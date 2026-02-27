Jobs of the Week: Bike Clark County, Metropolis, Cycle Portland, and more

Need a job? Want a better job? Just looking for a change? You are in the right place. Don’t miss these recent job announcements. (Remember, you can always stay abreast of jobs as soon as they get listed by signing up for our Job Listings email.)

NOTE: Yes, I know some of these are older than a week. I just haven’t changed the name of the post. I keep listings open until the company tells me the position has been filled. As always, be sure to contact the lister to make sure the job is still available!

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Bluesky

These are paid listings. And they work! BikePortland has helped hundreds of people find great jobs and great staff members. If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $100. Learn more at our Job Listings page.