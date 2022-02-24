City seeks Bicycle Advisory Committee members as former ones question its relevance

Posted by on February 24th, 2022 at 10:15 am

Committee members look over bikeway project plans in August 2018.
(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The City of Portland has a long and proud legacy of working with the public on bicycle projects, policies, and programs. They formed a Bicycle Path Task Force in 1972 in order to develop the city’s first Bicycle Master Plan which passed one year later. The current iteration of that task force is the Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) which was formed by City Council ordinance in 1992 and has continued to meet every month since to advise the Portland Bureau of Transportation “on all matters that encourage and enhance bicycling.”

“I felt that the committee was an afterthought at PBOT.”
— outgoing BAC member

In many ways BAC meetings are ground zero for getting feedback on major transportation issues. I’ve only missed a few of the meetings since 2006 or so and have seen staff from every imaginable government agency stop by to vet bike-related policies and pick the brains of some of the best and brightest bicycling minds in Portland. The committee has made countless impactful decisions and input from its members have had an immeasurable impact on bicycling in Portland for decades.

But today the BAC has lost much of its relevance. For several years now there’s been a simmering sense among insiders that the committee wasn’t reaching its full potential. There have been repeated discussions (on and off the formal agenda) about how to make it more influential, dynamic, and diverse.

Unfortunately, not much progress has been made.

11 members recently left the committee and 13 new ones are being recruited to replace them (which would give the committee 19 total members). None of the outgoing members were at the end of their terms. They all chose to resign. According to comments shared in exit interviews, a majority of them said the BAC didn’t meet their expectations. Perhaps most damning? Only three out of nine departing BAC members would recommend the experience to their friends.

“Disillusioned with the committee’s lack of influence towards advancing the goals of the 2030 Bike Plan and Transportation System Plan.”

We obtained the results of the exit interviews through a public records request in order to learn more about what’s wrong with the BAC.

The overarching feeling from the nine interviewees is that they didn’t feel their feedback was respected by PBOT and that presentations to the committee were more of a checkbox required by agency staffers — rather than a truly collaborative opportunity that could influence project designs and policy language.

Asked why they they chose to step down, one respondent wrote, “Lack of belief that the City, including PBOT and City Council take the committee seriously as anything other than appeasement of vocal minorities.” Another person, who’d served for seven years, stated that they had become, “Disillusioned with the committee’s lack of influence towards advancing the goals of the 2030 Bike Plan and Transportation System Plan.”

Portland’s once-vaunted Bicycle Plan for 2030 has also gone through a struggle for relevance. One reason that plan — and bicycling as an issue more broadly — has fallen off Portland’s political radar is the perception among some folks in City Hall that cycling is still mostly the domain of wealthy white people.

The BAC has struggled for years with a lack of representation from people who are Black or come from other communities of color. There has also not been consistent representation from people who earn low-incomes and live far outside the central city. One outgoing member wrote that reason for leaving was to, “Allow more BIPOC and differently-abled individuals to serve.” “This committee needs to diversify to truly reflect the demographics of Portland,” they added.

Another former member said that as a “privileged cisgender, middle-aged white male” they didn’t feel they could add anything meaningful to the conversation: “It is difficult for most any other person to behave as I do feeling safe, comfortable and confident in conditions that are absolutely abysmal for most.”

“Our committee provided clear and practical advice aligned with the city’s goals for climate change, yet short-term budgetary needs and misjudged priorities won the day.”

The point of committees like this (PBOT also has pedestrian and freight advisory committees) is to influence project designs and policies. When asked directly if they felt their participation accomplished that, seven out of nine said it didn’t.

“No,” replied one person. “I think [my attendance] had a marginal impact. I think finances and politics has a bigger impact on city policies and programs.”

Another person had more specific feedback to this question: “Much time was given to plans that were either too early in the process or too late in the process to provide feedback that could be acted upon. Much of the PBOT staff was resistant to feedback and treated the committee as a checkbox on their to-do list.” That sentiment was echoed by another member who wrote, “It often felt that projects came to the BAC with a design in mind and there was little room for input.” “[PBOT] consistently failed to take the advice of the committee and continued to deliver projects that did not meet expectations,” wrote another.

