Jobs of the Week: Vvolt e–Mobility, REI, Velotech
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on December 10th, 2021 at 6:40 am
Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got three fresh job opportunities for you to consider.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Master Bicycle Tech – REI – Hillsboro
– Category Manager – Velotech, Inc.
– QA/QC Tech – Short-Term Contract, PT to FT – Vvolt e–Mobility
