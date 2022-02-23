Couple attacked by dog on rural Multnomah County road are just latest victims

Posted by on February 23rd, 2022 at 11:50 am

Injuries from an attack by the grey dog on the right on February 13th.

On Sunday February 13th on a rural road northwest of Portland, a husband and wife riding a tandem bicycle were attacked by a dog.

Location of the attack. That’s St. Johns in the lower right.

According to the victims, who’ve asked to remain anonymous, they were rounding a bend on NW Moreland Road just before the top at NW Skyline Boulevard in the hills west of Highway 30 about five miles northwest of the Sauvie Island Bridge, when they saw two large dogs at the end of a driveway. “Both dogs ran toward us,” one of the victims shared in an email to Multnomah County Animal Services they forwarded to BikePortland. “The dark grey dog ran up to me and bit me in the left thigh and then immediately bit my left buttock.”

“We were screaming, the dogs were barking. No one came out of the house the dogs seemed attached to… I shudder to think what would have happened if we would have fallen or started fighting back? Would it have escalated? We were both quite shaken.”

While most often dogs are all bark and no bite, many bike riders can relate to this nightmarish scenario.

For the person bit on the 13th, the nightmare continues as they deal with emergency room bills, ongoing trauma from the attack and care of several bad scratches and puncture wounds.

They’ve also learned that they’re not the only one who’s had a run-in with these same dogs at this same location.

We’re in touch with another victim who was attacked by these dogs on December 8th, 2020 (and who also asked that we don’t use their name).

“I was attacked by the two dogs viciously and unprovoked. She laughed about how she knew the dogs ‘really hated cyclists’.”
— December 2020 dog attack victim

“I used to ride Moreland at least once a week, sometimes more. It was my favorite local road to ride, due to its beauty, quietness, and climbing and descending,” they shared in an email to BikePortland. “I was attacked by the two dogs viciously and unprovoked. They were in the middle of the road, in front of the driveway to the house. I was bitten twice, and had to get emergency medical care.”

In this victim’s case, they said they returned to the home where the dogs lived and talked to the owners the day after it happened. “She laughed about how she knew the dogs ‘really hated cyclists’,” they recalled of the meeting.

When this person posted about the attack on the Facebook page of the bike club they belong too, another person chimed in to say they too had been attacked by the same dogs.

It’s not surprising that a lot of Portland-area riders have come in contact with these dogs. This stretch of NW Moreland is part of a very popular loop route. You might recall how it was featured in our Tri-County Escape Route ride. (Incidentally this also the same road where a man reported that he was stalked by a driver back in May 2019.)

What is surprising is that despite numerous run-ins with road users (and we’ve heard even neighbors are afraid to go near the property), the homeowners still allow the dogs to be unrestrained.

All the victims mentioned above have reported the dogs and their owners to to Multnomah County Animal Services.

The person bit earlier this month shared emails they’ve exchanged with Animal Services Officer Colleen Eder as part of an official complaint about the dogs.

On February 18th, Ofcr Eder replied:

Multnomah County signage like this should be posted on the road near the home.

“I spoke to the owner. It looks like the dogs broke through a window surprisingly enough. All of the repairs have been made and he knows he will be getting three citations… And two more citations for the dogs even being out.”

The 2020 victim is very skeptical about the broken window story, and when reached this week for comment, they were very frustrated to learn the dogs are still attacking people. “The owners knew their dogs attacked cyclists, yet the dogs were loose in the road. This is totally inexcusable. How have the owners gotten away with this?”

Multnomah County’s Dangerous and Potentially Dangerous Dogs program is supposed to identify and remove these threats. Animal control officers assign a threat level of 1 to 4 with 4 being the most dangerous. According to Eder, the dog that bit these riders is classified as a, “level 4 potentially dangerous dog.”

The program website states, “We have found this program to be very successful in preventing further incidents. The overwhelming majority of classified dog owners comply with restrictions and most dogs do not have further incidents.”

That has not been the case with these owners.

We’re still not clear when the level 4 designation was made or if any further punishments are in store for the dog’s owners given the repeat offenses.

We’ve reached out to Ofcr Eder and will update this story when we hear back.

If you want to be prepared in the event of a dog attack, try yelling at the dog or squirting them with a water bottle. For more tips, check out this thread on the local Unpaved email list.

jason walker
Guest
jason walker

BikeRound
Guest
BikeRound

And I am absolutely sure that by politicizing the issue you are only undermining our cause. Let the actions of all individuals involved be judged on their own merit.

Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

Back in “The Day”, the Silca frame pump with its heavy, sturdy brass head was pretty effective against canine aggression. The compact Lezyne or the Co2 whippits I use now are about as dangerous as holding my hand in the shape of a gun and going “pew-pew”.

