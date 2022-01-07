Jobs of the Week: Kenton Cycle Repair, Velotech, RecumbentPDX, Intercity Transit

Sorry for getting a bit behind on these! We’ve had seven new listings posted between just before Christmas through this week.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Bicycle Mechanic – Kenton Cycle Repair

– Sales Manager/Buyer – N/A

– Category Manager – Velotech, Inc.

– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

– Mechanic Position, Full or Part-Time – RecumbentPDX

– Bicycle and Pedestrian Outreach and Education Representative – Intercity Transit

– Join Go By Bike’s Sub List – Go By Bike





