Hardesty to legislators: Police review of traffic camera citations ‘doesn’t make sense’

Posted by on February 4th, 2022 at 10:23 am

“We don’t have time to wait for a sworn officer to read the ticket. It doesn’t make sense.”
— Jo Ann Hardesty, City Commissioner

Hardesty at House Rules Committee meeting Thursday.

Citing “skyrocketing” traffic deaths, Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty testified at the Oregon Legislature Thursday in support of a bill that would allow her transportation bureau to more quickly process photo radar camera citations.

House Bill 4105 would give Oregon cities a new option for who can review and authorize photographs of red light runners and speeders caught by automated traffic cameras. Current Oregon law requires that a police officer must do this job. HB 4105, sponsored Happy Valley Democrat Jeff Reardon, would give cities the option of having a “traffic enforcement agent” do the job (or they could have a mix of police officers and civilian agents).

Supporters of the bill say the police oversight requirement is unnecessary, expensive and causes major processing delays.

Rep. Reardon told fellow lawmakers (including Committee Chair Barbara Smith Warner who is married to PBOT Director Chris Warner) at the bill’s first hearing Thursday that the cameras have been successful in reducing speeding and crashes and that, “We should look to keep costs low and put our police officers to work doing what they’ve been trained to do,” instead of, “sitting behind a computer checking the photos.”

Commissioner Hardesty cited the major spike in deaths outlined in PBOT’s 2021 Traffic Crash Report and told the committee, “We need to act urgently and use every tool available to reverse this trend… we don’t have time to wait for a sworn officer to read the ticket. It doesn’t make sense.”

(Slides from PBOT presentation to legislators.)

In 2019 and 2020 there were 72,304 enforcement camera cases filed with Multnomah County. As reported by Willamette Week in 2019, the mandatory use of a police officer to review camera photographs has caused severe delays in the City of Portland’s ability to expand their traffic camera program.

Here’s more from Hardesty’s testimony:

“Today police officers must perform this review and this creates a bottleneck that will keep us from adding much needed cameras into our system. In the face of current and projected police staffing shortages, as well as increased calls for emergency responses, demand for law enforcement and resources is at an all-time high. We need the option of having trained certified agents to take on some of the administrative burden of reviewing and signing tickets.”

PBOT Traffic Safety Section Manager Dana Dickman also testified at the hearing. She said the new administrative position of “traffic enforcement agent” would be trained and modeled after PBOT’s existing team of parking enforcement officers (who are under the leadership of PBOT’s Parking Enforcement Manager Mike Crebs, a former captain of the PPB’s (now defunct) Traffic Division). The new agents would undergo mandatory training and would be appointed and sworn-in by the city.

Dickman underscored the need for more citation processing resources by telling Rules Committee members that PBOT’s current system with just 18 cameras (10 red light cameras and eight speed cameras) is “very small for the size of our city” and that in order to get their planned 40 cameras online they need to remove the police staffing bottleneck, “to get this lifesaving tool in more places.” Dickman also said using non-police agents would significantly reduce the cost of the program because all ticket review is currently done on police overtime.

Police staffing issues aren’t the only problem for PBOT’s camera program. Commissioner Hardesty told BikePortland in December that she was so frustrated with the late delivery times of the City’s current camera vendor, Conduent, she considered “firing” them. “I know supply delays are a big issue all around everywhere, but this particular vendor has been extremely unresponsive.” Hardesty didn’t mention her feelings about the vendor in a statement on HB 4105 released on Thursday and only blamed delays of their outstanding camera order on “supply chain delays.”

None of the House Rules Committee members expressed opposition to the bill Thursday, but it was only the first reading and no vote was taken. A work session on the bill is scheduled for February 8th.

This is the second session in a row lawmakers have considered this legislation. The 2021 effort, HB 3357, didn’t make it out of committee.

CORRECTION, 12:53 pm: This story originally said the civilian traffic enforcement agents would need to be sworn in by a law enforcement agency. That was incorrect because the language was recently changed in the -1 amendment to read that the agent will be sworn in by, “the governing body of the incorporated city.” I regret any confusion the error caused.

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Nora
Guest
Nora

I really, really hope this bill passes this session. We need more speed cameras so badly. Speeding is out of control!

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I know that the usual suspects will come in and have endless ink about Hardesty is personally destroying the city but she is on the right track for so many things. Automated traffic cameras would be a game changer for biking/pedestrian safety as well as motorist safety. Worth more than any piece of infrastructure for sure.

