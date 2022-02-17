Bill to allow non-police staff to process traffic camera tickets passes Oregon House

Posted by on February 17th, 2022 at 11:39 am

The bill would allow cities to use parking enforcement officers like these from PBOT’s staff, to process photo radar images.
(Photo: City of Portland)

The City of Portland’s dream to remove police officer oversight of automated traffic cameras took a big step closer to reality this week.

House Bill 4105, which would allow non-police bureau staff to review and process traffic camera images and citations, passed the Oregon House by a vote of 32 to 23 on Tuesday. The floor vote followed a 4-3 party-line vote in support of the bill from members of the House Rules Committee on February 8th. All four Democrats on the committee voted in favor of the bill, while the three Republicans voted against it.

The full House vote was less partisan with two Republicans — Representatives Greg Smith (R-Eastern Oregon) and James Hieb (R-Canby/Happy Valley) — joining 30 Democrats to pass the bill. Five Democrats voted against the bill including Representatives Paul Evans (D-Monmouth), Chris Hoy (D-Salem), Mark Meek (D-Clackamas County), Courtney Neron (Washington County/Wilsonville), and Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie).

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is the bill’s primary backer. They’ve become frustrated with a major bottleneck around processing camera citations due in large part to police staffing issues. They also believe armed police officers sitting at a desk looking at images is not the most effective use of their time.

HB 4105 would give cities the option to appoint a non-police “duly authorized traffic enforcement agent” to review camera photos and issue citations. These individuals would be trained, employed, and sworn-in by a non-police agency. In the case of Portland, the transportation bureau already does this with parking enforcement officers. The original bill required these traffic agents to be sworn-in by a law enforcement agency. The amended bill passed this week included language to allow for “a governing body of an incorporated city” to train and appoint the agents.

“The highest and best use of our police officers is public safety and it is not, I would argue, triple-checking photo radar cameras.”
— Barbara Smith-Warner, House Rules Committee chair

That change doesn’t sit well with Rules Committee member Kim Wallan, a Republican who represents Medford. At last week’s work session she said a citation for a moving violation, like speeding or red light running, is much different than a parking ticket. “That to me requires a police officer,” Wallan said. She also expressed a concern that the new traffic agents would not be trained. “I can’t tell you how many bills we’ve heard about how we need better training [of police], so this is untrained people, and now they’re not even going to be employed by the police department for moving violations? I just have so many problems with that. So I will be voting no on the whole thing.”

The agents would be trained so it’s unclear why Rep. Wallan believes otherwise. The text of the bill clearly states that traffic agents would have, “completed all necessary technical, administrative and other training to review photographs and issue citations.”

At the meeting last week, PBOT Safety Division Manager Dana Dickman responded to Rep. Wallan and clarified that these new traffic agents will receive additional training for dealing with court cases and sensitive DMV data. “The reason we differentiate between these speeding tickets and red light violations [captured by cameras] is because there isn’t an interaction. There isn’t a stop. Even though it is a moving violation it is a photographic record.”

Rules Committee Chair Rep. Barbara Smith Warner, who disclosed her spousal relationship with PBOT Director Chris Warner prior to voting at last week’s work session, is a major backer of HB 4105. She likened one its goals to a tobacco tax. “Part of the incentive is to try to get people to change their behavior,” she said. Rep. Smith-Warner also thinks police personnel could be put to better use elsewhere. “The highest and best use of our police officers is public safety and it is not, I would argue, triple-checking photo radar cameras. This is something that can and should be done by trained and sworn employees of these [non-police] departments.”

The bill will now have to pass through the Senate before it becomes law. Stay tuned for updates.

,

Jan
Guest
Jan

I don’t understand why the repubs would vote against this, other than they want to see portlanders to continue to suffer from traffic violence.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah it’s pretty gross to see partisanship like this. I think the fact that it’s coming from Portland probably makes some folks just reflexively skeptical. And obviously it can be viewed as “anti police” especially when mixed w its Portland origins. Says a lot that Rep. Wallan made a big deal about opposing it and her main contention (that the agents would be “untrained”) was completely inaccurate.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

They don’t want a functional state government. They don’t want a government that can fine or tax “regular people” (ie: people that look like them). The status quo is great for them. Cops don’t pull them over for motor vehicle crimes. An effective and extensive camera system will force them to follow the law, and they hate that idea.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The biggest problem republicans have with this bill is that cameras don’t discriminate based on race. They want to be able to speed and use their whiteness to get away with it while saddling BIPOC folks with speed tickets.

They also know that the majority of police work can be done by people without guns and once the genie is out of the bottle, its never going back in.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The biggest problem republicans have with this bill is that cameras don’t discriminate based on race.

That is a ridiculous assertion.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

That is a ridiculous assertion.

I’m open to other guesses but its hard to see a reason that the party of ‘law and order’ is so opposed to this evidence-based method for reducing violations of the law.

It’s also extremely cynical on their part to try and conflate the public’s demand for better police training and accountability with this ploy to keep automated traffic enforcement expensive and rare.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
 
Guest
 

This is a good bill that will improve traffic safety in Oregon. With regard to citations given at traffic stops, one could make the argument that the police need to be the ones to give those in case the driver attempts to flee or otherwise would endanger safety. But for the review of camera-issued citations, there’s no reason at all the police need to be the ones involved. Get this out of their hands.

There are people who are against increased automated enforcement due to the fact that police have to manually review them, and many people in Portland simply don’t trust the police (I offer no opinion as to whether I do or not). This removes that issue of lack of trust, and thus will make it easier to install additional traffic cameras, which are great at deterring speeding and other bad driving habits.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Steve Hash
Guest
Steve Hash

Fingers crossed for quick passage and implementation. Any idea how the PPB union feels about this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

Great, now do abandoned auto VIN inspections next.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
