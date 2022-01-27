Weekend Event Guide: Midnite Bicycle Challenge, trees by bike, a Vancouver joyride, and more

Hello everyone!

On the end of the first month of 2022 (can you believe it?), here we are with our weekly feed of weekend bike-related events we hope will motivate you to keep on riding, rain or shine, day or night. Here they are and for even more check out the BikePortland Calendar.

Recurring event: Midnite Bicycle League Challenge

This event is already ongoing and will continue through February 14th. The idea is to encourage folks to ride at night, three times of at least 3 miles each ride until the end of the challenge. There’s still time to participate. Registration is required. More info here.

Friday, January 28th

JOY!ride – 1:00 pm at New Seasons Market (SE Vancouver, WA)

This group ride organized by the Vancouver Bicycle Club will be a flat, friendly, short pedal ride in the sunshine for starters. A JOY!ride is meant to be for beginner-friendly fun. All riders welcome! Enjoy the group-ness! More info here.

Friday Night Ride – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

Bring lights and be respectful and responsible. Join every Friday night as folks cruise around town. More info here.



Saturday, January 29th

Plant Trees By Bike – 8:45 am at St John’s Church (N)

Join Friends of Trees on a bicycle-powered tree planting crew and plant trees the greenest way possible. The group will load up bike trailers with tools and trees and bike to a few homes in St. John neighborhood to plant trees. More info here.

Sorella Forte Women’s Ride – 9:00 am at River City Bicycles (SE)

Every Saturday Sorella Forte rides 30-40 miles, both over hills and flats and spinning consistently for 2-3 hours without stopping. Their rides are open to all female-identifying riders who share a passion for riding a bike. More info here.



PSU Farmers Market Ride – First meets at 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st

Ride organizer Hami Ramani & co. stroll around SE Portland with three meeting points prior to riding towards PSU Market. The aim is to support local farmers, bakers and makers while also it sets the space to meet and develop community. This weekly ride is often followed by a loosely planned beforehand adventure. More info here.

Sunday, January 30th

Seltzer Squad Riding League Ride – 11:00 am at César E. Chávez & Stark St (SE)

The Seltzer Squad meets again with a friendly-paced alcohol-free ride inspired in cheese around southeast Portland. More info here.



Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