This story makes me think about some of the dogs I’ve seen (and heard) up in the hills around Gaston and Banks and North Plains lately and make me realize that something other than water from a bottle or my angry words may be necessary if I want to avoid puncture wounds and rabies shots in my future.

I hope these animals are dealt with properly. And I hope the bite victims heal quickly both physically and internally.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Ah, yes. The Silca frame pump probably got used on dog heads as much as it did on tires.

Champs
Guest
Champs

That’s terrible and relatable even if I’ve only had close calls. Even that much is scary enough, and there are one or two stretches of road I just don’t go up anymore just to keep it that way.

Ten years ago, I got chased up the last bit of Louden toward Larch Mountain Road and it is the one day of my life that I have ever been a good climber. Last year, coming off the mountain, it seems that the dog is still there and hasn’t slowed down.

I’d like to know other hotspots and tips, but that thread isn’t public.

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

When riding rural I carry a palm size squeeze bottle full of ammonia. Stops ’em dead in their tracks. Then ride like hell to leave the scene. Don’t stop to complain to the owner. Only had to use it once in 30-odd years.

Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Or vinegar in that squeeze bottle

Wtf
Guest
Wtf

WTF! Get a lawyer

Montavillain
Guest
Montavillain

Yea; stop talking about this at all publicly and find an attorney. Sucks to litigious but apparently the only way some folks want to operate.

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

… yes, especially if “the nightmare continues as they deal with emergency room bills, ongoing trauma from the attack and care of several bad scratches and puncture wounds.” This is what civil suits are for.

jonno
Guest
jonno

Are the victims being nice in not pursuing tort liability here or something? Seems like a perfect opportunity to make a personal injury claim – owner is aware dog is dangerous and allows it to run loose where it attacks innocent passersby on a public road.

Any lawyers able to weigh in?

Brandon
Guest
Brandon

I have to pay extra homeowners insurance premiums just because my dog has the same coloring as a German Shepherd, even though he is half the size and has never attacked anyone. I’d be surprised if they still have insurance at this point.

JF
Guest
JF

I always carry bear spray when I ride. I have no sympathy for dogs like this or their owners.

Ken S
Guest
Ken S

Carry bear spray.
Cut off the top of water bottle and place the bear spray in the seat tube bottle cage, for fast access.

SERider
Guest
SERider

I’ve been bitten twice by dogs when running over the years (most recent was last year by a dog on a leash (!), that completely ripped open my bicep). Multiple incidents should result in the dogs being put down. I’m a dog-lover, but plain and simple the dogs (and owners) are a nuisance and dangerous.

Laura
Guest
Laura

Especially if there is a record of this dog being a “repeat offender.” I am surprised Multnomah County Animal Services hasn’t posted the property and put the owners on notice, if bites have been reported and documented from these dogs. And yes, multiple unprovoked bite incidents should result in confiscation and euthanasia. I wonder if Oregon Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team could be of any help?

J_R
Guest
J_R

I’m a dog lover, but this is pretty outrageous. Get a lawyer and go after them for lots of $. Medical bills plus pain and suffering. Document your injuries, need for pain medication, loss of sleep. Contemporaneous documentation of all your pain and suffering may help prove your case. Oh, and be prepared for your entire medical history to be brought up by the defendants. It sucks, but what the dog owners did, and continue to do, is just plain wrong.

Michael
Guest
Michael

There was just a thread on OBRA Chat about these dogs. Don’t know if this is the same incident but it’s all there to read about..

Caleb
Guest
Caleb

I consider warmongers the worst humans, yet few types of people draw my scorn as much as dog owners who neglect their dogs to the extent that their dogs get territorial beyond their territory and threaten/attack humans they don’t know. Surely the dogs could have had a much better life.

Anyway, customers in my bike shop say they prefer wasp spray over bear spray for its price, range, and precision, so folks might want to try that, too. Fortunately I’ve never had to spray an attacker, so I don’t know what’s best.

Pat Lowell
Guest
Pat Lowell

I hate to think what these people will do if “cyclists” cause them to be fined or have their dogs taken away. Crappy situation. Really sorry about the injuries and trauma.

EP
Guest
EP

Ugh, a few weeks back I was mtn biking along a trail in the woods on the east side of rocky butte and had three dogs run out of a camp and chase me. A Doberman, a Pit, and some kind of big Aussie. One dog jumping up on each side of the bike, the other running back and forth in front. Haven’t been that scared in a long time. Crappy thing in this scenario is there’s no “address”, and thus no “traceable owner,” for animal control to reference. I called and they weren’t sure what to do/where to send someone to. I’ve since heard of multiple people having similar experiences in the same area with the same campers. I will not be going back there without pepper spray.