Maybe useless Ted will crawl out of the woodwork and back this in his capacity as Police Commissioner, that way he could have done one useful thing for the community in his two terms. I’m sure the anti-safety folks from the law enforcement community will come out to oppose it. If it gets to a vote it will win. It will interesting to see who tries to kill it.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Apparently Portland also requires a sworn police officer to run VIN numbers on abandoned vehicles which is part of the reason the City’s storage lots are full and the City is no longer picking up abandoned vehicles. That seems like another job that could be terr done by a trained civil servant rather than a police officer collecting overtime! I would hope the Police would see this the City shifting resources to free the police officers up to devote more time and energy to the essential work they are uniquely trained and qualified to do.

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
jonno
Guest
jonno

A job for a civil servant? Heck, I’d do this FOR FREE if it meant more wrecks got removed. Ditto for driving the bike lane sweeper…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

The only training needed is a single page of the children’s book “Go, Dog, Go.” The relevant page, complete with an illustration, has the words “Stop, Dogs. Stop! The light is red now.”
The entire process could be performed by jurors who could do it from home rather than coming to the courthouse.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

Hardesty’s testimony is more noteworthy for what she didn’t say than what she did say. We can debate all day long on whether uniformed officers need to review photo citations (they don’t). But the utopian dreams of Hardesty and so many other “defund the police” types is playing itself out in major progressive cities across the USA. Spiking rates of crime, murders, violent attacks on police officers condoned by many progressive politicians and radical far left spokespeople. You may hate the police in Portland (like Hardesty) but that’s not the type of community I want to live in. I have many friends in law enforcement & sorry to burst your bubble but they don’t fit the ACAB narrative so many BP readers are peddling.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Way to shift the substance of the article to fit your tangential-at-best political crusade.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
oliver
Guest
oliver

“We can debate all day long on whether uniformed officers need to review photo citations (they don’t).” ~Here ends the part of the conversation applicable to the issue at hand.

I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but the attempt to derail a serious discussion about road safety using garden variety anti-Portland boilerplate (I nearly filled my bingo card in 5 short sentences) is both tiresome and very obvious.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Yeah like someone else has pointed out, please don’t try and shift every mention of Hardesty to your personal political narrative. It doesn’t help the discussion at all. We know there’s a big crime problem and a lot of other stuff that’s messed up right now and your little slights and generalized labels and assumptions are really uncalled for. In the future, comments like this one in this context will be deleted. Please try again. Thanks.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

This article is about Hardesty’s testimony on removing police from a current statutory responsibility to make it easier to implement more automated enforcement. Whether or not it is good idea (I think it is as do most others) her views on what other functions currently performed by police that need to be replaced with citizens are very relevant to the discussion. Community safety goes beyond just the transportation system and needs to be looked at holistically not in a vacuum.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

And here is Hardesty talking exactly about more (non-police) involvement in making the community safer, but you’d rather talk about what she didn’t say in this statement about the bill, as well as what the article didn’t say about her other functions and acts. So your comments are still not germane to the article – or you’re not being consistent about wanting pressure off cops (you say automated enforcement is good) while saying she’s doing it simply because she hates cops. I’m not buying the rhetorical assassination.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jay Dedd
Guest
Jay Dedd

Okay, then maybe mention “what other functions currently performed by police” that she said “need to be replaced with citizens.” (You didn’t do that yet.)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

What about the lies, Jonathan?

You claim these comments are to foster discussion, but the entire point of this post is that the “radical far left” has gotten its wish to “defund the police” and that is causing an increase in crime. THIS IS A DAMN LIE.

Even the most cursory Google search disproves it. See, for example: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2022/01/28/fact-check-police-funding-not-linked-homicide-spikes-experts-say/9054639002/

Repeating these lies makes people believe them. And you are the only one giving these liars a platform to spread their lies. Even the Oregonian doesn’t do it anymore. Your comment section has become a vehicle for disseminating right-wing misinformation.

Nobody comes here to discuss lies, or to spend time refuting them. Please make it stop. I can’t read this isht anymore.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Thanks for the feedback The Dude.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

You keep the post with the lie in it and refuse to publish the one that points out the lie. I think that says it all, Jonathan.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I don’t for a minute believe that the Defund Police movement is the SOLE reason for the increase in criminality, but it and many others reasons all working together haven’t helped at all. So I wouldn’t classify it as an outright lie. It’s just a piece of a much larger puzzle.
When folks post in a forum do your really expect them to write an essay covering every aspect of what they are writing? I know I don’t. Sometimes I just post with my gut and don’t over think it too much.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
The Dude
Guest
The Dude

