Jobs of the Week: Kenton Cycle Repair, Velotech, RecumbentPDX, Intercity Transit
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on January 7th, 2022 at 9:27 am
Sorry for getting a bit behind on these! We’ve had seven new listings posted between just before Christmas through this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Bicycle Mechanic – Kenton Cycle Repair
– Category Manager – Velotech, Inc.
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Mechanic Position, Full or Part-Time – RecumbentPDX
– Bicycle and Pedestrian Outreach and Education Representative – Intercity Transit
– Join Go By Bike’s Sub List – Go By Bike
