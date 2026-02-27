Portland bike thief sentenced to four years in prison

McGinnis eyeing his next victim. (Photo: Multnomah County District Attorney)

A man who broke into bicycle storage rooms of Portland apartment buildings 11 times was sentenced to 50 months in prison. In a Multnomah County courtroom today, Christopher McGinnis pled guilty to six counts of Burglary in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the First Degree.

In addition to the four years and two months of prison, McGinnis will be subject to three years of post-prison supervision.

“Portland is a world-class biking city and the Burglary Task Force intends to keep it that way. People who break into buildings to steal bicycles will be prosecuted and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office, of the prosecutors in the case had this to say after today’s sentencing:

According to the Portland Police Bureau, McGinnis used a crow bar to pry open the doors to bike rooms at apartment buildings. He targeted bicycles at three specific buildings and hit them a combined total of 11 times between June 2005 and September 2025. The buildings he broke into includel; The Frankie Apartments and Memoir Buckman in Southeast, and The Cosmopolitan in Northwest. McGinnis was arrested on September 19th, 2025.

Bike storage facilities in apartment buildings have a very notorious record of security. Some bike theft prevention experts say to avoid them entirely given how easily they can be compromised.