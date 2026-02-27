Jobs of the Week: Bike Clark County, Metropolis, Cycle Portland, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Need a job? Want a better job? Just looking for a change? You are in the right place. Don’t miss these recent job announcements. (Remember, you can always stay abreast of jobs as soon as they get listed by signing up for our Job Listings email.)

NOTE: Yes, I know some of these are older than a week. I just haven’t changed the name of the post. I keep listings open until the company tells me the position has been filled. As always, be sure to contact the lister to make sure the job is still available!

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Bluesky

These are paid listings. And they work! BikePortland has helped hundreds of people find great jobs and great staff members. If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $100. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Latest Headlines

Jobs of the Week: Bike Clark County, Metropolis, Cycle Portland, and more

Guest Opinion: Portland needs more protected bike lanes — and we need them now

District 2 finally gets representation on key city council committee

Lawmakers want $3 million from state coffers for 82nd Avenue bus lanes

From the Archives

With six kids and no car, this mom does it all by bike