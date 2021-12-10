Jobs of the Week: Vvolt e–Mobility, REI, Velotech

Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got three fresh job opportunities for you to consider.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Master Bicycle Tech – REI – Hillsboro

Category Manager – Velotech, Inc.

QA/QC Tech – Short-Term Contract, PT to FT – Vvolt e–Mobility