The Hawthorne Pave and Paint project was cited by several people as an example of this phenomenon. “I don’t think we moved the needle much on specific projects. For example, the Burnside Bridge and Hawthorne Pave and Paint were areas I believe our committee provided clear and practical advice aligned with the city’s goals for climate change, yet short-term budgetary needs and misjudged priorities won the day.”

Here’s one comment that sums up these feelings:

“I was expecting the BAC to collectively have a greater impact in advancing the goals of the 2030 Bike Plan and Transportation System Plan to make Portland a safer and more comfortable place to bicycle for transportation. Unfortunately, I felt that the committee was an afterthought at PBOT, and the expertise on the body was either ignored or not seriously taken into consideration by staff.”

There are steps the City of Portland could take to revamp the BAC and perhaps event re-tool all their modal committees.

One of the most powerful things about the BAC are the relationships formed among members and PBOT staff. This is PBOT project manager Gabe Graff with former member Catie Gould in 2018.

When outgoing members were asked how they’d improve the BAC, one person said there should be only two modal committees, one that focuses on micromobility (which they define as low impact, typically shorter distance travel) and the other that focuses on macromobility (which they define as higher impact and longer distance travel).

Another approach shared in the exit interviews would be to unify and beef up all three modal committees into a single, citywide transportation commission that has, “the power to make formal recommendations to staff and Council on the scope of PBOT projects and other initiatives.” More than one person expressed a desire to transition the committee into a group that has more political sway. “Needs to transition from advisory body to a different type of committee with actual 1) decision making power 2) budget or 3) oversight role,” they wrote.

It’s important to note that some of the outgoing members only know the BAC during Covid times with all meetings held online. Coronavirus fatigue likely figured into why some people left with a negative feeling about the experience. One person said they just couldn’t handle any more screentime, and several lamented the lack of social interaction. Making friends on the committee was the part of the experience almost all the interviewees said they liked most. Learning about projects and getting a deeper understanding of the people and policies that influence them was another benefit listed by several people as a positive.

While this article shares how the BAC faces a crisis of relevance and is poorly reviewed by some participants, the fact remains that it’s a vital part of Portland’s transportation advocacy ecosystem. As important as it is to understand and acknowledge its shortcomings, it’s equally important to find people who will step in and do the necessary work to reform and re-energize it.

Having a weak BAC is not an option. Please consider being part of the new guard that makes it relevant again!

If you’d like to serve on the BAC, applications are due on or before this coming Monday, February 28th. The first meeting with new members will be April 12th. You can learn more about the recruitment here and view the official volunteer position description here.

Watts
Guest
Watts

PBOT has the power to make the BAC relevant or irrelevant. As with other forms of community input, they have clearly made their choice.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Cathy Tuttle
Guest
Cathy Tuttle

Really good article and kudos on sharing the exit interviews from outgoing BAC members.

If Portland is truly serious about getting to 25% mode share of trips by bicycle in 2030, elected leaders and senior PBOT staff have to meet BAC at least 25% of the way. That means stipends for people who need financial help to be able to serve, providing accurate capital project lists years in advance so BAC can weigh in on project scope rather than just minor details, transparent budgeting discussions, and of course much, much more authority to actually make informed choices that will get Portland to 25% of mode share in the next 10 years. Sharing power is hard but absolutely needed in the world we live in today.

I’m intrigued too by the idea of reforming the modal boards into a Micromobility Oversight Board for walk, bike, trike, wheelchairs, and scooters and a Macromobility Oversight Board for long distance bike routes and transit. Two MOBs.

I also have a question about BAC community-building. Has BAC been doing regular bike rides together? It’s a great way to meet and review infrastructure during COVID.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I also have a question about BAC community-building. Has BAC been doing regular bike rides together? It’s a great way to meet and review infrastructure during COVID.

Yes they have done like 1-2 of these a year. And yes they are always very popular and fun and in the exit interviews several people mentioned them being the highlight of their tenure. You can find recaps of a few of them over the years in our archives.

