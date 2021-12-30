Weekend Event Guide: Two rides to bring in the New Year

Hi everyone!

This is it for 2021, folks! Not a lot is going on in the group-bike-ride-verse in Portland these days, but nonetheless there’s enough to wave a final goodbye to a great and singular year that will surely be remembered, as well as a New Year’s Day ride to start a year of new projects on every level of our lives.

Friday, December 31st

New year’s eve: Friday Night Ride at Ladds – 7:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

It’s New Year’s Eve. It’s also Friday Night Ride. Bring lights and good vibes and warm wears. More info here.

Saturday, January 1st

The New Year’s Day Ride – 12:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

The Street Trust upholds longtime Portland tradition: The New Year’s Day Ride. This is a mellow, sociable, 10 mile, family-friendly bicycle ride. Streets are quiet on New Year’s Day, which allows this specific ride to take routes that might be unpleasant on any other day. The ride will also showcase upcoming changes happening for people biking and walking. More info here.

