dallas Heard)

A high priority bill for the Portland Bureau of Transportation has taken another step forward in the Oregon Legislature. House Bill 4105 passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 4 to 3. It passed the Oregon House last week.

The bill would give cities the authority to take oversight of automated red light and speed enforcement camera citations away from uniformed police officers and name a “duly authorized traffic enforcement agent” to review and process them. This agent would be similar to parking enforcement officers and backers say removing police from the equation would reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve traffic safety, and free up police to work on more important duties.

At Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee meeting, we got an opportunity to hear why some lawmakers oppose the bill. Similar to what happened in the House, the Senate committee passed the bill on a party-line vote with all three Republicans voting against it.

Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer) said she couldn’t support the bill because of privacy concerns. “I just have a recalcitrant resistance to furthering along the surveillance state,” she said. Sen. Thatcher warned of a slippery slope and added, “We’re starting with this, but it’s going to expand to this… and in the name of safety we would all be safer if we just had cameras everywhere… but I just don’t think it’s right.”

Senator Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), who supports the bill, reminded Republicans that this bill doesn’t add any new traffic cameras and that they are already legal for use in Oregon. “Are we giving up our freedoms? The freedom to potentially evade you a police officer’s presence there? Maybe, but we trade-off liberties all the time. And this is one where the goal is to keep people safe and to avoid crashes.”

Eugene Democrat Senator James Manning echoed Dembrow. Sen. Manning said Oregon is just trying to catch up to other places where cameras have long been a big part of traffic enforcement:

“I really don’t understand why we’re going down a rabbit hole… We’ve been in a big brother overwatch for years, decades, so it’s nothing new. I want to make sure that law enforcement is able to concentrate on crime, preventing crime and capturing the perpetrators of crime.”

The most memorable testimony against the bill came from Senator Dallas Heard, a Republican from Roseburg. In a statement before his “no” vote he railed against what he sees as nothing more than a government power-grab:

“I am not one that trusts concentrated power… I would ask you to consider in the years ahead not trusting people who have concentrated power regardless of who they are, because history is just a trash field of people who have been crushed under such police states. The bodies are endless. And sadly, we have true equality in that everyone has been a victim of concentrated power. Making it more expedient and easier for the government to grow its power and get the ticket sent out is not helping us not repeat history.”

Sen Dembrow and Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin (D-Corvallis) could both be seen giggling after Heard’s comment, although it’s not clear if they were responding to him or something else.

Since the bill passed Tuesday did so with a minor amendment to clean up some language, it will need to go back to the House for a concurrence vote before it reaches the full Senate floor.

Adam
Guest
Adam

I don’t understand Dallas Heard’s comment. The police are part of the centralized city government. This law simply allows other members of the same city government sit all day and watch videos.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I don’t understand Dallas Heard’s comment. The police are part of the centralized city government.

You just have to put yourself in his shoes. These cameras don’t discriminate based on race or class and therefore directly threaten his ability to commit crimes and get away with it. Law and Order is good when it is hurting their enemies and Law and Order is bad when it means laws could be applied equally to them.

There is a good saying that summarizes that viewpoint

“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.”

In my opinion its actually very important to understand that because it is also the reason hard safety infrastructure is so difficult to get. Hard infrastructure is indifferent to ingroups and outgroups. Police enforcement is statistically racially and economically biased. Most people who oppose road safety infrastructure will tell you that they support police officer law enforcement and the unsaid reason is that they believe that they are part of the ingroup who will not get punished for speeding and other people will be in the outgroup and will get punished.

I did appreciate that the republicans bothered to come up with reasons, even if they are logical fallacies that are incredibly meaningless.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Rather than use this as an excuse to make wild accusations about my tribal enemies, I’ll actually address your point. It seems clear that Heard is a small government conservative, and is uncomfortable with opening the doors to more potential surveillance, and probably also giving policing powers to general government employees, either fearing abuse from this particular change, or perhaps thinking it is a step on a slippery slope.

The surveillance angle makes me uneasy (and would be easy to address, as I’ve described elsewhere), but I don’t agree with Heard’s position. I’m guessing you don’t either. But having spent a fair bit of time with relatives who do, I think this is a fairly common aspect of the libertarian small government anti-surveillance world view.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

To clarify, even though the bill does not add more cameras, making it easier/cheaper for cities to run them will likely open the door to more (this isn’t paranoia: it’s exactly what backers are hoping for).

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

The bill literally allows cities to rely on someone besides the police to accomplish a certain job, and Heard is voting NO because of concerns about the “police state.”

The irony is too rich. Or should I say “doublespeak”?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