2014 – https://bikeportland.org/2014/04/11/exploring-good-bad-ugly-and-new-bikeways-with-pbots-bicycle-advisory-committee-104397

2012 – https://bikeportland.org/2012/09/12/take-a-tour-of-the-central-city-with-pbots-bicycle-advisory-committee-77247

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Cathy Tuttle
Guest
Cathy Tuttle

Policy Bike Rides are one of the highlights of BikeLoud. They are the reason we’ve been able to have in-person meetings throughout the winter and allow safe conversations during COVID. In addition to weekly Farmer’s Market rides, each of the 3 chapters of BikeLoud does a monthly Policy Ride followed by a meeting. People who bike tend to be people who want to MOVE. Can’t imagine community work getting done on screens. I’m glad BAC does rides too!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

Portland was never serious about the 2030 bike plan as evidence by the lack of funding and the subsequent gutting of Portland’s meager active transportation funding by Wheeler and Novick (bizarrely beloved by many advocates). And, today, Portland does not even have dedicated active transportation funding.

Platinum –> Lead

…that will get Portland to 25% of mode share in the next 10 years

I suppose organizing is about achieving the impossible but this seems detached from any realistic power mapping of Portland’s politics. To be blunt, the attempts to resurrect Portland’s long defunct bike plan reminds me of XR’s campaign for net zero by 2025 in that it plays well to activists but does little to convince the more skeptical majority.

PS: It’s my expectation that cycling modal share will continue to drop as the demographic groups most likely to bike for transportation (younger and moderate/low-income people) are priced out of Portland. I personally see little evidence that cycling advocates are willing to address how increasing inequality is a major headwind towards increasing active transportation mode share.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

“If Portland is truly serious about getting to 25% mode share of trips by bicycle in 2030…”

spoiler alert – Portland is not serious about achieving this

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Bobby U
Subscriber
Bobby U

What are some good non-governmental organizations where people can discuss cycling policy and collect information about what is needed in the community? This is the kind of thing I would like would like to be a part of, but I have struggled do find something.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

We won’t have the bike paths and bike lanes cleaned up and usable by 2030, who are they kidding…

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

PBOT (and Portland’s government at large) has a real opportunity to show its denizens that the goals and messaging set forth in glossy documents are not merely performative; that there is substantive work being done to empower the people. By making the BAC a body that has actual influence over pertinent matters, PBOT can start the healing process that this city badly needs. Cynicism is making the rifts deeper and silos more armored. We need to introduce compassion into all we do. Let’s hope folks within the bureaucracy are feeling this too.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Alan 1.0
Subscriber
Alan 1.0

This is a good followup to the SW Hamilton series by David Stein, particularly his third article.

Jonathan, have you found anything further about City of Portland’s discrepancy in its policy prohibiting BAC members to do any other bicycle advocacy, whereas it clearly allows the Portland Freight Committee to be composed of people working other jobs as freight industry advocates?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
eawriste
Guest
eawriste

The BAC members who served all this time are/were indispensable. It was clear to most of them I hope that they held no real power, and PBoT administration was never going to use their input in any substantive way. Change–like we are seeing overseas and sometimes in NY–happens via money/power. Ydanis Rodriguez is the NYC DOT commish, and Antonio Reynoso is the BK pres because a lot of street safety activist money/time went into putting them there. So they listen to TA and get shit done when that group organizes around a public event.

Portland needs to retain these BAC members in whatever Bikeloud becomes. And bikeloud needs to become organized and well-funded. Only then can street safety advocates back council members/mayors who actually care about safe streets in any substantive, meaningful way. Activists are a dime a dozen in Portland; an organized, unifying, well-funded group with actual power to have an effect on city decisions doesn’t really exist yet.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Joann Hardesty just raised $200,000 for re election.
A big start to getting anything done would be to vote her out.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

I served on the BAC 2014-15, as well as the TBAC (bureau advisory) 2009-15, lobbying for East Portland with reckless abandon for the whole period.

PBOT is an engineer-dominated organization. The purpose of the BAC, PAC, and FAC is to lobby the city and PBOT on behalf of your organization or special interest group – it’s a city-sanctioned process, a necessary evil in a commission form of government. If you aren’t on the BAC to lobby, then you probably are going to be disappointed during your service. The city doesn’t want your so-called expertise – city planners already have more than enough competition in getting PBOT engineer’s attention without you around – if they wanted your help, they would have hired you already.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 minutes ago