Now you made a liar out of me. Dang, let’s start the weekend.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Joe
Guest
Joe

Biggest cop killer is covid, so if you care about your buddies, urge them to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Interesting observation from stop light/speed cams on Beaverton-Hillsdale at SW Griffith: After many years of them being in place, it appears to me that the far majority of drivers know and recognize them, slowing and not running late lights – HOWEVER, the impact is very limited to the immediate area of those cameras. I’ve had vehicles speed by in excess of 45mph [30 mph zone] and hammer the brakes at mid-block knowing the range of the camera; pass the camera; speed off at original rate of speed.
I would say though they work, they have little overall effect to behavior but if someone were to look at ‘the numbers’ all would be rosy and they could tout the significant improvement there. Good? yes. Effective? hmmmmmm.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Good? yes. Effective? hmmmmmm

I’d call that expected behavior. There is a area around the one on Marine Drive from between the warning to where the camera is that people actually follow traffic laws. The solution is to have a lot more cameras. No law abiding citizen should be worried about cameras and we shouldn’t give weight to the criminals who hate the speed cameras.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

No law abiding citizen should be worried about cameras and we shouldn’t give weight to the criminals who hate the speed cameras.

If you’re not doing anything wrong, you have nothing to hide! (Yes, no expectation of privacy in public, but also no expectation of being recorded by the government everywhere you go; the cameras are at least occasionally set to record everyone, not just “criminals”.)

https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2016/07/are_recordings_from_traffic-ca.html

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

Am I supposed to be scared the government might take pictures of me?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

There are legitimate concerns about how traffic camera data is stored (usually on private company’s servers, contracted with by the municipality), how long it is stored (sometimes indefinitely), whether it can be used for data mining (these are tech companies, and techbros gonna techbro), and under what conditions the municipality, the general public, and the road user captured on camera can see the footage (e.g. is it FOIA-able? can you see it if you challenge it in court? can the city use de-identified footage to improve road design? etc.)

These are not small or unimportant questions, and there are lots of organizations out there advocating around them — the EFF, Fight for the Future, in some cases the ACLU, various local grassroots groups (I’m thinking particularly of Oakland Privacy). I also don’t love an increase in public surveillance, or the overreliance on technological “solutions” to what is really just bad urban design. It’d be a lot better if the city spent more effort redesigning roads to be safer, absolutely.

Under the current conditions, though, I’d still be supportive of wider adoption of traffic cameras, while participating in and advocating for privacy around how they are used. Lives are literally on the line, and spending time getting the tech perfect while people are dying is immoral. Traffic cameras are only stopgap measures, but at the moment they can help stanch the bleeding.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
austin
Guest
austin

Honestly, if some idiot is going to drive like an idiot, BUT Portland can get them to slow down at an intersection where pedestrians, cyclists, and other traffic may be crossing, etc… maybe that’s not a total bad thing.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Traffic cameras are designed to reduce danger at locations known to be dangerous. That they don’t have an effect outside of those locations is tautological. But unlike, say, automated speed traps motivated by revenue rather than safety, the whole point is that the dangerous conditions exist at that location, so the fact they only have an effect there is the whole point.

Red light cameras, for instance, help protect pedestrians (as well as other road users) in places where people are running red lights; they don’t stop cars from speeding elsewhere, but that’s not the point.

tl;dr traffic cameras ≠ speed traps necessarily; traffic cameras are designed to address safety where they’re located, not everywhere

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

I’d certainly like to see more of these than just 40 cameras, which is only 20 intersections using the implied math of 18 cameras on 9 intersections. While we’re at it, could we also please install some permanent speed cameras along dangerous high speed corridors as well? But until the bureaucratic bottleneck is removed, it wouldn’t make any sense. It will be interesting to see who exactly will be opposing this bill.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Joe
Guest
Joe

I think 40 cameras is a good start if they are constantly being moved around at random. Otherwise people will learn to avoid them. There also needs to be real penalties for dangerous driving.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mh
Subscriber
mh

Thank you Jo Ann!

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Go Biker
Guest
Go Biker

No thank you from me. She’s delaying the process and not helping speed the roll out of the cameras. She has a long history of being opposed to traffic cameras and other forms of traffic enforcement. Her personal beef with the police is making Portland a more dangerous place to bike and walk.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Shawn
Guest
Shawn

There’s blatant drug trafficking at Dawson Park, right next to the N. Williams bike route, on a daily basis. There are regular shootings and occasional killings in the neighborhood as a result. I’d rather see the police doing something about all of that than sitting in an office certifying camera citations, which I could train my 12 year-old to do.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
